Infinite Craft players have created every single element in the periodic table

Teamwork makes the dream work.
Mateusz Miter
Published: Feb 15, 2024 12:13 pm
Infinite Craft with words associated with anime.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If there were Noble prizes given in video games, then Infinite Craft players should have received one for their latest efforts in chemistry. The game’s community has managed to create every element in the periodic table.

A player named Mikerific posted the players’ shared effort to create every element on Reddit on Feb. 14. The community gathered on Discord, and worked their way onto making all 118 elements, with others calling it “absolutely epic.” We couldn’t agree more. Coming together and putting in so much work to discover 118 chemical elements is nothing short of incredible. It’s even more impressive given the scale of Infinite Craft, where players can create any number of things, from Anime, to Paradox, Germany, and Time Travel. Some players have even reported discovering Reddit boards, so the possibilities are truly endless.

We did it. Every Periodic Table Element in Infinite Craft. Thanks to everyone in the discord for helping!
The rules of the game are as simple as they can be. You begin with four basic elements: Fire, Water, Wind, and Earth, and make your way up to discovering more and more things. It’s one of the latest browser games gaining popularity, and because it’s cheap, accessible to almost anyone, and most importantly, remarkably fun, it’s no surprise it has gathered so much attention in such short amount of time.

With so many possible outcomes of the various combinations in Infinite Craft, creating the whole periodic table comes off as even more outstanding. But, like some say, gaming communities are unmatched when it comes to working together, and work of Mikerific and the team is a living proof of it.

With it’s rising popularity and never-ending possibilities, we’re certain Infinite Craft‘s community will discover even more admirable things given time. Maybe all stars at Hollywood’s Hall of Fame, or each character in the Dragon Ball franchise? We have to wait and see.

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.