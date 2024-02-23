Although it’s great to dissect and stumble upon the countless words in Infinite Craft, there’s nothing like making a First Discovery that makes you feel like a true scientist in the lab.

There are a limitless amount of items that you can find in the game, from real world people and places to fantastical locations in fiction. There are elements and creatures of all kind to discover, but as you make your way through the sea of items available, there are moments when you’ll step into the unknown.

If you want to become a true explorer of words, this is how to get a First Discovery in Infinite Craft.

What is a First Discovery in Infinite Craft?

Welcome to a new world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Infinite Craft, a First Discovery is when a word is discovered for the first time through any type of combination recipe. It’s relatively difficult to achieve a First Discovery with so many people playing the game, but there are some instances where you can stumble upon a hidden gem that no one has found in their own adventures yet.

How to get a First Discovery in Infinite Craft

Often times, a First Discovery will be a random word that you find while experimenting, especially when you aren’t trying to craft a specific character or place that already exists. Since so many words have already been found, you will have to get very creative and persistent to find an item that no one has managed to scrounge up yet.

For example, Sailor Tay-Yeti required me to first find Sailor Moon before I combined her with a plethora of different items to find an endless supply of different sailor characters—with some that don’t even exist in the show. Tay-Yeti, on the other hand, was a combination between Taylor Swift and Yeti, which also took a whole collection of combinations to find.

Eventually, I combined Tay-Yeti with Sailor Moon to find Sailor Tay-Yeti, which isn’t a real character in Sailor Moon but is a First Discovery in Infinite Craft. You’ll know that you’ve made a First Discovery because the game will mark it as such, and a new sound cue will play. You can also check all of your First Discovery words by clicking on the Discoveries tab in the bottom right.

There are probably many more random words that you can craft, but it will take some time and innovation to pull out from the abyss.