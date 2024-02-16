How to make Monkey in Infinite Craft

With countless recipes in Infinity Craft, players discover a new combination every day. While some will push your imagination to its limits, others will be more straightforward, like making Monkey in Infinite Craft.

I suspected that Monkey could become an element I could craft after I got to Jungle and Tarzan through various combinations. I still had to spend a few additional minutes to eventually get to Monkey, even though the answer was right in front of my face.

Crafting Monkey in Infinite Craft

The road to Monkey is made of quite a few steps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Making Monkey in Infinite Craft is a simple-yet-elegant journey that starts with Earth and Water.

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Forest + Tree = Wood

Wood + Tree = Paper

Paper + Paper = Book

Book + Jungle = Tarzan

Tarzan + Jungle = Monkey

The most confusing part of this recipe is the Jungle that appears midway. You can make a Jungle by combining two Forest.

When you finally have Monkey in your arsenal, you can use it to make other combinations. Mixing Monkey and Water will let you create Ape. Combining Monkey and Book together will result in getting my childhood favorite: Curious George.

All Infinite Craft recipes rely on previously crafted elements. While some of these formulas will result in the funniest combinations in the game, others may yield more predictable outcomes, like making a House.

There’s no telling what you may encounter in Infinite Craft. You can make Europe as a continent or make Japan as a country, which are two of the most exciting discoveries I made in the game. After making these two elements, I tried to make various combinations, hoping I could craft my home country. I’ve been unsuccessful so far, but I’ll keep trying.