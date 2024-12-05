Forgot password
nikki in elegant style gown - challenge faction
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
General

All Factions and Stylists in Infinity Nikki

Challenge every Stylist from the Style Factions to see who has the best outfit in each category in Infinity Nikki.
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Dec 4, 2024 08:01 pm

It wouldn’t be a proper Nikki game without style challenges! In Infinity Nikki, different Stylists belong to various Style Factions around Miraland. Nikki must beat each Stylist to win rewards.

All Stylists and Factions in Infinity Nikki

Nikki can challenge each Stylist she meets to a competition to see who can achieve a Perfect score in different categories. Every region around Miraland has four sets of Factions and Stylists, and Nikki has to challenge each of them before she can move on to the Faction Leader.

nikki asking a stylist for a challenge in infinity nikki
Visit any Stylist by following the icon on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Florawish Factions

FactionStylistsRewards
Ebony ScissorsKadru
Ramone
Legrand
Leader: Ricardo		Shiny Bubbles
Stockpile Audit
Diamonds
Threads of Purity
Clear Mind Sketch
Beyond The BasicsVisuno
Bonno
Guiliana
Emitani
Leader: Unknown		Shiny Bubbles
Easy Steps Sketch
Diamonds
Threads of Purity
Relaxed Workflow Sketch
Golden DaisiesFarini
Jiller
Leader: Salai		Shiny Bubbles
Diamonds
Diligent Agenda Sketch
Threads of Purity
With Efficiency Sketch
Sovereign Of CoolUnknownShiny Bubbles
Diamonds
Threads of Purity
Work-Life Balance Sketch
Sovereign Of Cool Medal
Resonite Crystal
Nikki in orange ski glasses and an orange and green jumpsuit
Nikki must wear her best outfits to beat the Stylist! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Breezy Meadow Factions

FactionStylistsRewards
Great MeadowsPepsa
Sarmoni
Aurona
Unknown
Leader: Unknown		Shiny Bubbles
Classroom Hours Sketch
Diamonds
Threads of Purity
Morning Greetings Sketch
Green MasksSebila
Jacques
Mysti
Leader: Unknown		Shiny Bubbles
Midday Nap Sketch
Diamonds
Threads of Purity
Immersive Study Sketch
UnknownUnknownUnknown
Sovereign Of ElegantUnknownDiamonds
Threads of Purity
Sovereign Of Elegant Medal
Resonite Crystal
Nikki in an elegant white dress with golden butterflies
Nikki gets the best rewards for a Perfect score! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To prepare for a Style Challenge, speak to the Stylist and find out what the Category is. Check that your wardrobe has outfits to match the challenge, including a suitable Eureka to boost the points massively. For example, if the challenge is based on a “Cool” look, you should equip every SS or S-rating Cool piece of clothing you have, plus the correct number of accessories. If you don’t yet have the right outfit, you can back out of the challenge and return when you have unlocked sketches and crafted your clothes.

If you’re looking for a Stylist to challenge, open your map and look for an icon that looks like a person holding a shirt. You can also track each Stylist individually by opening your Pear-Pal and scrolling to Factions. From there, find the Stylist you want to track and click on “Track.” They’ll show up on your map as your next objective.

As you beat each Stylist, you will unlock more Factions and join in with more challenges.

We’re still working through each Faction and unlocking more areas, so as soon as we have more information, we will update this article.

Author
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.