How to make Venus in Infinite Craft

Love is in the air.
Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Feb 13, 2024 03:33 pm
Venus recipe in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Venus is one of the four terrestrial planets in the solar system, and is also one of the many different items you can create in Infinite Craft.

This item is necessary for several other items, especially if you’re looking to craft any items that have to do with love, life, and endless other combinations that can lead you to outlandish possibilities. If you’re starting off fresh, however, you’ll have to use a handful of different combinations from the opening elements onward to find your way.

For the fastest recipe to create Venus in Infinite Craft, look no further than this simple guide.

Crafting Venus in Infinite Craft

Venus tree in Infinite Craft
Building the Goddess of Love—and a relatively small planet too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With only five necessary combinations, Venus is one of the easier items to acquire that can lead to even grander opportunities. Here is the full combination recipe for Venus, which will introduce four new items to your collection while only taking a minute to craft at most.

  • Wind + Fire = Smoke
  • Smoke + Water = Fog
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Planet + Fog = Venus
Venus recipe in Infinite Craft
Building an icon of love takes work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve crafted Venus, you can jump into matters of the heart by crafting Love. Love is made by combining Venus and Fog, which might seem like two odd choices to lead to affection. Even still, you can also create many other unique items from Venus, including:

  • Venus + Wind = Aphrodite
  • Venus + Clay = Cupid
  • Venus + Superman = Wonder Woman
  • Venus + Japan = Geisha
  • Venus + Labyrinth = Minotaur
  • Venus + Pokémon = Venusaur
Read Article All Infinite Craft crafting recipes
Infinite Craft logo
Category:
General
General
All Infinite Craft crafting recipes
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson and others Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to make Pokémon and Pikachu in Infinite Craft
Various Pokemon in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Pokémon and Pikachu in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to make God in Infinite Craft
God tree in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make God in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to make America in Infinite Craft
A screenshot from Infinite Craft showing America surrounded by floating blocks, like Continent, Earth, Double Rainbow, and Wind.
Category:
General
General
How to make America in Infinite Craft
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to make Godzilla in Infinite Craft
A screenshot from Infinite Craft showing Godzilla surrounded by floating blocks, like Tea, Earth, Water, and Paradise
Category:
General
General
How to make Godzilla in Infinite Craft
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Feb 13, 2024
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.