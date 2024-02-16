How to make Obama in Infinite Craft

President Obama is one of the elements you can make in Infinite Craft, and it will take you a lot of combining other ingredients to get him. But the good news is you’ll unlock plenty of elements on the way to getting Obama.

You can make abstract concepts like Paradox and Death, countries like Japan and Germany, or fictional characters like Pikachu, Goku, and Peter Griffin. As the name suggests, there are infinite possibilities.

At the end of your journey of combining elements, you’ll need to combine Hawaii and Politician to make Obama in Infinite Craft. This recipe makes sense, because Barack Obama was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and was a senator from Illinois (and the first African-American president of the United States)—and therefore a politician.

How to make Hawaii in Infinite Craft

Hawaii has currently six active volcanos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest element to get in Infinite Craft is Hawaii, so we recommend starting with it. It only takes a few basic elements and combinations to reach Island and Volcano before you can make Hawaii. Here’s the recipe for Hawaii in Infinite Craft:

Fire + Fire = Volcano Water + Water = Lake Lake + Water = Ocean Ocean + Earth = Island Fire + Fire = Volcano Volcano + Island = Hawaii

How to make Politician in Infinite Craft

There are politicians in small towns as well, though. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Politician is a more complicated element to get. You’ll have to combine Human and Megalopolis and these two require more elements. Human is the most complicated one, while Megaloplis is just repeating elements, such as House and City.

How to make Human

Venus is the Roman Godess of love. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Human requires Adam and Eve, just like in Biblical mythology, and will take a total of 10 steps to reach it starting from the basic elements. You’ll first need to get Venus and Mud to create Adam and then combine Venus and Adam to get Eve.

Here’s a step-by-step on how to get Venus in Infinite Craft:

Wind + Fire = Smoke Smoke + Water = Fog Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Fog + Planet = Venus

Here’s how to get Human in Infinite Craft:

Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Earth = Mud Mud + Venus = Adam Adam + Venus = Eve Eve + Adam = Human

How to make Megalopolis

It all starts with a house. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last part is getting Megalopolis, which requires Metropolis and City. You already have Human, so now you have to get Brick to build the first house of your city and develop it into a Metropolis and finally a Megalopolis. Here’s the full recipe for Megalopolis in Infinite Craft:

Mud + Fire = Brick Human + Human = Family Family + Brick = House House + House = City City + House = Town Town + City = Metropolis Metropolis + City = Megalopolis

Now that you have both Human and Megalopolis, you can combine them to make Politician and go to the last step of making Obama.

How to make Obama in Infinite Craft

To get Obama in Infinite Craft, combine Hawaii and Politician. You can also unlock an extra element by combining Politician and Human to get President, and then combine it with Hawaii to get Obama. Here are combinations you can do to get other elements related to Obama: