After years of asking, we finally have a game that lets us make our very own Kanye West. All it takes is some holy power and a little bit of music, and boom, you’ve got Kanye. Here’s how to make Kanye West in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

Infinite Craft: How to make Kanye West

Kanye West recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you make the musical genius, you need to start from the very beginning. But don’t worry; sooner or later, all creations lead to Kanye. To make Kanye, you need the following things: Adam, Angel, Music, and Church.

Adam

Adam recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First of all, we have to create the first human being. It only needs a few celestial beings, some plants, and a nice ball of mud.

First ingredient Second Ingredient Result Water Earth Plant Plant Water Swamp Swamp Plant Venus Flytrap Earth Wind Dust

First ingredient Second Ingredient Result Earth Wind Dust Earth Dust Planet Planet Venus Flytrap Venus

First ingredient Second Ingredient Result Fire Water Steam Steam Earth Mud Mud Venus Adam

Angel

Angel recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having the first human being is nice, but let’s make it… holier. You need to create an offspring and mix it with a bit of holy mist.

First ingredient Second Ingredient Result Adam Mud Human Human Human Family Family Human Baby

First ingredient Second Ingredient Result Swamp Wind Mist Mist Baby Angel

Music

Music Recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Time to make some music. As we all know, you make music by combining cooled lava chunks with traditional Japanese food. Don’t pretend like you didn’t know!

First ingredient Second Ingredient Result Fire Earth Lava Lava Earth Stone Stone Earth Rock

First ingredient Second Ingredient Result Human Water Fish Fish Plant Seaweed Fish Seaweed Sushi Sushi Seaweed Roll (I mean, obviously!) Roll Rock Music

Church

Using a simple House and the Angel you created earlier, you can make a Church. We’re almost there.

First ingredient Second Ingredient Result Earth Mud Clay Clay Clay Brick Brick Clay House House Angel Church

Kanye West

Kanye West. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’re ready—time to make magic!

First ingredient Second Ingredient Result Human Music DJ Human DJ Rapper Rapper Church Kanye West

You can make so many things in Infinite Craft, including a Football, Minecraft, Obama, or even a Girlfriend. Have fun.