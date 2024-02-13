Category:
How to make America in Infinite Craft

The land of the free.
Rachel Samples
Published: Feb 13, 2024
A screenshot from Infinite Craft showing America surrounded by floating blocks, like Continent, Earth, Double Rainbow, and Wind.
You can find yourself travelling all around the globe in Infinite Craft—well, not literally. But with the variety of countries you can create in the newest browser hit, it can certainly feel that way.

America is one of the many countries you can make in Infinite Craft, and luckily for its proud citizens, it’s easy to make if you know the quickest method.

America crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

You can make America in Infinite Craft in just eight steps by combining two key ingredients: Rainbow and Continent. Why you get America from the combination of Rainbow and Continent is still up in the air, but we’ve found this method to be the easiest and quickest way to get America in Infinite Craft.

How to make Continent in Infinite Craft

Before we jump ahead of ourselves, let’s begin by making Continent. To get Continent, start with Water and follow these steps:

The Continent item in Infinite Craft
Start with Water, end with Continent. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Lake + Lake = Ocean
  • Earth + Ocean = Island
  • Island + Earth = Continent

How to make Rainbow in Infinite Craft

Next up, you’ll need a Rainbow. It’s fairly intuitive to make a rainbow—especially if you remember the water cycle from your 3rd grade science class—although you will need to combine previous elements from the equation with newly crafted components. To make a Rainbow, combine the following ingredients together:

A screenshot from Infinite Craft showing how to make a Rainbow by combining water, fire, steam, and clouds in a certain order.
Remember the water cycle from school? Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Steam + Water = Cloud
  • Cloud + Water = Rain
  • Rain + Cloud = Rainbow

How to get America in Infinite Craft

A screenshot from Infinite Craft showing the combination of Continent and Rainbow as America.
If you combine Continent and Rainbow, you get… America? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have your Rainbow and Continent, you’re ready to make the land of the free. Simply combine the two together, and you’ll have unlocked America in Infinite Craft.

From there, you can mix America with a variety of other ingredients to get new combinations to add to your collection. Below are a few funny possibilities you may want to consider:

  • America + Alcohol = Party
  • America + Drunk = Trump
  • America + Rainbow = Freedom
  • America + Lightning = Superman
  • America + Battery = Tesla
  • America + Sun = USA
Rachel Samples
Managing Editor. In 2018, Rachel graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s in Rhetoric and Writing and first entered the esports industry in the same year. Her favorite games include fast-paced FPS titles, deckbuilders, and the entire Mass Effect franchise. Need any calibrations?