How to make Asia in Infinite Craft

A huge continent in just two elements.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 05:30 am
asia element in infinite craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thanks to the power of Infinite Craft’s endless crafting tools, you can make the enormous continent of Asia using just two easy-to-make elements.

The beauty of Infinite Craft is its simplicity. You start with a small number of elements, mix different combinations to get logical and easy items, and before you know it, you’ve got your very own Human. As the weeks go by, players are finding more and more zany recipes: Tutankhamun, Weapon, and Lionel Messi, of all things. Asia is next up on the list, and we’ll tell you exactly how to make it.

Asia recipe in Infinite Craft

asia elements in infinite craft
How to make Asia in two easy steps—kind of. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can craft Asia in Infinite Craft with two simple ingredients: Continent and Tea.

Some recipes in Infinite Craft are baffling, like Infinity and its 400 steps, or Phoenix, which has a few hoops for you to jump through. But if you’re after Asia, the recipe to make it in Infinite Craft is fairly simple:

  1. Water + Water = Lake
  2. Lake + Water = Ocean
  3. Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  4. Earth + Fire = Lava
  5. Lava + Sea = Stone
  6. Fire + Water = Steam
  7. Earth + Water = Plant
  8. Ocean + Stone = Island
  9. Plant + Steam = Tea
  10. Island + Island = Continent
  11. Continent + Tea = Asia

It’ll probably take two minutes, tops. In just 120 seconds, you’ll add a continent rich with history and culture to your crafting repertoire.

Once you have Asia, you can use it to concoct various other elements too: Chinese, Dragon Ball, Nepal, and Thailand. The final two, in particular, are a great example of how you make different countries in Infinite Craft.

Honestly, there are thousands of different Infinite Craft recipes, and you can use the Infinite Craft Solver software to help you solve any other conundrums you may have regarding bizarre recipes and combinations.

