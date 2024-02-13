Category:
How to make The Simpsons in Infinite Craft

D'oh!
There is an infinite amount of possibilities for you to discover when playing Infinite Craft, with the game allowing you to create anything from life itself to your favorite evening sitcoms like The Simpsons.

In a similar vein to Peter Griffin and the Family Guy cast, you can also create Simpsons characters like Homer, Bart, Marge, and more. You just need to find the right combos.

The process to unlock the Simpsons is quite similar to unlocking Peter Griffin as well as creating Humans, and mashing the two together. So here is what you need to do to unlock the yellow colorful cast for yourselves.

How to get The Simpsons and its cast in Infinite Craft

Simpsons
D’oh! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although there are many different paths to getting The Simpsons, this was the way I came about unlocking “Simpson” by chance. In truth, I was messing around with different combinations and throwing crafts at the wall until I came across it by accident. I’m sure there is a shorter way to get it, but for now, here is what you can do.

Material OneMaterial TwoCombination
WaterFireSteam
FireWindSmoke
EarthWindDust
EarthSteamMud
WaterSmokeFog
EarthDustPlanet
FogPlanetVenus
MudVenusAdam
VenusAdamEve
AdamEveHuman
HumanHumanFamily
WaterWaterLake
EarthLakeSwamp
MudSwampQuagmire
QuagmireFamilySimpson

Once you have “Simpson” (and its little donut emoji) unlocked you can then go even further. By combining Simpson with Family you get the main star of the show, Homer. Equally, Simpson and Venus will make Marge, and then combining Homer and Marge gets you Bart. Try other combinations to see what Simpsons character you make next.

Read Article How to make Venus in Infinite Craft
Venus recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Venus in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 13, 2024
Read Article All Infinite Craft crafting recipes
Infinite Craft logo
Category:
General
General
All Infinite Craft crafting recipes
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson and others Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to make Pokémon and Pikachu in Infinite Craft
Various Pokemon in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Pokémon and Pikachu in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to make God in Infinite Craft
God tree in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make God in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to make America in Infinite Craft
A screenshot from Infinite Craft showing America surrounded by floating blocks, like Continent, Earth, Double Rainbow, and Wind.
Category:
General
General
How to make America in Infinite Craft
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Feb 13, 2024
Author

Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.