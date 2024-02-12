How to make Eternity in Infinite Craft

Sometimes, the only aspect of our lives we can control is our time. If you’re spending some time on Infinite Craft, there are a few ways to create more time for yourself, including an Eternity if you’d like.
As expected, creating an Eternity requires some patience, some experimentation, and a good amount of combinations throughout the game. There are multiple different ways to achieve Eternity, but if you find yourself lacking some time on your hands, you can easily speedrun toward this goal with the right choices.
Here is the fastest way to craft Eternity in Infinite Craft.
Crafting Eternity in Infinite Craft, explained
Crafting Time in Infinite Craft
To craft Eternity, you’ll need to create two key items: Europe and Time. To create Europe, you’ll need to follow this recipe from the opening available ingredients:
- Water + Water = Lake
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Lake + Mountain = Fjord
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Ocean + Earth = Island
- Island + Island = Continent
- Fjord + Continent = Europe
Creating Time in Infinite Craft
After you’ve created Europe, you’ll have the arduous task of crafting Time itself. Crafting Time will take a bit longer than crafting Europe, but it does make plenty of sense once you’ve gotten into the rhythm. There are plenty of double-ups that lead to the next combination needed, with 12 different combos before you build up to Time. The time recipe is as follows:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Earth + Dust = Planet
- Planet + Planet = Star
- Star + Star = Galaxy
- Galaxy + Galaxy = Black Hole
- Black Hole + Black Hole = Wormhole
- Black Hole + Wormhole = Time Travel
- Black Hole + Time Travel = Time Paradox
- Galaxy + Black Hole = Universe
- Universe + Universe = Multiverse
- Multiverse + Time Travel = Paradox
- Paradox + Time Paradox = Time
Once you’ve built both Time and Europe, you can combine the two items to create Eternity. From there, you can create multiple places and things through Eternity, whether you’d like to head to Greece by using Europe once more or combining Eternity with Multiverse to create God.