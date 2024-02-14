How to create Love in Infinite Craft

Love is strong, love is kind, but love is hard to find. Luckily for any romantics, Love can also be found and created quite easily in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

As you jump into the lab with Infinite Craft, you’ll realize you have the entire world at your fingertips, just as long as you can whip up the right item combinations. From abstract concepts, fictional characters, and real-life locations, even Love isn’t off the table—and it’ll only take a handful of combos from the start of the game.

It is Valentine’s Day, after all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re trying to find the Love in the air, test out this quick combination recipe in Infinite Craft.

Crafting Love in Infinity Craft, explained

Can you feel the love tonight? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whipping up the feeling of Love in Infinite Craft is relatively easy to complete, considering it only requires six total item combinations from the opening elements of the game. Multiple different combinations can equal Love, but this is the fastest way to the reward of romance:

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Smoke + Water = Fog

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Fog = Venus

Venus + Fog = Love

After completing Love, you have plenty of new combinations to discover while you pull and drop various items onto the new card, including Pottery, Angel, and even Tractor. If you’re looking for items related to romance, you can even explore some combinations with the base elements, such as:

Love + Water = Wave

Love + Fire = Passion

Love + Wind = Heart

Love + Earth = Garden

If you’d love to find other wacky items in the game, get to experimenting with every word you stumble across. You could end up with results that will surprise you, from discovering words like Goku and Godzilla to finding America among the various countries in the game.