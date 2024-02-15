Category:
General

How to make Food in Infinite Craft

Ring the dinner bell.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Feb 15, 2024 03:40 pm
Food in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether you’re an animal in the wild or a person trying to survive, Food is a necessary staple of life that every living creature requires every day. In Infinite Craft, Food is also a great item to find as you explore all of the possible combinations in the game.

Recommended Videos

Food can expand into multiple different categories since it can be attributed to different countries, different global cultures, different pop culture references, and many places in between. By linking Food with random words, you’ll probably find yourself in places you would have never expected and in universes you didn’t foresee.

Here is the fastest way to create Food in Infinite Craft.

Creating Food in Infinite Craft

Food web in Infinite Craft
Food makes everyone happy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create Food in Infinite Craft, you’ll need to combine words until you acquire both Farmer and Plant. If you’re starting with the former, you’ll want to begin with Fire and Water before following this combination recipe:

  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Steam + Fire = Engine
  • Engine + Earth = Tractor

For the second portion of the equation, you need to create a Human. The combination recipe is a bit more complicated than Tractor, but it’s relatively straightforward considering you need to form Adam and Eve. Once you’ve completed this item, you can combine Tractor and Human to create Farmer.

Afterward, you can create Plant by simply combining Earth and Water. You can now connect Farmer and Plant together to finally create Food, opening up all kinds of culinary possibilities for you and your experiments.

related content
Read Article How to make Dust in Infinite Craft
Dust surrounded by Water and Earth.
Category:
General
General
How to make Dust in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 15, 2024
Read Article The funniest combinations in Infinite Craft
The Infinite Craft logo.
Category:
General
General
The funniest combinations in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 15, 2024
Read Article EA College Football 25: Release window, features, more
College football players making a tackle in NCAA 14.
Category:
General
General
EA College Football 25: Release window, features, more
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 15, 2024
Read Article How to make Fossil in Infinite Craft
The recipe for Fossil.
Category:
General
General
How to make Fossil in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 15, 2024
Read Article How to make Europe in Infinite Craft
Europe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Europe in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Dust in Infinite Craft
Dust surrounded by Water and Earth.
Category:
General
General
How to make Dust in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 15, 2024
Read Article The funniest combinations in Infinite Craft
The Infinite Craft logo.
Category:
General
General
The funniest combinations in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 15, 2024
Read Article EA College Football 25: Release window, features, more
College football players making a tackle in NCAA 14.
Category:
General
General
EA College Football 25: Release window, features, more
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 15, 2024
Read Article How to make Fossil in Infinite Craft
The recipe for Fossil.
Category:
General
General
How to make Fossil in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 15, 2024
Read Article How to make Europe in Infinite Craft
Europe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Europe in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 15, 2024

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.