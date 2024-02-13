How to make Venus in Infinite Craft

Venus is one of the four terrestrial planets in the solar system, and is also one of the many different items you can create in Infinite Craft.

This item is necessary for several other items, especially if you’re looking to craft any items that have to do with love, life, and endless other combinations that can lead you to outlandish possibilities. If you’re starting off fresh, however, you’ll have to use a handful of different combinations from the opening elements onward to find your way.

For the fastest recipe to create Venus in Infinite Craft, look no further than this simple guide.

Crafting Venus in Infinite Craft

Building the Goddess of Love—and a relatively small planet too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With only five necessary combinations, Venus is one of the easier items to acquire that can lead to even grander opportunities. Here is the full combination recipe for Venus, which will introduce four new items to your collection while only taking a minute to craft at most.

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Smoke + Water = Fog

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Fog = Venus

Building an icon of love takes work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve crafted Venus, you can jump into matters of the heart by crafting Love. Love is made by combining Venus and Fog, which might seem like two odd choices to lead to affection. Even still, you can also create many other unique items from Venus, including: