How to make Goku in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft isn’t limited to real-world creations—you can explore far and wide with various combinations and even create fictional characters like Goku. However, you’ll need some patience to create this Dragon Ball Z character as you’ll need to link more than 45 elements.
Neal.Fun’s latest hit forces players to get creative and make associations between concepts to reach unthinkable elements. As the name suggests, there are infinite crafting recipes that can go from abstract concepts such as time to mundane things like a tree, or even fictional characters like Star Wars characters, Peter Griffin, Pikachu, and The Simpsons.
The final elements needed to make Goku are Dragon Ball Z and Anime, but to reach those elements, you need to unlock a lot of other concepts that have no direct connection to them such as Venus Flytrap, Mud, and Seaweed.
How to make Anime in Infinite Craft
It’s easier to create Anime, so we recommend starting with that. The goal is to reach Japan and America. You’ll have to start with the basic elements and get Continent and Lake to make America, and Sushi and Land to make Japan.
How to make America
Make America first to also unlock the Continent element we’ll need for Japan. Follow these steps to get America in Infinite Craft:
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Mountain + Water = Lake
- Lake + Lake = Ocean
- Ocean + Earth = Island
- Island + Earth = Continent
- Continent + Lake = America
How to make Japan
Now that you have unlocked Continent, you can create Land and combine it with Sushi to make Japan. Here’s the full recipe to create Japan in Infinite Craft:
- Water + Earth = Plant
- Plant + Water = Swamp
- Swamp + Plant = Venus Flytrap
- Venus Flytrap + Ocean = Seaweed
- Seaweed + Mountain = Sushi
- Earth + Continent = Land
- Land + Sushi = Japan
How to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft
Dragon Ball Z requires you to have Human unlocked, otherwise you’ll have a lot more work. We already have a guide on how to make Human in Infinite Craft, so check that out if you haven’t got it yet.
Here’s a step-by-step on how to get Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft:
- Plant + Earth = Ash
- Ash + Continent = Asia
- Asia + Human = Chinese
- Chinese + Island = China
- China + Japan = War
- War + War = Battle
- Battle + War = Fight
- Fight + Anime = Dragon Ball Z
How to make Goku in Infinite Craft
Now that you have unlocked Dragon Ball Z and Anime, all you need to do is combine those two to get Goku. You can also combine Dragon Ball Z with Human, Fight, and Asia to get Goku, but doing it with anime will unlock more elements.
Here are other combinations involving Dragon Ball Z and Goku:
- Goku + Dragon Ball Z = Super Saiyan
- Goku + Earth = Vegeta
- Goku + Flower = Saiyan
- Goku + Asia = Dragon Ball
- Goku + Water = Kamehameha
- Goku + America = Superman
- Goku + Chinese = Kung Fu
- Goku + Mountain = Gohan
- Dragon Ball Z + Time = Dragon Ball Z Kai