You can create anything you set your mind to in Infinite Craft, and crafting new things is the only way to advance in this game. The options are endless, which can make actually crafting what you’re after tough.

Paradox is one of many concepts you can create, and it’s a pretty important one to unlock. Here’s how to make Paradox in Infinite Craft.

Paradox crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

You can make Paradox in Infinite Craft by combining Time with Time Travel. Like all other items in this game, there are countless ways to actually achieve making Paradox, but this is a fairly simple way that only requires mostly basic ingredients and recipes.

Time and Time Travel clash to make Paradox. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to make Time in Infinite Craft

The first step for making Paradox is crafting Time. Time can be crafted by mixing Sand with Hourglass, which can be done by following these steps.

First Ingredient Second Ingredient Result Earth Wind Dust Water Wind Wave Dust Wave Sand Sand Fire Glass Glass Sand Hourglass Sand Hourglass Time

How to make Time Travel in Infinite Craft

The second half of Paradox’s recipe is Time Travel, which has a few more steps than Time itself. Time Travel is the result of a Worm Hole meeting a Black Hole, so your goal is to get these two ingredients so you can mix them.

There’s a lot of combining of the same ingredient in the later half of this recipe, so make sure you’re mixing your ingredients carefully since you usually combine two different items instead of the same one twice.

First Ingredient Second Ingredient Result Earth Wind Dust Dust Earth Planet Planet Planet Star Star Star Galaxy Galaxy Galaxy Black Hole Black Hole Black Hole Worm Hole Black Hole Worm Hole Time Travel

How to get Paradox in Infinite Craft

Once you have both Time and Time Travel created, combine them to unlock Paradox. This is a key component for many other recipes, so you’ve successfully obtained an important ingredient for your collection.

Paradox is just one of many recipes you can make in Infinite Craft, so consider trying out others like Death, America, and God next.