All Sketch locations in Florawish in Infinity Nikki

You can’t have a true Nikki adventure without dressing up in your finest outfits! You’ll need to collect the Sketches to fill your wardrobe with stylish clothing worthy of beating any Stylist in Infinity Nikki.

How to collect Sketches in Infinity Nikki

Sketches show you the resources required to craft individual pieces of clothing and full outfits in Infinity Nikki. There are various ways to acquire new Sketches, from discovering them in chests to unlocking them via exclusive Store banners. Banner pulls grant items randomly, so it may take some time to unlock everything you want.

Florawish Chest locations

There are nine chests to find around Florawish. Chests don’t always contain a Sketch, but it is always worth opening them anyway for the extra resources you can find there.

Find chests all around Miraland. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Florawish Stylist Sketch Rewards

You can also obtain Sketches as a reward for beating some of the Stylists around Miraland. Open your Pear-Pal and select Factions to check what each Stylist in Florawish offers as a reward.

Faction Sketch Reward Ebony Scissors Clear Mind Sketch Beyond the Basics Easy Steps Sketch

Relaxed Flow Sketch Golden Daisies Diligent Agenda Sketch

With Efficiency Sketch Sovereign of Cool Work-Life Balance Sketch

All Florawish Ability Outfits

You get to unlock your first Ability Outfits as you complete the prologue and the first chapter of the main story in Florawish. A few variants of the main abilities are also available in the Store via a banner, but this just changes the style, not the ability. Ability Outfits are unlocked in the Heart of Infinity using Whimstars you collect throughout your adventures.

Outfit Name Ability Location Bubbly Voyage Floating Unlocked in the Heart of Infinity while completing Prologue: Embark on an Unknown Journey. Wind of Purity Purification Unlocked in the Heart of Infinity while completing Prologue: Embark on an Unknown Journey. Bye-Bye Dust Animal Grooming Unlocked in the Heart of Infinity while completing Chapter 1: Land of Wishes. Afternoon Shine Bug Catching Unlocked in the Heart of Infinity while completing Chapter 1: Accident in the Clothing Store. Rippling Serenity Fishing Unlocked in the Heart of Infinity while completing Chapter 1: Unexplained Coma Incidents. Fully Charged Electrician Unlocked in the Heart of Infinity while completing Chapter 1: Power Outage Rescue. Shark Mirage Fishing Pull via the Distant Sea Banner in the Store. Forest’s Fluttering Bug Catching Pull via the Distant Sea Banner in the Store. Breezy Tea Time Animal Grooming Pull via the Distant Sea Banner in the Store.

Next up, find out where every Whimstar is located so you can unlock more sketches and buff your stats in the Heart of Infinity.

