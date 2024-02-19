How to make Football in Infinite Craft

If you want to create sports in Infinite Craft, crafting a Football is a great place to start. Making the ball isn’t too difficult—just use Dust and a few other ingredients. Here’s how to make a Football in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft: How to make Football
To make a Football in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Mud with a Dust Bowl. Here’s how to craft both:
Mud
- Earth plus Wind makes Dust
- Dust plus Water makes Mud
Dust Bowl
Since you already made Dust in the last step, we can start from there.
- Dust plus Wind makes a Sandstorm
- Sandstorm plus another Sandstorm makes a Dust Storm
- Dust Storm and a Sandstorm makes a Dust Bowl
Football
- Mud plus Dust Bowl makes a Football
Bonus: How to make Madden in Infinite Craft
If you want to make Madden in Infinite Craft, you need to combine the Football you created earlier with a Computer. Making a Computer is actually pretty silly, even though it makes sense from a Lexicological point of view. Here’s how to make a computer in Infinite Craft.
- Dust plus Earth makes Planet
- Planet plus Fire makes the Sun
- Sun plus Fire makes Solar
- Solar plus Planet makes System
- System plus Fire makes a Computer (I couldn’t make this stuff up even if I tried)
- Computer plus Football makes Madden
Sure, the logic may not always make sense, but it’s a lot of fun to combine things and see what you get. If you want to create more silly things in Infinite Craft, try making Minecraft, Obama, or a Girlfriend. You can make anything in Infinite Craft.