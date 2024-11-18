All nominees for The Game Awards 2024: Game of the Year and more

It’s that time once again: awards season. The Game Awards is back for its 2024 edition and announced today all the nominees that will be vying for glory and some little golden statues.
The headliners, of course, are for Game of the Year, the most prestigious award handed out by Geoff Keighley and company every year. Last year, it was Baldur’s Gate 3 that ran away with it. But there are also awards honoring voice acting, narrative writing, and technology in addition to many different genres of games.
Did your favorite game of the year make the cut? Here are all the nominees.
Table of contents
- Who has the most nominations for The Game Awards 2024?
- All nominees for The Game Awards 2024
- Game of the Year
- Best Game Direction
- Best Performance
- Best Narrative
- Best Art Direction
- Best Score/Music
- Best Audio Design
- Games for Impact
- Best Ongoing Game
- Best Indie Game
- Best Debut Indie Game
- Best Mobile Game
- Best Community Support
- Innovation in Accessibility
- Best Action Game
- Best Action/Adventure Game
- Best RPG
- Best Fighting Game
- Best Family Game
- Best Sports/Racing Game
- Best SIM/Strategy Game
- Best Multiplayer Game
- Best VR/AR Game
- Content Creator of the Year
- Best Esports Game
- Best Esports Team
- Best Esports Athlete
- Most Anticipated Game
- Best Adaptation
Who has the most nominations for The Game Awards 2024?
Two games tied for the most nominations for this year’s Game Awards: Astro Bot and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth both have seven nominations apiece, leading the way.
The two leaders were followed closely by Metaphor: ReFantazio with six nominations, and indie sensation Balatro receiving five. All of these leading games are up for Game of the Year, among other awards.
All nominees for The Game Awards 2024
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- FF7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Performance
- Briana White (FF7 Rebirth)
- Hannah Telle (Life Is Strange: Double Exposure)
- Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)
- Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
- Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2)
Best Narrative
- FF7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Score/Music
- Astro Bot
- FF7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- FF7 Rebirth
- Senua’s Sage: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Games for Impact
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
- Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best Ongoing Game
Best Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and The Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- FFXIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation in Accessibility
- Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best Action Game
- Black Myth Wukong
- Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- FF7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Fighting Game
- Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- Tekken 8
Best Family Game
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sports/Racing Game
Best SIM/Strategy Game
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Multiplayer Game
- Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Best VR/AR Game
- Arizone Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal Hellsinger VR
- Metro: Awakening
Content Creator of the Year
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- Typical Gamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- VALORANT
Best Esports Team
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NAVI (Counter-Strike)
- T1 (League of Legends)
- Team Liquid (Dota 2)
Best Esports Athlete
- Neta “33” Shapira
- Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
- Mathieu “ZyWoO” Herbaut
- Zheng “ZmjjKk” Yongkang
Most Anticipated Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Adaptation
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Published: Nov 18, 2024 12:28 pm