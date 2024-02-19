How to make Football in Infinite Craft

If you want to create sports in Infinite Craft, crafting a Football is a great place to start. Making the ball isn’t too difficult—just use Dust and a few other ingredients. Here’s how to make a Football in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft: How to make Football

Dust and Mud make Football. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a Football in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Mud with a Dust Bowl. Here’s how to craft both:

Mud

Earth plus Wind makes Dust Dust plus Water makes Mud

Dust Bowl

Since you already made Dust in the last step, we can start from there.

Dust plus Wind makes a Sandstorm Sandstorm plus another Sandstorm makes a Dust Storm Dust Storm and a Sandstorm makes a Dust Bowl

Football

Mud plus Dust Bowl makes a Football

Bonus: How to make Madden in Infinite Craft

Computers and Footballs make Madden. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to make Madden in Infinite Craft, you need to combine the Football you created earlier with a Computer. Making a Computer is actually pretty silly, even though it makes sense from a Lexicological point of view. Here’s how to make a computer in Infinite Craft.

Dust plus Earth makes Planet Planet plus Fire makes the Sun Sun plus Fire makes Solar Solar plus Planet makes System System plus Fire makes a Computer (I couldn’t make this stuff up even if I tried) Computer plus Football makes Madden

Sure, the logic may not always make sense, but it’s a lot of fun to combine things and see what you get. If you want to create more silly things in Infinite Craft, try making Minecraft, Obama, or a Girlfriend. You can make anything in Infinite Craft.