How to make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular people in the world, boasting countless awards, millions of global fans, and billions of hours on streaming platforms. You can also create this musical icon in Infinite Craft, but it will require a lot of tinkering in the studio.
In Infinite Craft, there are plenty of different combinations you can discover when you finally start rolling. There are, however, a few different words that will require a good amount of experimenting and perfecting before you can reach the end. Taylor Swift is one of those words since she requires multiple different combination recipes to acquire her in your collection.
Here are all of the necessary recipes to create Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft.
Creating Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft
Creating Heartbreak in Infinite Craft
To craft Taylor Swift, you’ll need to finish off your path by combining American Princess with Heartbreak. This will, however, require multiple different combinations to achieve since you must create royalty to start, along with multiple stops for family along the way to becoming a worldwide pop sensation. First, you’ll want to start by creating Heartbreak, which you can complete with this recipe:
- Wind + Fire = Smoke
- Smoke + Water = Fog
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Planet + Fog = Venus
- Venus + Fog = Love
- Life + Smoke = Vampire
- Life + Vampire = Death
- Love + Death = Heartbreak
Creating American Princess in Infinite Craft
To create an American Princess, you’ll need to first learn how to create America, which isn’t too difficult. Afterward, you’ll need to create a royal family, which will take some time but isn’t too complicated once you’ve gotten the hang of it. The recipe for American Princess is as follows:
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Dandelion + Tree = Wish
- Tree + Wish = Money
- Human + Money = Rich
- Rich + Human = King
- King + Love = Queen
- America + Queen = American Queen
- American Queen + American Queen = American King
- American King + American Queen = American Prince
- American Prince + Love = American Princess
Afterward, you can combine American Princess and Heartbreak together to create Taylor Swift. From that point, you can continue your journey as a newfound Swiftie by creating many of her different songs, including “Shake it Off,” which can be made with the word Roll.