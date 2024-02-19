Category:
How to make Football in Infinite Craft

You need a lot of Dust.
Football on a football field.
Image via Pixabay

If you want to create sports in Infinite Craft, crafting a Football is a great place to start. Making the ball isn’t too difficult—just use Dust and a few other ingredients. Here’s how to make a Football in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft: How to make Football

Infinite craft recipe for making Football
Dust and Mud make Football. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a Football in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Mud with a Dust Bowl. Here’s how to craft both:

Mud

  1. Earth plus Wind makes Dust
  2. Dust plus Water makes Mud

Dust Bowl

Since you already made Dust in the last step, we can start from there.

  1. Dust plus Wind makes a Sandstorm
  2. Sandstorm plus another Sandstorm makes a Dust Storm
  3. Dust Storm and a Sandstorm makes a Dust Bowl

Football

  1. Mud plus Dust Bowl makes a Football

Bonus: How to make Madden in Infinite Craft

Recipe for creating Madden in Infinite Craft
Computers and Footballs make Madden. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to make Madden in Infinite Craft, you need to combine the Football you created earlier with a Computer. Making a Computer is actually pretty silly, even though it makes sense from a Lexicological point of view. Here’s how to make a computer in Infinite Craft.

  1. Dust plus Earth makes Planet
  2. Planet plus Fire makes the Sun
  3. Sun plus Fire makes Solar
  4. Solar plus Planet makes System
  5. System plus Fire makes a Computer (I couldn’t make this stuff up even if I tried)
  6. Computer plus Football makes Madden

Sure, the logic may not always make sense, but it’s a lot of fun to combine things and see what you get. If you want to create more silly things in Infinite Craft, try making Minecraft, Obama, or a Girlfriend. You can make anything in Infinite Craft.

How to make Windmill in Infinite Craft
windmill element in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Windmill in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 19, 2024
How to make a Brick in Infinite Craft
Brick recipe in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make a Brick in Infinite Craft
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 19, 2024
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (February 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (February 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 19, 2024
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 19, 2024
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 19, 2024
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 19, 2024
How many items are in Infinite Craft?
recipes in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How many items are in Infinite Craft?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 19, 2024
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.