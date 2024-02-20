How to make Country in Infinite Craft

Thought of creating your home country in Infinite Craft? It’s more than possible in the browser game, but to create any nation from the world, you need to know how to make a Country itself.

Like with almost every complex recipe in Infinite Craft, creating a Country isn’t that easy. You need to grab a few other substantial items before you can do craft it, but don’t worry, we know all the steps. Here’s what you need to do.

Country recipe in Infinite Craft

It’s time to build your own Country. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two pivotal elements you have to claim before creating a Country: City and Continent. Let’s go through the recipe for the former first.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Earth + Dust = Planet

Dust + Wind = Sandstorm

Planet + Sandstorm = Mars

Mars + Earth = Life

Life + Dust = Human

Human + Human = Family

Family + Family = Village

Village + Village = Town

Town + Town = City

As you can see, creating City in Infinite Craft basically comes down to making Human. Once you create your first representative of humankind, you can double down on the ingredients to create a Family, Village, Town, and eventually, City.

When you combine City with Continent, you receive a Country. Here’s how you can make a Continent, though.

Fire + Fire = Volcano

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Water = Ocean

Ocean + Volcano = Island

Island + Island = Continent

Continent + City = Country

And there you have it. We know it may be a bit more tiresome than other recipes you’ve browsed, but it’s worth it. With a Country on your list of discoveries in Infinite Craft, you can try creating specific nations, though it’s not mandatory in every recipe. But, for example, Rihanna combined with Country gives you the singer’s home nation, Barbados, while mixing Country and Sphinx gives you Egypt.