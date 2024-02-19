Category:
General

How to make Kanye West in Infinite Craft

Success is the best revenge.
Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Feb 19, 2024
Kanye West in Infinite Craft
Kanye West. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After years of asking, we finally have a game that lets us make our very own Kanye West. All it takes is some holy power and a little bit of music, and boom, you’ve got Kanye. Here’s how to make Kanye West in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft: How to make Kanye West

Infinite Craft Recipe for Kanye West
Kanye West recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you make the musical genius, you need to start from the very beginning. But don’t worry; sooner or later, all creations lead to Kanye. To make Kanye, you need the following things: Adam, Angel, Music, and Church. 

Adam

Infinite craft recipe for Adam
Adam recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First of all, we have to create the first human being. It only needs a few celestial beings, some plants, and a nice ball of mud. 

First ingredientSecond IngredientResult
WaterEarthPlant
PlantWaterSwamp
SwampPlantVenus Flytrap
EarthWindDust
First ingredientSecond IngredientResult
EarthWindDust
EarthDustPlanet
PlanetVenus FlytrapVenus
First ingredientSecond IngredientResult
FireWaterSteam
SteamEarthMud
MudVenusAdam

Angel

Infinite Craft Angel recipe
Angel recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having the first human being is nice, but let’s make it… holier. You need to create an offspring and mix it with a bit of holy mist.

First ingredientSecond IngredientResult
AdamMudHuman
HumanHumanFamily
FamilyHumanBaby
First ingredientSecond IngredientResult
SwampWindMist
MistBabyAngel

Music

Infinite Craft music recipe
Music Recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Time to make some music. As we all know, you make music by combining cooled lava chunks with traditional Japanese food. Don’t pretend like you didn’t know!

First ingredientSecond IngredientResult
FireEarthLava
LavaEarthStone
StoneEarthRock
First ingredientSecond IngredientResult
HumanWaterFish
FishPlantSeaweed
FishSeaweedSushi
SushiSeaweedRoll (I mean, obviously!)
RollRockMusic

Church

Using a simple House and the Angel you created earlier, you can make a Church. We’re almost there.

First ingredientSecond IngredientResult
EarthMudClay
ClayClayBrick
BrickClayHouse
HouseAngelChurch

Kanye West

Kanye West recipe in Infinite Craft
Kanye West. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’re ready—time to make magic!

First ingredientSecond IngredientResult
HumanMusicDJ
HumanDJRapper
RapperChurchKanye West

You can make so many things in Infinite Craft, including a Football, Minecraft, Obama, or even a Girlfriend. Have fun.

