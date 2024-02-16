Infinite Craft is a sandbox-style browser game that lets you create anything you want, which includes one of the most well-known sandbox games of all time, Minecraft. This isn’t an easy ingredient to unlock, but it is a fun one which makes it well worth the effort.

Minecraft took me a lot longer to solve than most other ingredients, but it’s not actually that difficult to make. It just requires a decent amount of mixing different items together. So take a break from narrowly avoiding Creeper explosions and staring down Enderman to learn how to make Minecraft in Infinite Craft.

Minecraft crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

Minecraft can be made in Infinite Craft by combining Diamond and Sandbox, which are two key features of Minecraft’s gameplay. Both ingredients have an entire lengthy process of mixing that needs to be done before you can create Diamond, but they’re not too tricky to make as long as you do so carefully.

How to make Diamond in Infinite Craft

There are lots of steps to this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Diamond is made by combining Gem with Gem. You have to make a couple of other ingredients before you can get the required Gem for Diamond, but it’s certainly a lot easier than mining for Diamonds in Minecraft, so you’ve got this.

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Water Fire Steam Fire Earth Lava Lava Earth Stone Lava Stone Obsidian Obsidian Steam Glass Glass Obsidian Mirror Mirror Mirror Kaleidoscope Stone Water Rock Kaleidoscope Rock Crystal Crystal Crystal Gem Gem Gem Diamond

How to make Sandbox in Infinite Craft

Sandbox is made by mixing Desert and Software, which means you first need to craft both of these recipes before you can make it. Luckily, all parts of this recipe are pretty simple and involve some staple ingredients in Infinite Craft, so there’s a good chance you already have many of the required resources unlocked.

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Wind Earth Dust Earth Dust Planet Planet Planet Star Star Fire Sun Sun Fire Solar Earth Dust Planet Planet Solar System System Fire Computer System Computer Software Dust Dust Sand Sand Sand Desert Desert Software Sandbox

How to get Minecraft in Infinite Craft

Once you have Diamond and Sandbox made, mix them together to create Minecraft.

There are plenty of other combinations you can use to make Minecraft like Cubism with Obsidian and Elementary with Sandbox, but using Diamond and Sandbox as your key ingredients is by far the easiest way to craft this game.

Does this count as beating the Ender Dragon? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Minecraft isn’t the only game you can make in Infinite Craft, and it has literally anything you can think to create, whether it be one of the many Pokémon or Star Wars games or something completely unrelated to gaming like Color or Love. All recipes and crafting combinations in Infinite Craft are possible; it just might take you some trial and error to actually achieve what you’re after.