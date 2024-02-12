How to make Eternity in Infinite Craft

Sometimes, the only aspect of our lives we can control is our time. If you’re spending some time on Infinite Craft, there are a few ways to create more time for yourself, including an Eternity if you’d like.

As expected, creating an Eternity requires some patience, some experimentation, and a good amount of combinations throughout the game. There are multiple different ways to achieve Eternity, but if you find yourself lacking some time on your hands, you can easily speedrun toward this goal with the right choices.

Here is the fastest way to craft Eternity in Infinite Craft.

Crafting Eternity in Infinite Craft, explained

We have all the time in the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crafting Time in Infinite Craft

To craft Eternity, you’ll need to create two key items: Europe and Time. To create Europe, you’ll need to follow this recipe from the opening available ingredients:

Water + Water = Lake

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Lake + Mountain = Fjord

Lake + Water = Ocean

Ocean + Earth = Island

Island + Island = Continent

Fjord + Continent = Europe

Creating Time in Infinite Craft

After you’ve created Europe, you’ll have the arduous task of crafting Time itself. Crafting Time will take a bit longer than crafting Europe, but it does make plenty of sense once you’ve gotten into the rhythm. There are plenty of double-ups that lead to the next combination needed, with 12 different combos before you build up to Time. The time recipe is as follows:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Earth + Dust = Planet

Planet + Planet = Star

Star + Star = Galaxy

Galaxy + Galaxy = Black Hole

Black Hole + Black Hole = Wormhole

Black Hole + Wormhole = Time Travel

Black Hole + Time Travel = Time Paradox

Galaxy + Black Hole = Universe

Universe + Universe = Multiverse

Multiverse + Time Travel = Paradox

Paradox + Time Paradox = Time

Once you’ve built both Time and Europe, you can combine the two items to create Eternity. From there, you can create multiple places and things through Eternity, whether you’d like to head to Greece by using Europe once more or combining Eternity with Multiverse to create God.