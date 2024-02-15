The funniest combinations in Infinite Craft

With hundreds of thousands of possible combinations in Infinite Craft, we’ve shoveled through the pile and handpicked our favorite, and funniest, combinations.

Sometimes, the best things in life are free. Infinite Craft embraces this ideology to a tee with its unbelievably simple and addictive design. Combine two different elements to create something new. For example, combine “Fire” and “Tree,” and you get “Ash.”

The fun with Infinite Craft lies in its silly possibilities. For instance, add “Mermaid” to “Goth” and you get “Emo.” This barely even begins to scratch the surface, so let’s dive into our top 10 fun favorites.

Best Infinite Craft combinations

Make America great again! Or just make it at all, right here.

World-renowned celebrities, legendary animes, and mythical creatures are just some of the ridiculous numbers of creations you can conjure in Infinite Craft. While this is just a selection of ten, make sure you check out all Infinite Craft recipes.

Batman

Gotham’s own, Batman is up there as one of the most beloved Heroes ever. His no-nonsense attitude toward criminals and dedication to saving everyone are traits befitting of an icon. When he’s not swatting bad guys with Batarangs or drifting around corners in his Bat Tank, he’s busy making an appearance in Infinite Craft.

You can make Batman by adding a Bat to a Bat.

Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris has arguably become more famous in the later stages of his career than in his earlier years—although I wouldn’t say to his face, lest he roundhouse kick me. A black belt in multiple disciplines, Chuck Norris shot to fame in the ’70s and ’80s, appearing in a whole host of movies alongside the likes of Bruce Lee, Steve McQueen, and many more Hollywood stars. Now, cameos in Dodgeball, The Expendables 2, and the meme goldmine of Chuck Norris facts have allowed the big-screen star to remain a constant.

You can make Chuck Norris by adding Serial Killer to Vomit (ew).

Death Note

Still to this day my favorite anime of all time. Light Yagami’s acquisition of a Death Note book turns his world upside down forever. Gaining the seemingly impossible power of being able to kill anyone and deciding how they die by writing it in the book begins the most incredible story of a detective chasing a killer. It’s a gripping series from start to finish, and the fact that Infinite Craft has immortalized it is sensational.

You can make Death Note by adding Death to Anime.

Frogger

There are probably kids even now wondering what the hell Frogger is. When we’re so used to vast open-world titles and mindboggling action-adventure games breaking budgets, defying expectations, and blowing minds, it sounds make-believe that the peak of gaming entertainment used to be guiding a small pixelated frog across fraught roads and streams without being hit. This is why I’m glad Infinite Craft has recognized history, and also reminded me of how far we’ve come.

You can make Frogger by adding Frog to Truck.

Jedi Pig

Jedi Pig, Jedi Pig, does whatever a Jedi Pig does. Can he stop, a Death Star? Probably not, he’s a Pig. Look out, it’s Jedi Pig.

You can make Jedi Pig by adding Light Saber to Pig.

Loch Ness Monster

Does the Loch Ness Monster exist? Apparently so, in Infinite Craft. With a splashing of just two resources, you can generate your very own Loch Ness Monster—a beast humans have been trying to prove the existence of for centuries.

You can make Loch Ness Monster by adding Swamp to Monster.

Peter Griffin

First, there was Homer Simpson, then the next fictional cartoon Dad came along to cement themself as a TV icon—Family Guy‘s own Peter Griffin. Lovable, naive, daft, goofy; however you look at him, Peter Griffin has been as instantly recognizable as any TV character over the last several decades, and his run continues with his family into 2024 and beyond.

You can make Peter Griffin by adding Baconator to Quagmire.

Unicorn

Did you know the Unicorn is the national animal of Scotland? There’s your fun fact of the day. It’s actually weird that unicorns aren’t real, considering there are creatures in the world that conceptually look and sound less practical than a horse with a horn, but here we are. It would be rude not to have a unicorn on this list, and the best thing about it is that you can make one pretty early on.

You can make a Unicorn by adding Godzilla to Rainbow.