How to make Mud in Infinite Craft

As its name suggests, crafting in Infinite Craft is endless and Mud is just one of the things you need to keep it going. If you’re not sure how to craft Mud, which is crucial for bigger recipes, don’t worry. It’s just a couple of steps, I promise.

How to craft Mud in Infinite Craft

To get Mud in Infinite Craft, you have to combine Steam and Earth. If you don’t have the parent elements as mentioned or are yet to start playing the game and discover elements, here’s a full formula chart for how to create Mud in Infinite Craft.

Make some gooey Mud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To explain it, first, create Steam from Fire and Water, two of the four starter elements in Infinite Craft. Next, combine Steam with Earth to get Mud. That’s it.

Best Mud combinations to try in Infinite Craft

Once you unlock Mud in Infinite Craft, if you’re not looking to create something particular, you can experiment by combining it with the starter elements to create new elements.

For example, combine Mud with Water to create Swamp, with Fire to create Brick, with Wind to create Dust, and with Earth to create Clay. These are just the basic combinations you can try, but there are many more. Here are some interesting ones:

Mud + Metal = Coin Mud + Rainforest = Chocolate Mud + Engine = Tractor Mud + Windmill = Pig Mud + Car = Rally Mud + Mud = Clay Mud + Swamp = Quagmire Mud + Sword = Excalibur Mud + Chocolate = Brownies Mud + Pig = Pigpen

Mud is also an essential raw material to craft more complex Infinity Craft recipes like the House. Mud combines with Fire to make Brick, which, when combined with Clay, makes a House. Mud can also be used to craft Dragon. Just combine Mud with Water to create Swamp and then combine Swamp with Steam to create a Dragon. Interesting, no?

Not just the simple recipes, but Clay is essential for making complex human characters like Adam, Eve, The Simpsons, and Peter Griffin, as well as animals, so it’s a critical base ingredient in Infinite Craft.