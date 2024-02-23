Infinite Craft hides an almost endless amount of materials and blocks that you can create on your blank canvas. Manga is an easy item to craft that can lead you many more anime and entertainment-related discoveries.

Infinite Craft is the latest game from Neal Agarwal, the creator behind The Password Game and Spend Bill Gates’ Money. There’s no correct way to play Infinite Craft, as you can make as little or as much as you desire.

If your goal in Infinite Craft is to collect all of your favorite anime or books, obtaining Manga is essential. If you’re trying to make Manga in Infinite Craft, here’s what you should know before going in.

How to make Japan in Infinite Craft

You might find it pretty hard to make Manga without Japan. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Given how Japan is the source of Manga, creating this island nation is your first priority. I have not been able to find a recipe to create Manga without using Japan, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Below are all the steps that you should know to make Japan:

Fire + Fire = Volcano

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Volcano = Island

Island + Island = Continent

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Mountain + Continent = Asia

Asia + Island = Japan

As you can see, making Japan in Infinite Craft only requires a smidge of geology knowledge. Once you have Japan loaded in your discoveries arsenal, you’re free to make Manga.

How to make Manga in Infinite Craft

Although you don’t need to make Papyrus, you do need to start pretty far back to eventually make paper. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

With Japan firmly in your arsenal, its time to use all your tools to make Manga. If you don’t have many discoveries built up yet, you need to start creating paper from the foundations. Below is the easiest method I’ve found to create Manga in Infinite Craft:

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Forest + Tree = Wood

Wood + Tree = Paper

Paper + Paper = Book

Book + Japan = Manga

Manga is an excellent stepping stone to get more discoveries related to specific manga series. So far I’ve been able to find One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, and more, but there are assuredly more than that. If you’re an anime or manga aficionado then you can probably fill up your discoveries bar much faster than me.

Once you have Manga, you can begin combining it with other various elements to try to discover as many new combinations as you can. Infinite Craft has tons of recipes to discover, and it’s always worth going for a First Discovery.