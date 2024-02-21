How to make Luffy in Infinite Craft

Discovering anime characters in Infinite Craft is usually hard to do on your own since they require a large amount of combinations that aren’t always intuitive. To make Luffy, for example, you’ll need more than 20 different elements, which you can find below.
How to make One Piece in Infinite Craft
No one knows what the One Piece is, but in Infinite Craft it’s just the combination of Pirate and Anime. We broke down how to make each element needed for them because it’s a long list of steps you need to follow.
How to make Pirate in Infinite Craft
Starting from the basic elements, you can get Pirate pretty easily. You need to combine Ship and Ocean and will unlock other necessary elements in the process of making them for the next steps to get Luffy, such as Wood and Lake.
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Mountain + Water = Lake
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Tree + Tree = Forest
- Forest + Wood = Wood
- Wood + Ocean = Boat
- Boat + Ocean = Ship
- Ship + Ocean = Pirate
How to make Anime in Infinite Craft
One of the combinations for Anime is Japan and America. There are other ways to reach Anime, such as using Manga like in this guide, but you can use which ever you prefer. In this guide, we’ll use America.
How to make America
Since you already unlocked Ocean, you can start by making Island. Make America first to also unlock the Continent element we’ll need for Japan. Follow these steps to get America in Infinite Craft:
- Ocean + Earth = Island
- Island + Earth = Continent
- Continent + Lake = America
How to make Japan
We already have Plant unlocked, so we can start from there with the Continent you made for America to create Land, and combine it with Sushi to make Japan. Here’s the recipe to create Japan in Infinite Craft:
- Plant + Water = Swamp
- Swamp + Plant = Venus Flytrap
- Venus Flytrap + Ocean = Seaweed
- Seaweed + Mountain = Sushi
- Earth + Continent = Land
- Land + Sushi = Japan
How to make Monkey in Infinite Craft
You need to reach Tarzan and Jungle to make Monkey. Since you’ll have Wood unlocked from making the Pirate element, you can start from there instead of the basic elements. Here’s the step-by-step to make Monkey in Infinite Craft:
- Tree + Wood = Paper
- Paper + Paper = Book
- Forest + Forest = Jungle
- Book + Jungle = Tarzan
- Tarzan + Jungle = Monkey
How to make Luffy in Infinite Craft
Now that you have One Piece and Monkey, you can combine them to get Luffy. The fun part isn’t only unlocking characters like Luffy, Goku, and Pikachu. You can test out what you can get by combining elements to your new creations. Here are other elements you can get using Luffy:
- Luffy + One Piece = Pirate King
- Luffy + Monkey = Monkey D. Luffy
- Luffy + Water = Gear 2
- Luffy + Fire = Ace
- Luffy + Earth = Gum Gum
- Luffy + Seaweed = Nami
- Luffy + Tree = Gomu Gomu no Mi