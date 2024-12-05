All Factions and Stylists in Infinity Nikki

It wouldn’t be a proper Nikki game without style challenges! In Infinity Nikki, different Stylists belong to various Style Factions around Miraland. Nikki must beat each Stylist to win rewards.

All Stylists and Factions in Infinity Nikki

Nikki can challenge each Stylist she meets to a competition to see who can achieve a Perfect score in different categories. Every region around Miraland has four sets of Factions and Stylists, and Nikki has to challenge each of them before she can move on to the Faction Leader.

Visit any Stylist by following the icon on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Florawish Factions

Faction Stylists Rewards Ebony Scissors Kadru

Ramone

Legrand

Leader: Ricardo Shiny Bubbles

Stockpile Audit

Diamonds

Threads of Purity

Clear Mind Sketch Beyond The Basics Visuno

Bonno

Guiliana

Emitani

Leader: Unknown Shiny Bubbles

Easy Steps Sketch

Diamonds

Threads of Purity

Relaxed Workflow Sketch Golden Daisies Farini

Jiller

Leader: Salai Shiny Bubbles

Diamonds

Diligent Agenda Sketch

Threads of Purity

With Efficiency Sketch Sovereign Of Cool Unknown Shiny Bubbles

Diamonds

Threads of Purity

Work-Life Balance Sketch

Sovereign Of Cool Medal

Resonite Crystal

Nikki must wear her best outfits to beat the Stylist! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Breezy Meadow Factions

Faction Stylists Rewards Great Meadows Pepsa

Sarmoni

Aurona

Unknown

Leader: Unknown Shiny Bubbles

Classroom Hours Sketch

Diamonds

Threads of Purity

Morning Greetings Sketch Green Masks Sebila

Jacques

Mysti

Leader: Unknown Shiny Bubbles

Midday Nap Sketch

Diamonds

Threads of Purity

Immersive Study Sketch Unknown Unknown Unknown Sovereign Of Elegant Unknown Diamonds

Threads of Purity

Sovereign Of Elegant Medal

Resonite Crystal

Nikki gets the best rewards for a Perfect score! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To prepare for a Style Challenge, speak to the Stylist and find out what the Category is. Check that your wardrobe has outfits to match the challenge, including a suitable Eureka to boost the points massively. For example, if the challenge is based on a “Cool” look, you should equip every SS or S-rating Cool piece of clothing you have, plus the correct number of accessories. If you don’t yet have the right outfit, you can back out of the challenge and return when you have unlocked sketches and crafted your clothes.

If you’re looking for a Stylist to challenge, open your map and look for an icon that looks like a person holding a shirt. You can also track each Stylist individually by opening your Pear-Pal and scrolling to Factions. From there, find the Stylist you want to track and click on “Track.” They’ll show up on your map as your next objective.

As you beat each Stylist, you will unlock more Factions and join in with more challenges.

We’re still working through each Faction and unlocking more areas, so as soon as we have more information, we will update this article.

