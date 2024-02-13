How to make The Simpsons in Infinite Craft

There is an infinite amount of possibilities for you to discover when playing Infinite Craft, with the game allowing you to create anything from life itself to your favorite evening sitcoms like The Simpsons.

In a similar vein to Peter Griffin and the Family Guy cast, you can also create Simpsons characters like Homer, Bart, Marge, and more. You just need to find the right combos.

The process to unlock the Simpsons is quite similar to unlocking Peter Griffin as well as creating Humans, and mashing the two together. So here is what you need to do to unlock the yellow colorful cast for yourselves.

How to get The Simpsons and its cast in Infinite Craft

D’oh! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although there are many different paths to getting The Simpsons, this was the way I came about unlocking “Simpson” by chance. In truth, I was messing around with different combinations and throwing crafts at the wall until I came across it by accident. I’m sure there is a shorter way to get it, but for now, here is what you can do.

Material One Material Two Combination Water Fire Steam Fire Wind Smoke Earth Wind Dust Earth Steam Mud Water Smoke Fog Earth Dust Planet Fog Planet Venus Mud Venus Adam Venus Adam Eve Adam Eve Human Human Human Family Water Water Lake Earth Lake Swamp Mud Swamp Quagmire Quagmire Family Simpson

Once you have “Simpson” (and its little donut emoji) unlocked you can then go even further. By combining Simpson with Family you get the main star of the show, Homer. Equally, Simpson and Venus will make Marge, and then combining Homer and Marge gets you Bart. Try other combinations to see what Simpsons character you make next.