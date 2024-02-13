Category:
How to make Pokémon and Pikachu in Infinite Craft

Gotta catch 'em all.
Published: Feb 13, 2024 02:24 pm
Various Pokemon in Infinite Craft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re trying to be the very best like no one ever was, Infinite Craft allows you to become the creator of any and all things, including one of the most popular franchises in the world and its face, Pokémon and Pikachu.

Created in Japan, Pokémon has quickly become a global phenomenon that plenty of players are trying to find in Infinite Craft. But it’s very easy to get overwhelmed by the numerous options at your fingertips, along with the countless pathways you need to follow for each specific item.

There is, however, a relatively quick path to creating Pokémon and Pikachu that you can follow, if you have enough time and patience.

Crafting Pokémon in Infinite Craft

The Pikachu and Pokemon web in Infinite Craft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crafting Japan in Infinite Craft

To craft Pokémon in Infinite Craft, you must first create its birthplace, Japan. To create Japan, however, you’ll need to build a couple of other items first, including America, Seaweed, and Land.

To create America, you’ll need to craft Continent and Lake as the final combination duo. Here is the recipe for America:

  • Earth + Earth = Mountain
  • Mountain + Water = Lake
  • Lake + Lake = Ocean
  • Earth + Ocean = Island
  • Earth + Island = Continent
  • Continent + Lake = America

Afterward, you need to create Seaweed for the third portion of the recipe. After acquiring Seaweed, you should have all of the necessary items to create Japan through these exact steps:

  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Ocean + Water = Fish
  • Fish + Plant = Seaweed
  • Earth + Continent = Land
  • Mountain + Seaweed = Sushi
  • Land + Sushi = Japan

Crafting Anime, Pokémon, and Pikachu in Infinite Craft

You’ve almost made it to the world of Pokémon, but first, you need to craft Anime. This item only consists of two items that you already have at your disposal: Japan and America. Afterward, you can combine Anime and Fish to create Pokémon, while Anime and Pokémon create Pikachu.

You can also create multiple different Pokémon by combining the show name with different items, while different anime titles will pop up when you combine Anime with other items in the game. If you’re looking for another popular Japanese monster character, you can create Godzilla with the right ingredients.

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.