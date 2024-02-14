In Infinite Craft, the world is your oyster. From basic elements to Sharknadoes, Black Holes, and Hot Tub Unicorns, combining random objects together is bound to create hilarious and odd combinations.

One such creation is Death, and without Death there will be many more possible objects you simply won’t be able to make. Here’s how to make Death in Infinite Craft.

Death recipe in Infinite Craft

A deathly concoction. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are almost endless ways to craft Death in Infinite Craft, but if you’re starting from the beginning the best and probably fastest method involves combining Life and Vampire or Zombie (thanks to Pro Game Guides for inspiring the original recipe).

To reach this point, you’ve got to make a few matches:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Smoke + Water = Fog

Planet + Fog = Venus

Venus + Steam = Life

If you can manage to craft Life, many options are just one step away from Death including Life + Vampire (which requires Life + Smoke), Life + Zombie (which requires Human + Explosion), or Life + Time Bomb (which requires Clock + Bomb). Try out a few options you already have and see if you can create Death with the objects you’ve already found.

After making Death, the game opens up, with many more possibilities available to you. Death + Death gets you the Grim Reaper, which can then be combined with something like Anime for Death Note. Death + Dinosaur gets you T-Rex if you want to expand your collection of carnivores, and Death + Unicorn makes Dead Unicorn (what was I expecting?).