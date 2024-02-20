Category:
How to make Country in Infinite Craft

It's not as complicated as you might think.
Mateusz Miter
Published: Feb 20, 2024 08:32 am
Country recipe in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thought of creating your home country in Infinite Craft? It’s more than possible in the browser game, but to create any nation from the world, you need to know how to make a Country itself.

Like with almost every complex recipe in Infinite Craft, creating a Country isn’t that easy. You need to grab a few other substantial items before you can do craft it, but don’t worry, we know all the steps. Here’s what you need to do.

Country recipe in Infinite Craft

Country recipe in Infinite Craft.
It’s time to build your own Country. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two pivotal elements you have to claim before creating a Country: City and Continent. Let’s go through the recipe for the former first.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Earth + Dust = Planet
  • Dust + Wind = Sandstorm
  • Planet + Sandstorm = Mars
  • Mars + Earth = Life
  • Life + Dust = Human
  • Human + Human = Family
  • Family + Family = Village
  • Village + Village = Town
  • Town + Town = City

As you can see, creating City in Infinite Craft basically comes down to making Human. Once you create your first representative of humankind, you can double down on the ingredients to create a Family, Village, Town, and eventually, City.

When you combine City with Continent, you receive a Country. Here’s how you can make a Continent, though.

  • Fire + Fire = Volcano
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Ocean + Volcano = Island
  • Island + Island = Continent
  • Continent + City = Country

And there you have it. We know it may be a bit more tiresome than other recipes you’ve browsed, but it’s worth it. With a Country on your list of discoveries in Infinite Craft, you can try creating specific nations, though it’s not mandatory in every recipe. But, for example, Rihanna combined with Country gives you the singer’s home nation, Barbados, while mixing Country and Sphinx gives you Egypt. 

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.