How to make Food in Infinite Craft

Whether you’re an animal in the wild or a person trying to survive, Food is a necessary staple of life that every living creature requires every day. In Infinite Craft, Food is also a great item to find as you explore all of the possible combinations in the game.

Food can expand into multiple different categories since it can be attributed to different countries, different global cultures, different pop culture references, and many places in between. By linking Food with random words, you’ll probably find yourself in places you would have never expected and in universes you didn’t foresee.

Here is the fastest way to create Food in Infinite Craft.

Creating Food in Infinite Craft

Food makes everyone happy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create Food in Infinite Craft, you’ll need to combine words until you acquire both Farmer and Plant. If you’re starting with the former, you’ll want to begin with Fire and Water before following this combination recipe:

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Fire = Engine

Engine + Earth = Tractor

For the second portion of the equation, you need to create a Human. The combination recipe is a bit more complicated than Tractor, but it’s relatively straightforward considering you need to form Adam and Eve. Once you’ve completed this item, you can combine Tractor and Human to create Farmer.

Afterward, you can create Plant by simply combining Earth and Water. You can now connect Farmer and Plant together to finally create Food, opening up all kinds of culinary possibilities for you and your experiments.