After years of asking, we finally have a game that lets us make our very own Kanye West. All it takes is some holy power and a little bit of music, and boom, you’ve got Kanye. Here’s how to make Kanye West in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft: How to make Kanye West
Before you make the musical genius, you need to start from the very beginning. But don’t worry; sooner or later, all creations lead to Kanye. To make Kanye, you need the following things: Adam, Angel, Music, and Church.
Adam
First of all, we have to create the first human being. It only needs a few celestial beings, some plants, and a nice ball of mud.
First ingredient
Second Ingredient
Result
Water
Earth
Plant
Plant
Water
Swamp
Swamp
Plant
Venus Flytrap
Earth
Wind
Dust
First ingredient
Second Ingredient
Result
Earth
Wind
Dust
Earth
Dust
Planet
Planet
Venus Flytrap
Venus
First ingredient
Second Ingredient
Result
Fire
Water
Steam
Steam
Earth
Mud
Mud
Venus
Adam
Angel
Having the first human being is nice, but let’s make it… holier. You need to create an offspring and mix it with a bit of holy mist.
First ingredient
Second Ingredient
Result
Adam
Mud
Human
Human
Human
Family
Family
Human
Baby
First ingredient
Second Ingredient
Result
Swamp
Wind
Mist
Mist
Baby
Angel
Music
Time to make some music. As we all know, you make music by combining cooled lava chunks with traditional Japanese food. Don’t pretend like you didn’t know!
First ingredient
Second Ingredient
Result
Fire
Earth
Lava
Lava
Earth
Stone
Stone
Earth
Rock
First ingredient
Second Ingredient
Result
Human
Water
Fish
Fish
Plant
Seaweed
Fish
Seaweed
Sushi
Sushi
Seaweed
Roll (I mean, obviously!)
Roll
Rock
Music
Church
Using a simple House and the Angel you created earlier, you can make a Church. We’re almost there.
