How to make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft

It's Taylor's world, we're just living in it.
Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 02:15 pm
Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular people in the world, boasting countless awards, millions of global fans, and billions of hours on streaming platforms. You can also create this musical icon in Infinite Craft, but it will require a lot of tinkering in the studio.

In Infinite Craft, there are plenty of different combinations you can discover when you finally start rolling. There are, however, a few different words that will require a good amount of experimenting and perfecting before you can reach the end. Taylor Swift is one of those words since she requires multiple different combination recipes to acquire her in your collection.

Here are all of the necessary recipes to create Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft.

Creating Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft

The Taylor Swift tree in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Creating Heartbreak in Infinite Craft

To craft Taylor Swift, you’ll need to finish off your path by combining American Princess with Heartbreak. This will, however, require multiple different combinations to achieve since you must create royalty to start, along with multiple stops for family along the way to becoming a worldwide pop sensation. First, you’ll want to start by creating Heartbreak, which you can complete with this recipe:

  • Wind + Fire = Smoke
  • Smoke + Water = Fog
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Planet + Fog = Venus
  • Venus + Fog = Love
  • Life + Smoke = Vampire
  • Life + Vampire = Death
  • Love + Death = Heartbreak

Creating American Princess in Infinite Craft

To create an American Princess, you’ll need to first learn how to create America, which isn’t too difficult. Afterward, you’ll need to create a royal family, which will take some time but isn’t too complicated once you’ve gotten the hang of it. The recipe for American Princess is as follows:

  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Plant + Plant = Tree
  • Dandelion + Tree = Wish
  • Tree + Wish = Money
  • Human + Money = Rich
  • Rich + Human = King
  • King + Love = Queen
  • America + Queen = American Queen
  • American Queen + American Queen = American King
  • American King + American Queen = American Prince
  • American Prince + Love = American Princess

Afterward, you can combine American Princess and Heartbreak together to create Taylor Swift. From that point, you can continue your journey as a newfound Swiftie by creating many of her different songs, including “Shake it Off,” which can be made with the word Roll.

Read Article How to make Baconator in Infinite Craft
A screenshot of the process needed to create Bacon in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Baconator in Infinite Craft
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Fog in Infinite Craft
Fog in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Fog in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Obama in Infinite Craft
Obama recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Obama in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Change in Infinite Craft
Change in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Change in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Date in Infinite Craft
Making a Date in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Date in Infinite Craft
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 16, 2024
Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.