How to make God in Infinite Craft

Almighty.
Published: Feb 13, 2024 01:37 pm
God tree in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Infinite Craft, you play as the ultimate architect, building all kinds of wild and wacky items, places, and elements through countless combinations at the drag of your mouse. Although you’re playing God, you can also craft God with the right recipe.

To create God, you will need to follow a few separate recipes that lead to grandiose items and concepts that rule our way of life. Once you’ve created God, you can also break off into even more directions that could surprise you, depending on how far down the rabbit hole you end up diving.

Crafting God in Infinite Craft

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft God in Infinite Craft, you will need to craft two items that will take a bit of patience to create: Eternity and Universe. To create Eternity, you must first build up towards two other separate pieces with Europe and Time. Stay diligent, take your time, and you should have your first piece of the puzzle complete for God.

In order to create the Universe, you just have to start with two starter elements: Wind and Earth. Afterward, the recipe for the Universe is relatively straight forward, since it uses plenty of double item combinations.

  • Wind + Earth = Dust
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Planet + Planet = Star
  • Star + Star = Galaxy
  • Galaxy + Galaxy = Black Hole
  • Galaxy + Black Hole = Universe

Afterward, you can finally combine Universe and Eternity to create God. From here, you can build into multiple different items from across multiple cultures and worlds, including Thor, Tsunamis, Zeus, the Loch Ness Monster, and more. If you’re looking to create a monster that rules over wherever it touches, on the other hand, you could also find the full combination for Godzilla.

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.