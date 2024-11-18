All nominees for The Game Awards 2024: Game of the Year and more

It’s that time once again: awards season. The Game Awards is back for its 2024 edition and announced today all the nominees that will be vying for glory and some little golden statues.

The headliners, of course, are for Game of the Year, the most prestigious award handed out by Geoff Keighley and company every year. Last year, it was Baldur’s Gate 3 that ran away with it. But there are also awards honoring voice acting, narrative writing, and technology in addition to many different genres of games.

Did your favorite game of the year make the cut? Here are all the nominees.

Who has the most nominations for The Game Awards 2024?

Two games tied for the most nominations for this year’s Game Awards: Astro Bot and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth both have seven nominations apiece, leading the way.

The two leaders were followed closely by Metaphor: ReFantazio with six nominations, and indie sensation Balatro receiving five. All of these leading games are up for Game of the Year, among other awards.

All nominees for The Game Awards 2024

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

FF7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Performance

Best Narrative

FF7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Score/Music

Astro Bot

FF7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

FF7 Rebirth

Senua’s Sage: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

Hellblade 2

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing Game

Best Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and The Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

FFXIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

Best Action Game

Black Myth Wukong

Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

FF7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game

Best Family Game

Astro Bot

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sports/Racing Game

Best SIM/Strategy Game

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Multiplayer Game

Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Best VR/AR Game

Arizone Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal Hellsinger VR

Metro: Awakening

Content Creator of the Year

CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

Typical Gamer

Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

Best Esports Team

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NAVI (Counter-Strike)

T1 (League of Legends)

Team Liquid (Dota 2)

Best Esports Athlete

Neta “33” Shapira

Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok

Mathieu “ZyWoO” Herbaut

Zheng “ZmjjKk” Yongkang

Most Anticipated Game

Best Adaptation

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

