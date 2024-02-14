Category:
General

How to make Paradox in Infinite Craft

You need some Time.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Feb 14, 2024 04:00 pm
Paradox recipe in Infinite Craft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can create anything you set your mind to in Infinite Craft, and crafting new things is the only way to advance in this game. The options are endless, which can make actually crafting what you’re after tough.

Recommended Videos

Paradox is one of many concepts you can create, and it’s a pretty important one to unlock. Here’s how to make Paradox in Infinite Craft.

Paradox crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

You can make Paradox in Infinite Craft by combining Time with Time Travel. Like all other items in this game, there are countless ways to actually achieve making Paradox, but this is a fairly simple way that only requires mostly basic ingredients and recipes.

Time Travel and Time combining to make Paradox.
Time and Time Travel clash to make Paradox. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to make Time in Infinite Craft

The first step for making Paradox is crafting Time. Time can be crafted by mixing Sand with Hourglass, which can be done by following these steps.

First IngredientSecond IngredientResult
EarthWindDust
WaterWindWave
DustWaveSand
SandFireGlass
GlassSandHourglass
SandHourglassTime

How to make Time Travel in Infinite Craft

The second half of Paradox’s recipe is Time Travel, which has a few more steps than Time itself. Time Travel is the result of a Worm Hole meeting a Black Hole, so your goal is to get these two ingredients so you can mix them.

There’s a lot of combining of the same ingredient in the later half of this recipe, so make sure you’re mixing your ingredients carefully since you usually combine two different items instead of the same one twice.

First IngredientSecond IngredientResult
EarthWindDust
DustEarthPlanet
PlanetPlanetStar
StarStarGalaxy
GalaxyGalaxyBlack Hole
Black HoleBlack HoleWorm Hole
Black HoleWorm HoleTime Travel

How to get Paradox in Infinite Craft

Once you have both Time and Time Travel created, combine them to unlock Paradox. This is a key component for many other recipes, so you’ve successfully obtained an important ingredient for your collection.

Paradox is just one of many recipes you can make in Infinite Craft, so consider trying out others like Death, America, and God next.

related content
Read Article Fans of Sony’s major franchises might have to wait longer than expected
Man holding the arm of a boy in God of War
Category:
General
General
Fans of Sony’s major franchises might have to wait longer than expected
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to make Germany in Infinite Craft
Germany recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Germany in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to save progress in Infinite Craft
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to save progress in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to make Hatsune Miku in Infinite Craft
Hatsune Miku in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Hatsune Miku in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 14, 2024
Read Article All Infinite Craft crafting recipes
The Infinite Craft logo.
Category:
General
General
All Infinite Craft crafting recipes
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson and others Feb 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fans of Sony’s major franchises might have to wait longer than expected
Man holding the arm of a boy in God of War
Category:
General
General
Fans of Sony’s major franchises might have to wait longer than expected
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to make Germany in Infinite Craft
Germany recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Germany in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to save progress in Infinite Craft
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to save progress in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to make Hatsune Miku in Infinite Craft
Hatsune Miku in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Hatsune Miku in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 14, 2024
Read Article All Infinite Craft crafting recipes
The Infinite Craft logo.
Category:
General
General
All Infinite Craft crafting recipes
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson and others Feb 14, 2024

Author

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.