All Sketch locations in Florawish in Infinity Nikki

Unlock every outfit possible by finding Sketches in Florawish and crafting amazing clothing in Infinity Nikki
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Dec 5, 2024 08:17 am

You can’t have a true Nikki adventure without dressing up in your finest outfits! You’ll need to collect the Sketches to fill your wardrobe with stylish clothing worthy of beating any Stylist in Infinity Nikki.

How to collect Sketches in Infinity Nikki

Sketches show you the resources required to craft individual pieces of clothing and full outfits in Infinity Nikki. There are various ways to acquire new Sketches, from discovering them in chests to unlocking them via exclusive Store banners. Banner pulls grant items randomly, so it may take some time to unlock everything you want.

Florawish Chest locations

There are nine chests to find around Florawish. Chests don’t always contain a Sketch, but it is always worth opening them anyway for the extra resources you can find there.

chest locations in florawish infinity nikki
Find chests all around Miraland. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Florawish Stylist Sketch Rewards

You can also obtain Sketches as a reward for beating some of the Stylists around Miraland. Open your Pear-Pal and select Factions to check what each Stylist in Florawish offers as a reward.

FactionSketch Reward
Ebony ScissorsClear Mind Sketch
Beyond the BasicsEasy Steps Sketch
Relaxed Flow Sketch
Golden DaisiesDiligent Agenda Sketch
With Efficiency Sketch
Sovereign of CoolWork-Life Balance Sketch

All Florawish Ability Outfits

You get to unlock your first Ability Outfits as you complete the prologue and the first chapter of the main story in Florawish. A few variants of the main abilities are also available in the Store via a banner, but this just changes the style, not the ability. Ability Outfits are unlocked in the Heart of Infinity using Whimstars you collect throughout your adventures.

OutfitNameAbilityLocation
nikki in a blue sparkly dress and bowBubbly VoyageFloatingUnlocked in the Heart of Infinity while completing Prologue: Embark on an Unknown Journey.
nikki in a white and green flowing dress with star crown Wind of PurityPurification Unlocked in the Heart of Infinity while completing Prologue: Embark on an Unknown Journey.
nikki in a soft white and blue outfit with a blue maid capBye-Bye DustAnimal GroomingUnlocked in the Heart of Infinity while completing Chapter 1: Land of Wishes.
nikki in a yellow shorts dungaree outfit with brown shoesAfternoon ShineBug Catching Unlocked in the Heart of Infinity while completing Chapter 1: Accident in the Clothing Store.
nikki in a smart white outfit and fisher hat with blue glovesRippling SerenityFishingUnlocked in the Heart of Infinity while completing Chapter 1: Unexplained Coma Incidents.
Nikki in an orange and green boiler suit and orange shadesFully ChargedElectricianUnlocked in the Heart of Infinity while completing Chapter 1: Power Outage Rescue.
nikki in a stylish sailor outfit with white hatShark MirageFishingPull via the Distant Sea Banner in the Store.
nikki in a green and cream outfit with goggles on her headForest’s FlutteringBug CatchingPull via the Distant Sea Banner in the Store.
nikki in a black and white short maid dress Breezy Tea TimeAnimal GroomingPull via the Distant Sea Banner in the Store.

Next up, find out where every Whimstar is located so you can unlock more sketches and buff your stats in the Heart of Infinity.

