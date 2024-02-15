Category:
How to make Dust in Infinite Craft

It's almost too easy.
Published: Feb 15, 2024 03:30 pm
Dust surrounded by Water and Earth.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Infinite Craft, you have the freedom to endlessly create anything you desire. But to actually get to whatever item you’re after, you have to make a couple of staple ingredients—and Dust is one of the most important ones.

Dust isn’t all that exciting on its own, but it’s one of a few staple ingredients you’ll regularly be using to craft other more interesting items. Because of this, you need to know how to make Dust in Infinite Craft.

Dust crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

Dust is one of the most basic recipes you can make in Infinite Craft and simply requires you to mix Earth and Wind. Both Wind and Earth are among the four starting ingredients you’re automatically given, so all you have to do to get Dust is just combine them.

There are no extra steps or other ingredients that need to be made, so just grab one Earth and one Wind and combine them to instantly unlock Dust.

The recipe for Dust.
It’s a lot easier than most other recipes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can achieve Dust in other more complex ways, like mixing Mud and Wind, but this requires you to also create Mud, which means you’re completing more steps than necessary. It’s best to just stick to the starter ingredients to unlock Dust as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Most recipes you can make in Infinite Craft require combining at least a couple of different ingredients before you can reach your goal, so this is a rare exception. Once you have it unlocked, you can then use Dust to make all kinds of more complex recipes, like Paradox and Love.

Since Dust is an ingredient you can easily create early on, it seems to be quite a necessity in all Infinite Craft recipes, so you’re now on your way to unlocking some great ones. There’s no end to the possibilities of what you can create, so if you don’t know where to begin, you might want to consider trying out some fun recipes like Anime and Star Wars.

How to make Food in Infinite Craft
Food in Infinite Craft
How to make Food in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Feb 15, 2024
The funniest combinations in Infinite Craft
The Infinite Craft logo.
The funniest combinations in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Feb 15, 2024
EA College Football 25: Release window, features, more
College football players making a tackle in NCAA 14.
EA College Football 25: Release window, features, more
Scott Robertson Feb 15, 2024
How to make Fossil in Infinite Craft
The recipe for Fossil.
How to make Fossil in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Feb 15, 2024
How to make Europe in Infinite Craft
Europe in Infinite Craft
How to make Europe in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Feb 15, 2024
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.