How to make Anime in Infinite Craft

Believe it.
Karli Iwamasa
Published: Feb 14, 2024 07:43 pm
Infinite Craft with words associated with anime.
In Infinite Craft, you can create anything you want, including anime. Whether you’re a fan of classics like Dragon Ball Z and One Piece or you’re enjoying newer series like Jujutsu Kaisen, you may feel compelled to craft together Anime in Infinite Craft.

But how do you go from the basic four elements to Japanese animation that may or may not include ninjas and dragons? We’ll break it down so you can unlock the world of anime in Infinite Craft.

Crafting Anime in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft solution to craft Anime.
Aim to make Manga before Anime. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you think about anime, the two key components are Japan and Manga, since many anime series are often adapted from manga runs. If you craft both Japan and Manga, the combination of these two will give you Anime.

Crafting Japan in Infinite Craft

To create Japan, you can think of it as the land of sushi. In other words, craft Land and Sushi, and then combine the two to get Japan.

  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Ocean + Earth = Island
  • Island + Earth = Continent
  • Continent + Earth = Land
  • Water + Earth = Plant
  • Water + Ocean = Fish
  • Plant + Fish = Seaweed
  • Seaweed + Fish = Sushi
  • Land + Sushi = Japan

Crafting Manga in Infinite Craft

Manga is another word for Japanese comics. Therefore we need to first craft Book and combine that with Japan to get Manga. Combining Manga and Japan gives you Anime.

  • Plant + Plant = Tree
  • Tree + Tree = Forest
  • Tree + Forest = Wood
  • Tree + Wood = Paper
  • Paper + Paper = Book
  • Book + Japan = Manga
  • Manga + Japan = Anime

Once you create Anime, this opens the door for specific series to be crafted like Naruto and Dragon Ball Z. I was even able to fuse Goku and Vegeta into Gogeta just like in the Dragon Ball Z anime, which felt oddly satisfying as a fan of the series. And even if you’re not particularly interested in anime, crafting the word still allows you to tap into other areas of Japanese culture including karaoke, samurai, bonsai, and of course, Godzilla.

Read Article Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor classes, explained
A Scout in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor surrounded by enemies.
Category:
General
General
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor classes, explained
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to create Love in Infinite Craft
Love in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to create Love in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Fans of Sony’s major franchises might have to wait longer than expected
Man holding the arm of a boy in God of War
Category:
General
General
Fans of Sony’s major franchises might have to wait longer than expected
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to make Paradox in Infinite Craft
Paradox recipe in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Paradox in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to make Germany in Infinite Craft
Germany recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Germany in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 14, 2024
Karli Iwamasa
Karli is a freelance writer based in the Bay Area. She has written about your favorite video games on sites like Dot Esports and TheGamer. When she's not writing, she's playing VALORANT or the latest Pokémon game.