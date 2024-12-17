If you’ve spent countless hours grinding dungeons in Genshin Impact, perfecting rotations in Honkai: Star Rail, or piecing together combos in Honkai Impact 3rd, you might be wondering—what else is out there? This guide will introduce you to eight other gacha games that weren’t created by MiHoYo.

The best non-HoYoVerse gacha games

HoYoverse has undeniably mastered the art of creating expansive worlds and detailed characters, but gacha gaming doesn’t stop with their creations. If you’re feeling the grind and seeking something fresh, these eight gacha games show that life exists beyond HoYoverse’s perfectly polished universe.

Infinity Nikki

Clothing evolution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you adore the vast, colorful landscapes of Genshin Impact but are tired of endless artifact grinding, Infinity Nikki might just be the antidote. This open-world gacha game takes players on a whimsical journey across Miraland, focusing on exploration and creativity rather than combat. Instead of elemental attacks and weapon builds, you’ll use stunning outfits to solve puzzles, shrink down to explore tiny spaces, or glide over picturesque terrain.

Unlike Genshin Impact, Infinity Nikki feels less punishing and grind-heavy. Players have praised its laid-back approach, offering a break from Teyvat’s relentless stamina management and rising enemy levels. The gacha system focuses on unlocking outfits, which adds to the customization of the game instead of forcing you to spend currency on new characters and weapons. It’s perfect if you want an open-world experience without the stress of Genshin’s grind, paired with a soft aesthetic that’s more “relaxing fantasy” than “hero’s journey.”

DRAGON BALL LEGENDS

Goku vs Boo. Legendary. Screenshot via Bandai Namco

For fans of Honkai Impact 3rd’s fast-paced combat, Dragon Ball Legends offers a similarly action-packed experience, but one with a nostalgic twist. Unlike HoYoverse’s Valkyries and intricate weapon systems, Dragon Ball Legends simplifies things with tap-based attacks and card-drawing mechanics, keeping the pace fast and the action satisfying.

While Honkai Impact 3rd leans into an original sci-fi narrative, Dragon Ball Legends thrives on nostalgia, bringing iconic characters like Goku and Vegeta to life with animations that feel ripped straight from the anime. It may lack the polish of HoYoverse’s sprawling narratives, but it makes up for it with sheer charm and accessibility. If you grew up watching Dragon Ball and want a gacha experience that taps into your inner Saiyan, this is the game for you.

Arknights

The reunion. Image by Hypergryph & Yostar

What if you swapped Zenless Zone Zero’s frenetic combat for something more tactical? That’s where Arknights shines. Combining tower defense mechanics with gacha elements, this game challenges players to think carefully about operator placement and skill usage. Unlike the action-heavy focus of ZZZ, Arknights slows things down, rewarding meticulous planning over reflexes.

The grim, dystopian world of Arknights offers a refreshing alternative to HoYoverse’s typically vibrant settings. If you’re tired of the relentless energy of HoYoverse’s games and want a gacha that doubles as a puzzle game, Arknights is a must-try.

Limbus Company

Combat in Limbus Company. Screenshot via PROJECT MOON

If the polished worlds of Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact feel a little too safe, Limbus Company offers something grittier. This gacha game uses both turn-based RPG mechanics and chaotic, real-time brawling to create a hybrid system that demands both strategy and adaptability from its players.

Limbus Company feels raw, experimental, and daring. Its dark storylines and morally complex characters create a narrative that’s more haunting than hopeful. While HoYoverse games often lean on colorful worlds and uplifting arcs, Limbus Company explores themes of desperation and survival, making it perfect for players looking for something with a darker edge.

Blue Archive

Kanna’s a vibe. Screenshot via Nexon

If Genshin Impact‘s sprawling open world and endless exploration feel overwhelming, Blue Archive offers a more focused, mission-based experience. You’ll experience turn-based combat on a hex map, which provides tactical play without the constant need for manual control, making it a refreshing break from the action-packed gameplay of Honkai Impact 3rd.

While Genshin and Honkai: Star Rail rely on elemental reactions and character switching, Blue Archive focuses on building strategic synergy within your team, balancing Strikers and Specials. The storytelling, a mix of quirky slice-of-life and high-stakes mystery, is more lighthearted than MiHoYo’s often intense narratives, which could be a welcome change for players burnt out on Teyvat’s drama.

Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie toppings! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Genshin’s character designs are great, but do they come with sprinkles? Cookie Run: Kingdom gives you adorable character aesthetics alongside deep kingdom-building mechanics. If the grind of upgrading Artifacts in Genshin or Relics in Star Rail feels like a chore, Cookie Run’s city-building and production mechanics provide a creative, almost therapeutic alternative.

Cookie Run doesn’t take itself too seriously, offering an experience more playful than Honkai’s emotionally heavy stories or Genshin’s political sagas.

Wuthering Waves

One of the many pretty places. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Fans of Genshin Impact who dislike the combat system should definitely pay attention to this one. Wuthering Waves‘ combat feels more intricate, with mechanics like parrying, QTEs, and aerial combat adding to the gameplay and forcing players to think on their feet. Unlike Genshin where dodging feels a bit like a panic button, Wuthering Waves‘ dodge system rewards precise timing instead of just being a way to avoid getting hit.

The post-apocalyptic setting also offers a noticeable contrast to the lush fantasy of Teyvat. Its story, while similarly rich in lore, has a darker, grittier tone. Plus, Wuthering Waves‘ gacha system is less grindy and the pity system is kinder, making it feel less punishing than Genshin’s gacha model.

Solo Leveling: ARISE

I’m here for pretty blades. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Done with trekking across sprawling maps in Genshin and Honkai? Solo Leveling: ARISE ditches the open world entirely for a more linear yet action-packed experience. The combat is stunningly fluid, letting you relive Sung Jinwoo’s iconic journey from the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind to humanity’s King.

Unlike the intrusive feel of the gacha systems in Genshin Impact, both Honkai games, and ZZZ, Solo Leveling’s system is generous, with guaranteed high-tier pulls after a set number of rolls. It’s perfect for players who want flashy, skill-based gameplay without the overwhelming exploration or grind. Netmarble also included panels from the webtoon in the story sections of the game, which is a really interesting addition and makes those pauses in combat feel more immersive.

And there you have it—eight incredible gacha games that can take you beyond MiHoYo’s creations. Let yourself be drawn to the strategic school-life chaos of Blue Archive, the sugary charm of Cookie Run: Kingdom, or the intense combat of Wuthering Waves. There are plenty of options here to choose from.

