How to make House in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft does justice to its name. As soon as you load into the game, it feels like you can craft an infinite number of elements, but that might not be great if you haven’t even made a House yet.

Crafting a House isn’t a necessity, but considering the number of complex combinations in the game, I found myself wondering how I could make a House in Infinite Craft. The process that led me to craft my first House was filled with both educated guesses and throwing random elements together to see what they might create. I eventually found the working formula, and here’s how you can make a House for yourself as well.

House recipe in Infinite Craft

It took me longer than I’d like to admit to find out I could just combine two bricks to make a wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a House in Infinite Craft, you first need to unlock Mud. Combine Dust and Water to make Clay, and follow the steps below to get a House.

Mud + Mud = Clay

Clay + Clay = Brick

Brick + Brick = Wall

Wall + Brick = House

While the House recipe may seem simple, it unlocks a new wave of possibilities. All Infinite Craft crafting recipes depend on fundamental materials. A House will be the key to building a Fortress, a Castle, a Palace, a Light House, and even an Igloo.

Once you build your first House, you can start making Food to unlock all the cuisines in Infinite Craft. As you progress through the game, your options will continue to increase, and you’ll even get to make Death. Some players have also been completing personal challenges like creating every single element in the periodic table. After seeing that making Japan was also a possibility, I’m currently on a mission to craft various countries and continents. There’s just no telling where the possibilities will end in Infinite Craft.