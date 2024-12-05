All Whimstar types and how to unlock them in Infinity Nikki

Whimstars are Infinity Nikki’s equivalent to skill points, so the more you collect, the better your stats will be. The crochet pink stars are dotted around the map and take different forms, from stationary stars to magical animals you must catch.

How to find and use Whimstars in Infinity Nikki

Whimstars can be tricky to spot if they are up high or hidden, but luckily, Momo’s there to help. If you get close to a Whimstar, Momo will notify you. Go into Momo Vision by pressing up on the D-pad or by pressing V on your keyboard and look around to find the Whimstar. There are a few different types of Whimstars, and they may not all look like stars. Once you have collected Whimstars, go into the Heart of Infinity and spend them on upgrades for Nikki.

All Whimstar types in Infinity Nikki

Whole Whimstars

The whole Whimstars are the easiest to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are the simplest Whimstars to find, since they’re in one piece and completely stationary. To capture these Whimstars, simply walk right over it. Whole Whimstars are usually perched on rooftops or ledges in caves. The trickiest thing about collecting them is figuring out how to get to them!

Curio Whimstars

Go through the Curio doorway to find a puzzle and a Whimstar! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Curio Whimstars are your reward for completing a fun mini-game inside a Curio Domain. To access a Curio Domain, look out for pink cubes in the outside world. As you approach one, it will open up into a magical doorway into another realm. Go through and solve the simple puzzle to win your Whimstar.

Cloud Whimstars

Jump on the cloud to find each Whimstar piece. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All aboard the fluffy pink clouds to capture every piece of the Whimstar! The Cloud Whimstars can be a little tricky because timing is everything. The cloud starts to move as soon as you are onboard, so watch where each Whimstar piece is coming up to properly time your moves. Some pieces will be sitting to the side and require you to jump off the cloud to capture it—but the cloud will keep moving! Hop off and hop back on quickly, ride the cloud to the end and collect every Whimstar piece on the way.

Whimstar Pieces

Whimstar pieces combine to form a full Whimstar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is a more simple version of the Cloud Whimstar. There’s no cloud to jump to and from, but there are a bunch of Whimstar pieces to collect. Most of the time, these are dotted about in a line, along rocks, and on rooftops. Collect each one to win your Whimstar at the end.

Flying Whimstar

Chase these flying stars down! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As you approach the Flying Whimstar, you will see it has little wings. When you get near, the Whimstar will start to fly away in a predetermined route, and it is your job to catch it! The trick is to chase it for the first loop, watch where it goes, and then cut corners to catch it the second time around.

Hiding Whimstar

Some Whimstars hide in star icons! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This Whimstar shows up as a small ball of purple and pink yarn. When you approach it, it sends out a pulsing circle of light. Within that circle of light, you will find an icon of a star—a picture, a badge, a sign, or anything star-shaped. Go up to the star icon and press “Investigate” to activate the Whimstar!

Whimink Whimstars

Groom the magical animal to reveal a Whimstar. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The only way to capture a Whimink is to be very careful and quiet. If you see one nearby, quickly equip your Animal Grooming Outfit and sneak slowly towards the pink and purple animal. If you’re successful, the Whimink will allow you to groom them, releasing the Whimstar inside.

Whimflutter Whimstars

Catch them with a big net to unlock the Whimstar. Screenshot Dot Esports.

Much like the Whimink, this is a cautious Whimstar animal who will fly off if you aren’t quiet. Equip your Bug Catcher Outfit and carefully creep towards the Whimflutter. As soon as your net glows pink, catch the Whimflutter and see as they transform into a Whimstar.

Whimfin Whimstars

Fish for the Whimfin just like a real fish! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Another Whimstar in animal form, the Whimfin is found in the waters with regular fish. Equip your Fishing Outfit and approach the water. You will have to catch the other fish first before casting your line in to capture the Whimfin. It will behave just like any other fish in Infinity Nikki, so use your fishing skills to reel it in and watch it turn into a Whimstar.

