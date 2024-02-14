Category:
General

How to create Love in Infinite Craft

Makes the world go round.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Feb 14, 2024 04:46 pm
Love in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Love is strong, love is kind, but love is hard to find. Luckily for any romantics, Love can also be found and created quite easily in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

As you jump into the lab with Infinite Craft, you’ll realize you have the entire world at your fingertips, just as long as you can whip up the right item combinations. From abstract concepts, fictional characters, and real-life locations, even Love isn’t off the table—and it’ll only take a handful of combos from the start of the game.

Love in Infinite Craft
It is Valentine’s Day, after all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re trying to find the Love in the air, test out this quick combination recipe in Infinite Craft.

Crafting Love in Infinity Craft, explained

The Love recipe in Infinite Craft
Can you feel the love tonight? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whipping up the feeling of Love in Infinite Craft is relatively easy to complete, considering it only requires six total item combinations from the opening elements of the game. Multiple different combinations can equal Love, but this is the fastest way to the reward of romance:

  • Wind + Fire = Smoke
  • Smoke + Water = Fog
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Planet + Fog = Venus
  • Venus + Fog = Love

After completing Love, you have plenty of new combinations to discover while you pull and drop various items onto the new card, including Pottery, Angel, and even Tractor. If you’re looking for items related to romance, you can even explore some combinations with the base elements, such as:

  • Love + Water = Wave
  • Love + Fire = Passion
  • Love + Wind = Heart
  • Love + Earth = Garden

If you’d love to find other wacky items in the game, get to experimenting with every word you stumble across. You could end up with results that will surprise you, from discovering words like Goku and Godzilla to finding America among the various countries in the game.

related content
Read Article Fans of Sony’s major franchises might have to wait longer than expected
Man holding the arm of a boy in God of War
Category:
General
General
Fans of Sony’s major franchises might have to wait longer than expected
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to make Paradox in Infinite Craft
Paradox recipe in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Paradox in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to make Germany in Infinite Craft
Germany recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Germany in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to save progress in Infinite Craft
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to save progress in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to make Hatsune Miku in Infinite Craft
Hatsune Miku in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Hatsune Miku in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fans of Sony’s major franchises might have to wait longer than expected
Man holding the arm of a boy in God of War
Category:
General
General
Fans of Sony’s major franchises might have to wait longer than expected
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to make Paradox in Infinite Craft
Paradox recipe in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Paradox in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to make Germany in Infinite Craft
Germany recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Germany in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to save progress in Infinite Craft
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to save progress in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to make Hatsune Miku in Infinite Craft
Hatsune Miku in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Hatsune Miku in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 14, 2024

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.