How to make Tutankhamun in Infinite Craft

Revive the royal dynasty.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 03:40 am
Tutankhamun recipe in Infinite Craft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Everything’s possible in Infinite Craft. Now, players are looking to create Tutankhamun.

For those who skipped history lessons in high school, Tutankhamun was one of the pharaohs in Ancient Egypt whose death marked the end of the dynasty’s royal line. When you think of a pharaoh, Tutankhamun is the first to come to mind, so it’s no surprise he made his way to Infinite Craft. As you probably have figured out, you’ll need Egypt to create him, alongside some other ingredients. Here’s the full recipe.

Tutankhamun recipe in Infinite Craft

Combine two ingredients to make Tutankhamun: Mummy and Egypt. But they’re not easy to find. Let’s go through both of them step by step.

Tutankhamun recipe in Infinite Craft.
The full recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, let’s make Mummy. You need to come up with Human and mix it with Dust to get Mummy. You’ll find the full recipe below.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Wind = Sandstorm
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Planet + Sandstorm = Mars
  • Mars + Earth = Life
  • Life + Dust = Human
  • Human + Dust = Mummy

There you have it. With Mummy in your list of discoveries, you can proceed to make Egypt, which requires Country as its base ingredient.

To make Country, mix Continent and City, both of which are quite complicated on their own.

  • Continent recipe:
    • Fire + Fire = Volcano
    • Water + Water = Lake
    • Lake + Water = Ocean
    • Ocean + Volcano = Island
    • Island + Island = Continent
  • City recipe:
    • Earth + Wind = Dust
    • Earth + Dust = Planet
    • Dust + Wind = Sandstorm
    • Planet + Sandstorm = Mars
    • Mars + Earth = Life
    • Life + Dust = Human
    • Human + Human = Family
    • Family + Family = Village
    • Village + Village = Town
    • Town + Town = City

By mixing City and Continent, you’ll get Country. Now combine Country with Sphinx to get Egypt. Combine Egypt with Mummy, and there you have it: your own Tutankhamun in Infinite Craft.

