How to make Star Wars and Light Saber in Infinite Craft

While there’s a lot of real elemental fun in Infinite Craft, you can also craft some incredibly popular fictional items, one of which is the coveted Lightsaber from the Star Wars franchise. In fact, you can also create Star Wars as an element in the game—here’s how.

How to craft Light Saber in Infinite Craft

Make a Light Saber. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting Light Saber in Infinite Craft requires you to unlock a couple of complex elements first. You can create a Light Saber by combining Laser with Sword. If you haven’t unlocked Laser or Sword, we’ve got you covered with all the formulas you need.

To make Sword in Infinite Craft, follow these steps:

Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Water = Stone Stone + Earth = Rock Rock + Oxygen = Metal Metal + Fire = Sword

Make a Sword. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Laser in Infinite Craft, follow these steps:

Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Fire = Engine Engine + Wind = Windmill Windmill + Fire = Energy Windmill + Wind = Electricity Energy + Electricity = Lightning Energy + Lightning = Laser

Make Laser. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have a Light Saber, you can go ahead and craft Star Wars and even Darth Vader if you want.

How to craft Star Wars in Infinite Craft

Get Star Wars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Star Wars in Infinite Craft, combine Light Saber with Star. If you haven’t unlocked Star yet, here’s how to unlock it.

Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Planet = Star

Congratulations, you can now unlock Star Wars in Infinite Craft.

Best Star Wars and Light Saber combinations in Infinite Craft

You don’t have to stop at just creating Light Saber or Star Wars in Infinite Craft. There are plenty of things you can craft by combining these two with elements you’ve already discovered. Here are some of the most interesting results you can get with Star Wars:

Star Wars + Brick = Lego Star Wars + Planet = Death Star Star Wars + Devil = Darth Vader (Light Saber and Dragon makes Darth Vader too, if you haven’t unlocked Devil yet) Star Wars + Lightsaber = Jedi Star Wars + Chocolate = Yoda

Similarly, if you’re looking to get creative with Light Saber, here are a few things you can unlock with it:

Lightsaber + Pig = Jedi Pig Lightsaber + Car = Knight Rider Lightsaber + Tractor = Tractor Beam Lightsaber + Robot = C3PO

That’s all that I have unlocked so far with these elements, but there are plenty of (infinite) other recipes to unlock. As usual, don’t be afraid to experiment on your own.