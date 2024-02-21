How to make Luffy in Infinite Craft

Discovering anime characters in Infinite Craft is usually hard to do on your own since they require a large amount of combinations that aren’t always intuitive. To make Luffy, for example, you’ll need more than 20 different elements, which you can find below.

How to make One Piece in Infinite Craft

24 years on air and counting .

No one knows what the One Piece is, but in Infinite Craft it’s just the combination of Pirate and Anime. We broke down how to make each element needed for them because it’s a long list of steps you need to follow.

How to make Pirate in Infinite Craft

It's the pirate life for me.

Starting from the basic elements, you can get Pirate pretty easily. You need to combine Ship and Ocean and will unlock other necessary elements in the process of making them for the next steps to get Luffy, such as Wood and Lake.

Earth + Earth = Mountain Mountain + Water = Lake Lake + Water = Ocean Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Plant = Tree Tree + Tree = Forest Forest + Wood = Wood Wood + Ocean = Boat Boat + Ocean = Ship Ship + Ocean = Pirate

How to make Anime in Infinite Craft

Anime did have American influence when it started taking.

One of the combinations for Anime is Japan and America. There are other ways to reach Anime, such as using Manga like in this guide, but you can use which ever you prefer. In this guide, we’ll use America.

How to make America

America, the continent of lakes.

Since you already unlocked Ocean, you can start by making Island. Make America first to also unlock the Continent element we’ll need for Japan. Follow these steps to get America in Infinite Craft:

Ocean + Earth = Island Island + Earth = Continent Continent + Lake = America

How to make Japan

Japan is the land of sushi.

We already have Plant unlocked, so we can start from there with the Continent you made for America to create Land, and combine it with Sushi to make Japan. Here’s the recipe to create Japan in Infinite Craft:

Plant + Water = Swamp Swamp + Plant = Venus Flytrap Venus Flytrap + Ocean = Seaweed Seaweed + Mountain = Sushi Earth + Continent = Land Land + Sushi = Japan

How to make Monkey in Infinite Craft

Interesting that Tarzan appeared before Monkey.

You need to reach Tarzan and Jungle to make Monkey. Since you’ll have Wood unlocked from making the Pirate element, you can start from there instead of the basic elements. Here’s the step-by-step to make Monkey in Infinite Craft:

Tree + Wood = Paper Paper + Paper = Book Forest + Forest = Jungle Book + Jungle = Tarzan Tarzan + Jungle = Monkey

How to make Luffy in Infinite Craft

Now that you have One Piece and Monkey, you can combine them to get Luffy. The fun part isn’t only unlocking characters like Luffy, Goku, and Pikachu. You can test out what you can get by combining elements to your new creations. Here are other elements you can get using Luffy: