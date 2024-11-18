Forgot password
All nominees for The Game Awards 2024: Game of the Year and more

There are plenty of deserving nominees for The Game Awards this year.
Image of Adam Snavely
Adam Snavely
|

Published: Nov 18, 2024

It’s that time once again: awards season. The Game Awards is back for its 2024 edition and announced today all the nominees that will be vying for glory and some little golden statues.

The headliners, of course, are for Game of the Year, the most prestigious award handed out by Geoff Keighley and company every year. Last year, it was Baldur’s Gate 3 that ran away with it. But there are also awards honoring voice acting, narrative writing, and technology in addition to many different genres of games.

Did your favorite game of the year make the cut? Here are all the nominees.

Table of contents

Who has the most nominations for The Game Awards 2024?

Two games tied for the most nominations for this year’s Game Awards: Astro Bot and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth both have seven nominations apiece, leading the way.

The two leaders were followed closely by Metaphor: ReFantazio with six nominations, and indie sensation Balatro receiving five. All of these leading games are up for Game of the Year, among other awards.

All nominees for The Game Awards 2024

aerith, cloud, and tifa look up at the stars in ff7 rebirth
Who made the cut this year? Image via Square Enix.

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • FF7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Performance

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Best Score/Music

  • Astro Bot
  • FF7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Games for Impact

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Hellblade 2
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing Game

Best Indie Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and The Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

Best Community Support

Innovation in Accessibility

Best Action Game

Best Action/Adventure Game

Best RPG

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • FF7 Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game

Best Family Game

Best Sports/Racing Game

Best SIM/Strategy Game

  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Best VR/AR Game

  • Arizone Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Metal Hellsinger VR
  • Metro: Awakening

Content Creator of the Year

  • CaseOh
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • Typical Gamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

Best Esports Team

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NAVI (Counter-Strike)
  • T1 (League of Legends)
  • Team Liquid (Dota 2)

Best Esports Athlete

  • Neta “33” Shapira
  • Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen
  • Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
  • Mathieu “ZyWoO” Herbaut
  • Zheng “ZmjjKk” Yongkang

Most Anticipated Game

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
