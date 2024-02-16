How to make Planet in Infinite Craft

In the popular endless crafting game Infinite Craft, you can literally piece together the galaxy, starting with our very own planet, of course. If you aren’t sure how to make a Planet yet, don’t worry—it’s one of the easiest recipes in the game.

How to get Planet in Infinite Craft

Planet is one of the many crucial elements you can craft for bigger purposes in Infinite Craft. Making it is a mere two-step process, so you can get on with formulating bigger elements in no time. Here’s the formula chart for making Planet in Infinite Craft:

To explain it, start by combining Earth with Wind to create Dust, then combine Dust with Earth to create a Planet. It’s that simple.

Best Planet combinations to try in Infinite Craft

Once you discover Planet or any new element in Infinite Craft, I recommend testing combinations with the four basic elements first. It’s a great way to begin discovering newer elements before you experiment further.

For reference, combining Planet with Fire makes Sun, with Water makes Ocean, with Wind makes Storm, and with Earth makes Moon. Here are some of the best combinations I have discovered with Planet so far:

Planet + Electricity = Saturn

Planet + Chocolate = Mars

Planet + Rock = Meteor

Planet + Planet = Star

Planet + Star = Solar System

Planet + Robot = Supernova

Planet + Brownies = Pluto

Planet + Light Saber = Deathstar

Planet + Sphinx = Egypt

Planet + Love = Venus

Planet + Future = Utopia

Planet + Tsunami = Earthquake

It isn’t just for basic elements—Planet is an important ingredient for many complex recipes, including Girlfriend, Venus, and Eternity. So, it’s definitely a worthy discovery to make early on.

Now that you know how to make a Planet in Infinite Craft, you can also try discovering Europe, creating a Paradox, or take on bigger challenges like creating every single element in the periodic table. Whatever you do, don’t forget to check out our exhaustive recipe list for Infinite Craft.