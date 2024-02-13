How to make God in Infinite Craft

In Infinite Craft, you play as the ultimate architect, building all kinds of wild and wacky items, places, and elements through countless combinations at the drag of your mouse. Although you’re playing God, you can also craft God with the right recipe.

To create God, you will need to follow a few separate recipes that lead to grandiose items and concepts that rule our way of life. Once you’ve created God, you can also break off into even more directions that could surprise you, depending on how far down the rabbit hole you end up diving.

Crafting God in Infinite Craft

Double down on the Universe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft God in Infinite Craft, you will need to craft two items that will take a bit of patience to create: Eternity and Universe. To create Eternity, you must first build up towards two other separate pieces with Europe and Time. Stay diligent, take your time, and you should have your first piece of the puzzle complete for God.

In order to create the Universe, you just have to start with two starter elements: Wind and Earth. Afterward, the recipe for the Universe is relatively straight forward, since it uses plenty of double item combinations.

Wind + Earth = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Planet = Star

Star + Star = Galaxy

Galaxy + Galaxy = Black Hole

Galaxy + Black Hole = Universe

Afterward, you can finally combine Universe and Eternity to create God. From here, you can build into multiple different items from across multiple cultures and worlds, including Thor, Tsunamis, Zeus, the Loch Ness Monster, and more. If you’re looking to create a monster that rules over wherever it touches, on the other hand, you could also find the full combination for Godzilla.