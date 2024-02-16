Color is one of the most important creations you can make in Infinite Craft. Once you have the key concept of Color, you can craft all kinds of actual colors to unlock a vibrant new world of possibilities.

Unlocking Color is a pretty tricky task since this recipe requires a lot more mixing than you might expect, so here’s how to make Color in Infinite Craft.

Color crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

Color can be made in Infinite Craft by mixing Rainbow and Change. Both of these ingredients are pretty complex to make, so you need to work on crafting both before you can combine them to make Color.

How to make Rainbow in Infinite Craft

Making Magnifying Glass is the toughest part. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a Rainbow in Infinite Craft, you need to create Rain and Magnifying Glass. Rain is pretty easy to create, but Magnifying Glass is a lot tougher since you first have to create Obsidian and Lens.

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Water Steam Cloud Cloud Water Rain Water Fire Steam Earth Fire Lava Lava Earth Stone Stone Lava Obsidian Obsidian Steam Glass Glass Fire Lens Lens Fire Magnifying Glass Magnifying Glass Rain Rainbow

How to make Change in Infinite Craft

The easiest way to get Change in Infinite Craft is by combining Hope and Obama. Neither of these is super quick to craft, but you can actually use the Rainbow you just created to make this process a bit easier.

To reach Change, you need to get President and Human for Obama and Rainbow and Obama for Hope. Hope is easiest to make last, so you’ll already have everything you need if you save it for the end. Thus, start with Obama to make this process as efficient as possible.

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Water Earth Plant Plant Plant Tree Tree Tree Forest Forest Tree Wood Tree Wood Paper Water Wind Wave Wave Tree Surfboard Water Water Lake Lake Lake Ocean Ocean Surfboard Surfer Surfer Paper Paperboy Paper Paperboy Newspaper Water Fire Steam Steam Fire Engine Engine Engine Rocket Newspaper Rocket Space Space Space Planet Planet Planet Star Star Newspaper Celebrity Rocket Earth Moon Moon Celebrity Lunatic Celebrity Lunatic Politician Tree Fire Ash Steam Ash Smoke Water Smoke Fog Planet Fog Venus Earth Steam Mud Venus Mud Adam Adam Venus Eve Adam Eve Human Human Politician President President Human Obama Obama Rainbow Hope Hope Obama Change

How to get Color in Infinite Craft

Now that you have Rainbow and Change, combine the two to officially create Color in Infinite Craft.

You can make actual Colors now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s no end to the recipes and combinations in Infinite Craft you can try, so if you don’t know what to make next, consider trying some interesting combinations like Anime, Paradox, and Pokémon. If you can think it, you can almost certainly craft it, so you’re bound to come across many fun discoveries by just experimenting with random combinations yourself.