How to make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular people in the world, boasting countless awards, millions of global fans, and billions of hours on streaming platforms. You can also create this musical icon in Infinite Craft, but it will require a lot of tinkering in the studio.

In Infinite Craft, there are plenty of different combinations you can discover when you finally start rolling. There are, however, a few different words that will require a good amount of experimenting and perfecting before you can reach the end. Taylor Swift is one of those words since she requires multiple different combination recipes to acquire her in your collection.

Here are all of the necessary recipes to create Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft.

Creating Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft

Calling all Swifties. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Creating Heartbreak in Infinite Craft

To craft Taylor Swift, you’ll need to finish off your path by combining American Princess with Heartbreak. This will, however, require multiple different combinations to achieve since you must create royalty to start, along with multiple stops for family along the way to becoming a worldwide pop sensation. First, you’ll want to start by creating Heartbreak, which you can complete with this recipe:

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Smoke + Water = Fog

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Fog = Venus

Venus + Fog = Love

Life + Smoke = Vampire

Life + Vampire = Death

Love + Death = Heartbreak

Creating American Princess in Infinite Craft

To create an American Princess, you’ll need to first learn how to create America, which isn’t too difficult. Afterward, you’ll need to create a royal family, which will take some time but isn’t too complicated once you’ve gotten the hang of it. The recipe for American Princess is as follows:

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Plant + Plant = Tree

Dandelion + Tree = Wish

Tree + Wish = Money

Human + Money = Rich

Rich + Human = King

King + Love = Queen

America + Queen = American Queen

American Queen + American Queen = American King

American King + American Queen = American Prince

American Prince + Love = American Princess

Afterward, you can combine American Princess and Heartbreak together to create Taylor Swift. From that point, you can continue your journey as a newfound Swiftie by creating many of her different songs, including “Shake it Off,” which can be made with the word Roll.