How to make Obsidian in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft grants you a realm of infinite possibilities, but you won’t be able to craft the game’s most elusive items without the basics. Obsidian is a great basic tool to have in your back pocket for constructing numerous combinations, and it’s easy to make.

To create Obsidian, you need only work within the items given to you when you first launch Infinite Craft. Whether you want to increase the jewels in your item collection or build toward useful fundamental items like Black and Knife, Obsidian is the ideal starting point.

Obsidian crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

The Earth provides everything you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It only takes five steps to craft Obsidian in Infinite Craft, and the beginning of the process simply requires combining two Earths, one of the items you start with.

Combining two Earths will give you a Mountain, which can then be paired with yet another Earth to create a Volcano. Then, put another Earth into Volcano to produce Lava, which will produce Stone when combined with Earth again. With all the items you need now in hand, combine Stone and Lava and you finally get Obsidian.

Obsidian can be used to craft many other useful items. Obsidian and Water combine to create Glass, while combining it with even more Earth produces a Diamond. To get the color Black, you can also craft Glass and Obsidian together to produce a Mirror, and then combine the Mirror with another piece of Obsidian.

These items can be utilized as paths to bigger things, including a Black Hole—generated with Obsidian and an Eclipse—which is key to making God in Infinite Craft.