How to make Girlfriend in Infinite Craft

End the misery.
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: Feb 16, 2024 06:45 am
How to make Girlfriend in Infinite Craft
Image via Nathan McBride/Unsplash

There is almost nothing you can’t create in Infinite Craft—even if it’s a girlfriend. Whether you have a real love life or want to make do with an imaginary one, here’s how to get a Girlfriend in Infinity Craft.

How to make Girlfriend in Infinity Craft

Like in real life, finding a Girlfriend in Infinity Craft can take a chunk of your time and patience. Thankfully, we did most of the work and found the best way to discover Girlfriend in the game: combining Best Friend with Love.

How to make Girlfriend in Infinite Craft
Make a Girlfriend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are numerous ways to reach an element in the game, with some much faster than others. The longer the path is, however, the more the items you run into, making future discoveries easier. We found Girlfriend the hard and extended way, but as it did for us, this route will help you discover a lot of elements you might have missed so far.

To make it easier, we have sectioned this guide into two parts, one for how to make Love and the other for how to make Best Friend in Infinite Craft.

How to make Love in Infinite Craft

Here are the formulas you need to craft Love in Infinite Craft

  • Wind + Earth = Dust
  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Plant + Smoke = Incense
  • Incense + Smoke = Prayer
  • Incense + Prayer = Angel
  • Angel + Smoke = Devil
  • Devil + Angel = Human
  • Mud + Rainforest = Chocolate
  • Chocolate + Angel = Cupid
  • Cupid + Human = Love
How to make Love in Infinite Craft
Craft some love. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to make Best Friend in Infinite Craft

Now, onto the second ingredient for the Girlfriend recipe, here are the formulas you need to craft Best Friend in Infinite Craft:

  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Steam + Steam = Cloud
  • Cloud + Cloud = Rain
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Planet + Fire = Sun
  • Sun + Fire = Solar
  • Solar + Plant = System
  • System + Fire = Computer
  • Computer + Computer = Server
  • Computer + Server = Internet
  • Internet + Computer = Hacker 
  • Hacker + Internet = Virus
  • Virus + Rain = Mold
  • Mold + Internet = Meme
  • Internet + System = Network
  • Network + Internet = Social
  • Social + Network = Facebook
  • Facebook + Meme = Like
  • Like + Facebook = Friend
  • Friend + Friend = Best Friend
How to make Best Friend in Infinite Craft
Make a Best Friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also get Best Friend with the following formulas and combine it with Love for the final product: 

  • Love + Ego = Pride
  • Time + Fire = Sun
  • Sun + Year = Calendar
  • Pride + Calendar = Pride Month
  • Pride Month + Girl = Lesbian
  • Lesbian + Friendship = Best Friend
  • Best Friend + Love = Girl Friend

Whatever route you follow, don’t forget to experiment as much as you can. Looking up recipe guides for Infinite Craft will definitely make it easier, but discovering stuff on your own is what the game is about.

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com