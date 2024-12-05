All Factions and Stylists in Infinity Nikki

It wouldn’t be a proper Nikki game without style challenges! In Infinity Nikki, different Stylists belong to various Style Factions around Miraland. Nikki must beat each Stylist to win rewards.
All Stylists and Factions in Infinity Nikki
Nikki can challenge each Stylist she meets to a competition to see who can achieve a Perfect score in different categories. Every region around Miraland has four sets of Factions and Stylists, and Nikki has to challenge each of them before she can move on to the Faction Leader.
Florawish Factions
|Faction
|Stylists
|Rewards
|Ebony Scissors
|Kadru
Ramone
Legrand
Leader: Ricardo
|Shiny Bubbles
Stockpile Audit
Diamonds
Threads of Purity
Clear Mind Sketch
|Beyond The Basics
|Visuno
Bonno
Guiliana
Emitani
Leader: Unknown
|Shiny Bubbles
Easy Steps Sketch
Diamonds
Threads of Purity
Relaxed Workflow Sketch
|Golden Daisies
|Farini
Jiller
Leader: Salai
|Shiny Bubbles
Diamonds
Diligent Agenda Sketch
Threads of Purity
With Efficiency Sketch
|Sovereign Of Cool
|Unknown
|Shiny Bubbles
Diamonds
Threads of Purity
Work-Life Balance Sketch
Sovereign Of Cool Medal
Resonite Crystal
Breezy Meadow Factions
|Faction
|Stylists
|Rewards
|Great Meadows
|Pepsa
Sarmoni
Aurona
Unknown
Leader: Unknown
|Shiny Bubbles
Classroom Hours Sketch
Diamonds
Threads of Purity
Morning Greetings Sketch
|Green Masks
|Sebila
Jacques
Mysti
Leader: Unknown
|Shiny Bubbles
Midday Nap Sketch
Diamonds
Threads of Purity
Immersive Study Sketch
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Sovereign Of Elegant
|Unknown
|Diamonds
Threads of Purity
Sovereign Of Elegant Medal
Resonite Crystal
To prepare for a Style Challenge, speak to the Stylist and find out what the Category is. Check that your wardrobe has outfits to match the challenge, including a suitable Eureka to boost the points massively. For example, if the challenge is based on a “Cool” look, you should equip every SS or S-rating Cool piece of clothing you have, plus the correct number of accessories. If you don’t yet have the right outfit, you can back out of the challenge and return when you have unlocked sketches and crafted your clothes.
If you’re looking for a Stylist to challenge, open your map and look for an icon that looks like a person holding a shirt. You can also track each Stylist individually by opening your Pear-Pal and scrolling to Factions. From there, find the Stylist you want to track and click on “Track.” They’ll show up on your map as your next objective.
As you beat each Stylist, you will unlock more Factions and join in with more challenges.
We’re still working through each Faction and unlocking more areas, so as soon as we have more information, we will update this article.
Published: Dec 4, 2024 08:01 pm