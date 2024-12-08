How to upgrade outfits in Infinity Nikki

Why limit yourself to the base stats of your cute Infinity Nikki outfit? If you want to stand a chance in the later rounds at Miraland—battling it out in the name of fashion—then you need to keep those outfits of yours upgraded.

Here is how to upgrade your favorite outfits in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: Where to upgrade outfits

Get the Pear-Pal to start upgrading your gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find all outfit upgrades in the Glow Up tab on your Pear-Pal. This is the eighth option after opening the Pear-Pal, using the menu button. Nikki is transported to another realm, where you can see all of your unlocked outfits and individual items of clothing, separated into categories. Each outfits details how many items you have unlocked and can upgrade.

Infinity Nikki: Glow Up guide

Find your outfits or filter specific items to upgrade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starting at Lv. 0, you can select items you’ve found and upgrade them three times. An upgrade increases all clothing stats: Elegant, Fresh, Sweet, Sexy, and Cool. It’s important to keep these maxed out for a Styling Challenge as you progress through the Factions. You want a range of different outfits that focus on a particular stat, higher than the others. Upgrading these outfits will give you options for when a Styling Challenge inevitably comes around.

Upgrade one item for a small increase or go big when you have all items of an outfit unlocked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon reaching max level across the board for your chosen outfit, you can claim a Resonite Crystal. These are the sole currency for Permanent Resonance, required for the Distant Sea banner. Upgrades also require thousands of resources accumulated for the three main ingredients. These are:

Item How to get Shiny Bubbles Levelling up your Mira Level.

Rare reward for completing Main Quests.

Reward for Styling Challenges. Bling Levelling up your Mira Level.

Common reward for completing Main and World Quests. Threads of Purity Levelling up your Mira Level.

Common reward for completing Main and World Quests.

Reward for Styling Challenges.

Upgrading outfits will increase the clothing stat, moving it into a higher rank, thus increasing your odds of winning a Styling Challenge. Once you have all seven items unlocked for the outfit, you can Select All, and upgrade all at once (if you have enough materials).

How to customize outfits in Infinity Nikki

Evolution is exclusive to 4- and 5-Star outfits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While customization doesn’t go far beyond changing out individual clothing items in favor of another, letting you create your unique outfit from scratch, you can change the color of your outfit. Outfit colors act as the evolution of a clothing set. You can find this under the Evolution tab in your Pear-Pal. This is the ninth option on the Pear-Pal screen.

Evolve for the alternate version of your favorite outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find your unlocked 4- and 5-Star outfits here. Evolving an outfit has a massive requirement list. Here is everything you need to recolor your favorite outfit into something new and fresh:

Item How to get Duplicate outfit Pulled from Resonance Outfit banners. Bling Levelling up your Mira Level.

Common reward for completing Main and World Quests Threads of Purity Levelling up your Mira Level.

Common reward for completing Main and World Quests

Reward for Styling Challenges. Calm Thoughts Realm of Breakthrough. Heartfelt Thoughts Realm of Breakthrough.

Reward from Deep Echoes.

Evolution requires an obscene amount of resources to recolor the outfit of your choosing. The purpose of Clothing Evolution is to unlock a variation of the outfit you already own. The clothing stats remain the same, even after evolving the outfit.

