How to make Germany in Infinite Craft

For the geography crafters.
Nádia Linhares
Published: Feb 14, 2024 03:43 pm
Germany recipe in Infinite Craft
You can create several countries in Infinite Craft by combining concepts, but most of them aren’t as obvious as Japan, which is the combination of Sushi and Land. Germany is one of the not-so-obvious ones.

There are several ways to make the same elements. For example, you can combine either Water and Water or Water and Mountain to create Lake. You can try similar concepts and achieve the same result. When it comes to more complex ideas and fictional characters such as Goku, Peter Griffin, or Pikachu, you’ll need to follow a recipe.

To make Germany in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Berlin and Dust. Dust is easy, you just have to combine Earth and Wind. The hard part is creating Berlin, since you need to put Wall and Europe together, and those need more than the starting elements.

How to make Berlin in Infinite Craft

Berlin recipe in Infinite Craft
Two alternatives to create Continent.
Berlin recipe in Infinite Craft
Two alternatives to create Continent.
Berlin recipe in Infinite Craft
Two alternatives to create Continent.

As mentioned before, you need to combine Wall and Europe to create Berlin. Making the Wall is simple, so we recommend starting with that. You’ll also use Dust to make a Brick, so you’ll already have it unlocked when creating Germany. Here’s the recipe to get Wall:

  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Mud + Fire = Brick
  • Brick + Brick = Wall

The missing part now is Europe. Here’s the step-by-step on how to make Europe in Infinite Craft:

  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Ocean + Earth = Island
  • Island + Earth = Continent
  • Continent + Mountain = Asia
  • Asia + Continent = Europe

Combine Wall and Europe to make Berlin, and then combining Berlin with Dust is all you have to do to get Germany. You can keep adding other elements to Germany to get related things. Here are some of the elements you can get with Germany in Infinite Craft:

  • Germany + Time = History
  • Germany + Battle = World War
  • Germany + Japan = World War II
  • Germany + Poland/America = War
  • Germany + Water = Beer
  • Germany + Mountain = Alps
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.