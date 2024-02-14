Category:
Indies

How to make Goku in Infinite Craft

Hey, it's me, Goku.
Nádia Linhares
Published: Feb 14, 2024 10:26 am
Image via Arc System Works

Infinite Craft isn’t limited to real-world creations—you can explore far and wide with various combinations and even create fictional characters like Goku. However, you’ll need some patience to create this Dragon Ball Z character as you’ll need to link more than 45 elements.

Neal.Fun’s latest hit forces players to get creative and make associations between concepts to reach unthinkable elements. As the name suggests, there are infinite crafting recipes that can go from abstract concepts such as time to mundane things like a tree, or even fictional characters like Star Wars characters, Peter Griffin, Pikachu, and The Simpsons.

The final elements needed to make Goku are Dragon Ball Z and Anime, but to reach those elements, you need to unlock a lot of other concepts that have no direct connection to them such as Venus Flytrap, Mud, and Seaweed.

How to make Anime in Infinite Craft

Anime recipe in Infinite Craft
Anime did have American influence when it started taking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s easier to create Anime, so we recommend starting with that. The goal is to reach Japan and America. You’ll have to start with the basic elements and get Continent and Lake to make America, and Sushi and Land to make Japan.

How to make America

America recipe in Infinite Craft
America, the continent of lakes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make America first to also unlock the Continent element we’ll need for Japan. Follow these steps to get America in Infinite Craft:

  1. Earth + Earth = Mountain
  2. Mountain + Water = Lake
  3. Lake + Lake = Ocean
  4. Ocean + Earth = Island
  5. Island + Earth = Continent
  6. Continent + Lake = America

How to make Japan

japan recipe in Infinite Craft
Japan is the land of sushi. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have unlocked Continent, you can create Land and combine it with Sushi to make Japan. Here’s the full recipe to create Japan in Infinite Craft:

  1. Water + Earth = Plant
  2. Plant + Water = Swamp
  3. Swamp + Plant = Venus Flytrap
  4. Venus Flytrap + Ocean = Seaweed
  5. Seaweed + Mountain = Sushi
  6. Earth + Continent = Land
  7. Land + Sushi = Japan

How to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft

Dragon Ball Z recipe in Infinite Craft
There is indeed a lot of fighting in Dragon Ball Z. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dragon Ball Z requires you to have Human unlocked, otherwise you’ll have a lot more work. We already have a guide on how to make Human in Infinite Craft, so check that out if you haven’t got it yet.

Here’s a step-by-step on how to get Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft:

  1. Plant + Earth = Ash
  2. Ash + Continent = Asia
  3. Asia + Human = Chinese
  4. Chinese + Island = China
  5. China + Japan = War
  6. War + War = Battle
  7. Battle + War = Fight
  8. Fight + Anime = Dragon Ball Z

How to make Goku in Infinite Craft

Goku recipe in Infinite Craft
The Dragon Ball Z anime started in 1989. Screenshot By Dot Esports

Now that you have unlocked Dragon Ball Z and Anime, all you need to do is combine those two to get Goku. You can also combine Dragon Ball Z with Human, Fight, and Asia to get Goku, but doing it with anime will unlock more elements.

Here are other combinations involving Dragon Ball Z and Goku:

  • Goku + Dragon Ball Z = Super Saiyan
  • Goku + Earth = Vegeta
  • Goku + Flower = Saiyan
  • Goku + Asia = Dragon Ball
  • Goku + Water = Kamehameha
  • Goku + America = Superman
  • Goku + Chinese = Kung Fu
  • Goku + Mountain = Gohan
  • Dragon Ball Z + Time = Dragon Ball Z Kai
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.