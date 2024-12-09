All Random Quest locations and solutions in Infinity Nikki

Random quests aren’t marked on your map in Infinity Nikki until you trigger them. The random nature of these quests can make it hard to complete them all. Thankfully, we have every Random Quest location and solution right here.

How to find and complete Random Quests in Infinity Nikki

An Infinity Nikki Random Quest shows up as a blue exclamation point icon on the mini-map. To recognize a character with a Random Quest, watch them as you pass by. They will have the blue icon above their heads and a notification will pop up as you pass by. You must speak to the person offering it to start a Random Quest. Each quest gives you resources and sometimes a Sketch upon completion.

All Florawish Random Quests

Quest Location Solution First Go at the Surprise-O-Matic Outside of the Stylist’s Guild. Speak to Ponta next to the Surprise-O-Matic and purchase your first draw for free. You receive a random clothing Sketch.

Subsequent draws cost 20,000 Blings. Folklore Guide By the Ancient Tree Swing Speak to Ciceto, the Folklorist, and add Folklore to your Pear-Pal Photo Investigation By the Ancient Tree Swing Speak to Ocheno, and then select the heavy guy with the reddish-brown hair in the photo. He is standing on the right. Lost Diary Behind Ray And Wings Speak to the gentleman in the top hat. Retrieve his diary from the roof of the house to the left. Give the man back his diary. Photo Investigation: Faewish Sprite Behind Marques Boutique Speak to Alessandro and find three Faewish Sprites in his photo. One is in the purple flowers just to the right of center. The second is between two trees on the left. The third is in the purple flowers to the left. Photo Investigation: Animal Trail Outside Bibcoon’s Chuckle Club during the day. Speak to Avaro and find animals in all three photos.

1. The Shirtcats are on the right on the roof and by the flower pot to the left. The Ambird is on the purple flowers.

2. Two Ambirds in the tree and one on the Faewish Sprite Statue. The Shirtcats are on the grass.

3. Ambirds are on the Bibcoon statue to the left and up to the left of the sign. The Shirtcats are up to the left of the main entrance, by the door, and with the people on the right. Photo Investigation: Faewish Sprite Group Ruins Plaza Corner Speak to Alessandro. Select the group of three Faewish Sprites that match the silhouette. They are to the left in the second row. Kindled Inspiration: Yesteryear’s She Outside the Mayor’s residence during the day Speak to Alber, and then revisit when you have the Paper Crane’s Flight dress. This is obtained by transferring Dews Of Inspiration to Kilo the Cadenceborn at Memorial Mountains. Kindled Inspiration: Blossom Walk North of the Mayor’s residence Speak to Narci and then revisit when you have Floral Stroll shoes. Unlock them at Marques Boutique near the Stylist’s Guild. Kindled Inspiration: Camouflage On the path to the Dream Warehouse Speak to Rosy and then return when you have the Wishful Pact skirt from Marques Boutique. Observation: Ancient Statues Memorial Mountains Speak to Aventura and answer his question.

Answer: The Head. Observation: Great Wishtree Stylish Guild Front Gate Speak to Aventura and answer his question.

Answer: Wish Chime. Observation: Land of Stored Wishes Secret Base Warp Spire, by the main road. Speak to Aventura and answer his question.

Answer: Three Risky Photography: Sad Sack Path near the Dream Warehouse. Unlocks after completing the Land of Wishes main quest.

Take a photograph of a Sad Sack.

All Breezy Meadow Random Quests

Quest Location Solution Kindled Inspiration: Natural Design By a small lake to the west of a cabin. Speak to Velly and then return when you have unlocked the Woolfruit Growth outerwear from Marques Boutique. Kindled Inspiration: Fortune’s Favor Observation deck northeast of the Cicia Art Academy Field Base Warp Spire. Speak to Mysti and then equip the Little Luck socks from the Afternoon Shine Bug-Catcher Outfit before speaking to Mysti again. Kindled Inspiration: Deft Exuberance At the bleachers behind the Meadow Activity Center. Speak to Peysi and then return when you have unlocked the Swift Leap bottoms from a chest at Old Florawish Memorial. Kindled Inspiration: Warm Protection At the most southern point of Breezy Meadow at the Border Outpost. Speak to Vendita and then return when you have unlocked the Midnight Moon gloves from the Marques Boutique. Kindled Inspiration: Animal Traces At the Shepherd Cottage, north of the Stoneville Warp Spire on a sunny day. Speak to Auri and then return when you have the Mark of Life shirt from a chest near Relic Hill. To craft the shirt you need Bitey Fabric from purifying Bitey Bags. Observation: Activity Center At the roundabout near the Meadow Activity Support Center Warp Spire. Speak to Aventura and answer his question.

Answer: Five Observation: Swan Gazebo Go east from the Bug Catcher Cabin Warp Spire. Speak to Aventura and answer his question.

Answer: Six Observation: Shimmer Pond On the bridge near the large pond north of the Hoop Hopper game. Speak to Aventura and answer his question.

Answer: Bowfish Observation: Meadow Wharf At the Meadow Wharf. Speak to Aventura and answer his question.

Answer: Three Observation: Palace Ruins At the palace ruins on the main road. Speak to Aventura and answer his question.

Answer: Violin Observation: Abandoned Camp Travel from the Palace Ruins heading left before the first bridge. Speak to Aventura and answer his question.

Answer: Three Observation: Border Outpost South of Palace Ruins by the road. Speak to Aventura and answer his question.

Answer: Yellowish-Green

All Stoneville Random Quests

Quest Location Solution Risky Photography: Greedy Pouch Stoneville bridge southwest of the Meadow Activity Support Center. Unlocks after completing the Risky Photography: Sad Sack random quest in Florawish.

Take a photograph of a Greedy Pouch Kindled Inspiration: Transformation Just north of the Lavenfringe Warp Spire on the way to the dying area. Speak to Rosalie and then equip any ‘Simple’ hairstyle. Kindled Inspiration: Goodnight Signal South of the Lavenfringe Warp Spire at a cart of Lavenfringe flowers. Speak to Fabrizio and then equip three pieces of clothing with the tag ‘Home’. Photo Investigation: Lost Item Floragale Greenhouse near the Lavenfringe Warp Spire. Speak to Bethany and then find her brooch in the photo. It is left of the blue flowers. Photo Investigation: Lost Sheep Dye Workshop. Speak to Luke and then find the three sheep in his photo. Forced Perspective: Flying Buntings Rico’s house southwest of the Lavenfringe Warp Spire. Unlocks after completing the third subquest for Flamecrest Festival.

Speak to Luke and then take a photo of two scarecrows. Turn off Nikki, NPC, and Eurkea effects. Observation: Making Wishes Bridge near Flamecrest Stonetree. Speak to Aventura and answer his question.

Answer: A Wish Lantern.

