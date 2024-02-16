Category:
General

How to make Minecraft in Infinite Craft

Two sandbox games combining into one.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 04:21 pm
A Minecraft player by the Minecraft creation in Infinite Craft.
Screenshots by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Infinite Craft is a sandbox-style browser game that lets you create anything you want, which includes one of the most well-known sandbox games of all time, Minecraft. This isn’t an easy ingredient to unlock, but it is a fun one which makes it well worth the effort.

Minecraft took me a lot longer to solve than most other ingredients, but it’s not actually that difficult to make. It just requires a decent amount of mixing different items together. So take a break from narrowly avoiding Creeper explosions and staring down Enderman to learn how to make Minecraft in Infinite Craft.

Minecraft crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

Minecraft can be made in Infinite Craft by combining Diamond and Sandbox, which are two key features of Minecraft’s gameplay. Both ingredients have an entire lengthy process of mixing that needs to be done before you can create Diamond, but they’re not too tricky to make as long as you do so carefully.

How to make Diamond in Infinite Craft

The process for making Diamond.
There are lots of steps to this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Diamond is made by combining Gem with Gem. You have to make a couple of other ingredients before you can get the required Gem for Diamond, but it’s certainly a lot easier than mining for Diamonds in Minecraft, so you’ve got this.

First ingredientSecond ingredientResult
WaterFireSteam
FireEarthLava
LavaEarthStone
LavaStoneObsidian
ObsidianSteamGlass
GlassObsidianMirror
MirrorMirrorKaleidoscope
StoneWaterRock
KaleidoscopeRockCrystal
CrystalCrystalGem
GemGemDiamond

How to make Sandbox in Infinite Craft

Sandbox is made by mixing Desert and Software, which means you first need to craft both of these recipes before you can make it. Luckily, all parts of this recipe are pretty simple and involve some staple ingredients in Infinite Craft, so there’s a good chance you already have many of the required resources unlocked.

First ingredientSecond ingredientResult
WindEarthDust
EarthDustPlanet
PlanetPlanetStar
StarFireSun
SunFireSolar
EarthDustPlanet
PlanetSolarSystem
SystemFireComputer
SystemComputerSoftware
DustDustSand
SandSandDesert
DesertSoftwareSandbox

How to get Minecraft in Infinite Craft

Once you have Diamond and Sandbox made, mix them together to create Minecraft.

There are plenty of other combinations you can use to make Minecraft like Cubism with Obsidian and Elementary with Sandbox, but using Diamond and Sandbox as your key ingredients is by far the easiest way to craft this game.

Minecraft in Infinite Craft.
Does this count as beating the Ender Dragon? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Minecraft isn’t the only game you can make in Infinite Craft, and it has literally anything you can think to create, whether it be one of the many Pokémon or Star Wars games or something completely unrelated to gaming like Color or Love. All recipes and crafting combinations in Infinite Craft are possible; it just might take you some trial and error to actually achieve what you’re after.

Author

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.