Xbox jumpstarts the 2025 gaming hype train with new Developer Direct featuring Doom and more

Xbox confirmed that the first gaming livestream of 2025 is just a couple of weeks away, kicking off another year of announcements and reveals for gamers.

This morning, Xbox announced that the first Developer Direct of 2025 will take place on Jan. 23, featuring at least four upcoming titles scheduled to launch in 2025, headlined by DOOM: The Dark Ages.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is a prequel to DOOM 2016 “that tells the epic cinematic origin story of the Doom Slayer’s rage.” The third chapter of the modern DOOM games will have gamers “step into the blood-stained boots of the Doom Slayer in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell.”

Initially revealed at last year’s Direct in June 2024, The Dark Ages brings back the heavy metal soundtrack and some more rustic weapons of murder, like a shield, mace whip, and nailgun, in what looks to be yet another bloody adventure for the Doom Slayer.

South of Midnight is also confirmed for this upcoming Direct, bringing a deep dive into the stunning-looking third-person action-adventure title from the makers of We Happy Few and Contrast, Compulsion Games. Players will play as Hazel as they “explore the mythos and confront mysterious creatures inspired by Southern Folklore to unravel her family’s hidden past in this dark, modern folktale.”

The third confirmed title is one of my personal most anticipated titles of 2025: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 from Sandfall Interactive. The debut game from this talented French studio is a turn-based RPG featuring gorgeous visuals and twists to the classic gameplay formula that also boasts a star-studded voice cast.

Most interestingly, though, is a fourth unknown game from a mystery studio that will be shown during the Direct. It’s anyone’s guess what this title could be, including when it will launch and who it’s made by.

The January 2025 Developer Direct will take place at 12pm CT on Jan. 23 on Xbox’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

