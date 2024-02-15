How to make Anime in Infinite Craft

In Infinite Craft, you can create anything you want, including anime. Whether you’re a fan of classics like Dragon Ball Z and One Piece or you’re enjoying newer series like Jujutsu Kaisen, you may feel compelled to craft together Anime in Infinite Craft.

But how do you go from the basic four elements to Japanese animation that may or may not include ninjas and dragons? We’ll break it down so you can unlock the world of anime in Infinite Craft.

Crafting Anime in Infinite Craft

Aim to make Manga before Anime. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you think about anime, the two key components are Japan and Manga, since many anime series are often adapted from manga runs. If you craft both Japan and Manga, the combination of these two will give you Anime.

Crafting Japan in Infinite Craft

To create Japan, you can think of it as the land of sushi. In other words, craft Land and Sushi, and then combine the two to get Japan.

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Water = Ocean

Ocean + Earth = Island

Island + Earth = Continent

Continent + Earth = Land

Water + Earth = Plant

Water + Ocean = Fish

Plant + Fish = Seaweed

Seaweed + Fish = Sushi

Land + Sushi = Japan

Crafting Manga in Infinite Craft

Manga is another word for Japanese comics. Therefore we need to first craft Book and combine that with Japan to get Manga. Combining Manga and Japan gives you Anime.

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Tree + Forest = Wood

Tree + Wood = Paper

Paper + Paper = Book

Book + Japan = Manga

Manga + Japan = Anime

Once you create Anime, this opens the door for specific series to be crafted like Naruto and Dragon Ball Z. I was even able to fuse Goku and Vegeta into Gogeta just like in the Dragon Ball Z anime, which felt oddly satisfying as a fan of the series. And even if you’re not particularly interested in anime, crafting the word still allows you to tap into other areas of Japanese culture including karaoke, samurai, bonsai, and of course, Godzilla.