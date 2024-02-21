Category:
General

How to make Luffy in Infinite Craft

This one needs a lot of elements.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 02:15 pm
Luffy recipe in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Discovering anime characters in Infinite Craft is usually hard to do on your own since they require a large amount of combinations that aren’t always intuitive. To make Luffy, for example, you’ll need more than 20 different elements, which you can find below.

Recommended Videos

How to make One Piece in Infinite Craft

One Piece recipe in Infinite Craft.
24 years on air and counting . Screenshot by Dot Esports

No one knows what the One Piece is, but in Infinite Craft it’s just the combination of Pirate and Anime. We broke down how to make each element needed for them because it’s a long list of steps you need to follow.

How to make Pirate in Infinite Craft

Pirate recipe in Infinite Craft
It’s the pirate life for me. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Pirate recipe in Infinite Craft
It’s the pirate life for me. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Pirate recipe in Infinite Craft
It’s the pirate life for me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starting from the basic elements, you can get Pirate pretty easily. You need to combine Ship and Ocean and will unlock other necessary elements in the process of making them for the next steps to get Luffy, such as Wood and Lake.

  1. Earth + Earth = Mountain
  2. Mountain + Water = Lake
  3. Lake + Water = Ocean
  4. Earth + Water = Plant
  5. Plant + Plant = Tree
  6. Tree + Tree = Forest
  7. Forest + Wood = Wood
  8. Wood + Ocean = Boat
  9. Boat + Ocean = Ship
  10. Ship + Ocean = Pirate

How to make Anime in Infinite Craft

Anime recipe in Infinite Craft
Anime did have American influence when it started taking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the combinations for Anime is Japan and America. There are other ways to reach Anime, such as using Manga like in this guide, but you can use which ever you prefer. In this guide, we’ll use America.

How to make America

America recipe in Infinite Craft
America, the continent of lakes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since you already unlocked Ocean, you can start by making Island. Make America first to also unlock the Continent element we’ll need for Japan. Follow these steps to get America in Infinite Craft:

  1. Ocean + Earth = Island
  2. Island + Earth = Continent
  3. Continent + Lake = America

How to make Japan

japan recipe in Infinite Craft
Japan is the land of sushi. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We already have Plant unlocked, so we can start from there with the Continent you made for America to create Land, and combine it with Sushi to make Japan. Here’s the recipe to create Japan in Infinite Craft:

  1. Plant + Water = Swamp
  2. Swamp + Plant = Venus Flytrap
  3. Venus Flytrap + Ocean = Seaweed
  4. Seaweed + Mountain = Sushi
  5. Earth + Continent = Land
  6. Land + Sushi = Japan

How to make Monkey in Infinite Craft

Monkey recipe in Infinite Craft
Interesting that Tarzan appeared before Monkey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to reach Tarzan and Jungle to make Monkey. Since you’ll have Wood unlocked from making the Pirate element, you can start from there instead of the basic elements. Here’s the step-by-step to make Monkey in Infinite Craft:

  1.  Tree + Wood = Paper
  2.  Paper + Paper = Book
  3.  Forest + Forest = Jungle
  4.  Book + Jungle = Tarzan
  5.  Tarzan + Jungle = Monkey

How to make Luffy in Infinite Craft

Now that you have One Piece and Monkey, you can combine them to get Luffy. The fun part isn’t only unlocking characters like Luffy, Goku, and Pikachu. You can test out what you can get by combining elements to your new creations. Here are other elements you can get using Luffy:

  • Luffy + One Piece = Pirate King
  • Luffy + Monkey = Monkey D. Luffy
  • Luffy + Water = Gear 2
  • Luffy + Fire = Ace
  • Luffy + Earth = Gum Gum
  • Luffy + Seaweed = Nami
  • Luffy + Tree = Gomu Gomu no Mi
related content
Read Article All Infinite Craft recipes and combos
The Infinite Craft logo.
Category:
General
General
All Infinite Craft recipes and combos
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson and others Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Bro in Infinite Craft
bro in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Bro in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Destruction in Infinite Craft
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Destruction in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 21, 2024
Read Article When does the new Elden Ring DLC release?
Miquella riding Torrent in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC with a blighted Erdtree on the horizon
Category:
General
General
When does the new Elden Ring DLC release?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter and others Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Steam in Infinite Craft
steam in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Steam in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Infinite Craft recipes and combos
The Infinite Craft logo.
Category:
General
General
All Infinite Craft recipes and combos
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson and others Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Bro in Infinite Craft
bro in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Bro in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Destruction in Infinite Craft
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Destruction in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 21, 2024
Read Article When does the new Elden Ring DLC release?
Miquella riding Torrent in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC with a blighted Erdtree on the horizon
Category:
General
General
When does the new Elden Ring DLC release?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter and others Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Steam in Infinite Craft
steam in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Steam in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 21, 2024

Author

Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.