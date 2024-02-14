Category:
How to make Death in Infinite Craft

There cannot be Life without Death.
Nicholas Taifalos
Published: Feb 14, 2024 01:33 am
In Infinite Craft, the world is your oyster. From basic elements to Sharknadoes, Black Holes, and Hot Tub Unicorns, combining random objects together is bound to create hilarious and odd combinations.

One such creation is Death, and without Death there will be many more possible objects you simply won’t be able to make. Here’s how to make Death in Infinite Craft.

Death recipe in Infinite Craft

There are almost endless ways to craft Death in Infinite Craft, but if you’re starting from the beginning the best and probably fastest method involves combining Life and Vampire or Zombie (thanks to Pro Game Guides for inspiring the original recipe).

To reach this point, you’ve got to make a few matches:

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Wind + Fire = Smoke
  • Smoke + Water = Fog
  • Planet + Fog = Venus
  • Venus + Steam = Life

If you can manage to craft Life, many options are just one step away from Death including Life + Vampire (which requires Life + Smoke), Life + Zombie (which requires Human + Explosion), or Life + Time Bomb (which requires Clock + Bomb). Try out a few options you already have and see if you can create Death with the objects you’ve already found.

After making Death, the game opens up, with many more possibilities available to you. Death + Death gets you the Grim Reaper, which can then be combined with something like Anime for Death Note. Death + Dinosaur gets you T-Rex if you want to expand your collection of carnivores, and Death + Unicorn makes Dead Unicorn (what was I expecting?).

All working Summoners War codes and rewards (February 2024)
"Screenshot from the mobile game Summoners War featuring a diverse team of creatures ready for battle, including a massive stone and lava giant looming in the background, set in a rocky, desert-like arena.
Category:
General
General
All working Summoners War codes and rewards (February 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 14, 2024
What is Bingo in Infinite Craft? PvP mode, explained
The Infinite Craft logo.
Category:
General
General
What is Bingo in Infinite Craft? PvP mode, explained
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 14, 2024
How to reset in Infinite Craft
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to reset in Infinite Craft
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 13, 2024
How to make Obsidian in Infinite Craft
A series of items displayed in Infinite Craft, all stemming from Obsidian in the center.
Category:
General
General
How to make Obsidian in Infinite Craft
Alexis Walker Alexis Walker Feb 13, 2024
How to make Life in Infinite Craft
Life Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Life in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 13, 2024
Nicholas Taifalos
Aussie Editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career as a commentator, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly CS:GO and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com