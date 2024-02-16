Category:
General

How to make Monkey in Infinite Craft

Even Curious George is here.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 02:23 pm
Monkey and Forest in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

With countless recipes in Infinity Craft, players discover a new combination every day. While some will push your imagination to its limits, others will be more straightforward, like making Monkey in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

I suspected that Monkey could become an element I could craft after I got to Jungle and Tarzan through various combinations. I still had to spend a few additional minutes to eventually get to Monkey, even though the answer was right in front of my face.

Crafting Monkey in Infinite Craft

Monkey recipe in Infinite Craft.
The road to Monkey is made of quite a few steps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Making Monkey in Infinite Craft is a simple-yet-elegant journey that starts with Earth and Water.

  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Plant + Plant = Tree
  • Tree + Tree = Forest
  • Forest + Tree = Wood
  • Wood + Tree = Paper
  • Paper + Paper = Book
  • Book + Jungle = Tarzan
  • Tarzan + Jungle = Monkey

The most confusing part of this recipe is the Jungle that appears midway. You can make a Jungle by combining two Forest.

When you finally have Monkey in your arsenal, you can use it to make other combinations. Mixing Monkey and Water will let you create Ape. Combining Monkey and Book together will result in getting my childhood favorite: Curious George.

All Infinite Craft recipes rely on previously crafted elements. While some of these formulas will result in the funniest combinations in the game, others may yield more predictable outcomes, like making a House.

There’s no telling what you may encounter in Infinite Craft. You can make Europe as a continent or make Japan as a country, which are two of the most exciting discoveries I made in the game. After making these two elements, I tried to make various combinations, hoping I could craft my home country. I’ve been unsuccessful so far, but I’ll keep trying.

related content
Read Article How to make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft
Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Baconator in Infinite Craft
A screenshot of the process needed to create Bacon in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Baconator in Infinite Craft
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Fog in Infinite Craft
Fog in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Fog in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Obama in Infinite Craft
Obama recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Obama in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Change in Infinite Craft
Change in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Change in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft
Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Baconator in Infinite Craft
A screenshot of the process needed to create Bacon in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Baconator in Infinite Craft
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Fog in Infinite Craft
Fog in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Fog in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Obama in Infinite Craft
Obama recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Obama in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Change in Infinite Craft
Change in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Change in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 16, 2024

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.