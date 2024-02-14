Category:
How to make Mud in Infinite Craft

Some muddy fun for you.
As its name suggests, crafting in Infinite Craft is endless and Mud is just one of the things you need to keep it going. If you’re not sure how to craft Mud, which is crucial for bigger recipes, don’t worry. It’s just a couple of steps, I promise.

How to craft Mud in Infinite Craft

To get Mud in Infinite Craft, you have to combine Steam and Earth. If you don’t have the parent elements as mentioned or are yet to start playing the game and discover elements, here’s a full formula chart for how to create Mud in Infinite Craft.

To explain it, first, create Steam from Fire and Water, two of the four starter elements in Infinite Craft. Next, combine Steam with Earth to get Mud. That’s it.

Best Mud combinations to try in Infinite Craft

Once you unlock Mud in Infinite Craft, if you’re not looking to create something particular, you can experiment by combining it with the starter elements to create new elements.

For example, combine Mud with Water to create Swamp, with Fire to create Brick, with Wind to create Dust, and with Earth to create Clay. These are just the basic combinations you can try, but there are many more. Here are some interesting ones: 

  1. Mud + Metal = Coin
  2. Mud + Rainforest = Chocolate
  3. Mud + Engine = Tractor
  4. Mud + Windmill = Pig
  5. Mud + Car = Rally
  6. Mud + Mud = Clay
  7. Mud + Swamp = Quagmire
  8. Mud + Sword = Excalibur
  9. Mud + Chocolate = Brownies
  10. Mud + Pig = Pigpen

Mud is also an essential raw material to craft more complex Infinity Craft recipes like the House. Mud combines with Fire to make Brick, which, when combined with Clay, makes a House. Mud can also be used to craft Dragon. Just combine Mud with Water to create Swamp and then combine Swamp with Steam to create a Dragon. Interesting, no?

Not just the simple recipes, but Clay is essential for making complex human characters like Adam, EveThe Simpsons, and Peter Griffin, as well as animals, so it’s a critical base ingredient in Infinite Craft.

How to get Dark Mode mod for Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft in Dark Mode
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to get Dark Mode mod for Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 13, 2024
Lethal Company getting 'way bigger updates'—but be ready to wait ages for them
Lethal Company keyart with four silhouette astronauts in a red mist.
Category:
Indies
Indies
Lethal Company getting ‘way bigger updates’—but be ready to wait ages for them
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre Feb 11, 2024
Steelrising trophy list: All trophies and achievements
Aegis using weapon in Steelrising gameplay trailer
Category:
Indies
Indies
Steelrising trophy list: All trophies and achievements
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 7, 2024
How to get and use the Zap Gun in Lethal Company
Zap gun in Lethal Company
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to get and use the Zap Gun in Lethal Company
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 7, 2024
Is Hi-Fi Rush coming to PS5?
Category:
Indies
Indies
Is Hi-Fi Rush coming to PS5?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 5, 2024
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com