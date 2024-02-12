How to make Time in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft gives you a near-unlimited amount of crafting options to explore what happens when you combine a multitude of items. If you wish to craft your own universe, though, you can’t start your universe without Time.

Time is an essential crafting recipe when it comes to fast-forwarding other craftables. Without time, how can you have life, after all? Getting it though, like with other things in Infinite Craft, can be a bit tricky if you don’t know which resources to combine and leads you to randomly make combinations until you eventually get lucky.

Or, we could help you skip all that.

Easiest Time combination in Infinite Craft

To get Time, you need to create around 11 more entities in Infinite Craft, each of which come from unique combinations. Here are the first discoveries you need to make to unlock Time:

Mixture 1 Mixture 2 Creation Earth Wind Dust Earth Dust Planet Planet Planet Star Star Star Galaxy Galaxy Galaxy Black Hole Galaxy Black Hole Universe Black Hole Black Hole Wormhole Black Hole Wormhole Time Travel Universe Universe Multiverse Multiverse Time Travel Paradox Black Hole Time Travel Time Paradox Time Travel Time Paradox Time

With Time made, you should be able to craft time-related items such as a clock, hourglass, and even precious sand for those beach-loving players out there. The options are near-endless. There are other ways to make Time thanks to the infinite possibilities available to you in Infinite Craft, but you just need to find them first.