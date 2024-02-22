Category:
How to make different Countries in Infinite Craft

Speedrun your way through the entire world.
Blaine Polhamus
Feb 22, 2024
Country recipe in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Infinite Craft, you can utilize your four principal elements to build almost anything imaginable, even most countries found on the map. Ranging from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, there are plenty of countries to craft.

Infinite Craft is the latest project out of developer Neal Agarwal that allows players to craft almost anything from four basic building blocks: Earth, Water, Wind, and Fire. Whether you’re trying to just make your country or collect them all, here’s how you can craft different countries.

How to make different Continents in Infinite Craft

Image of how to make a Continent in Infinite Craft.
Continents are an easy way to get more country combinations. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Before you start making countries, it is especially important to craft two items: continents and Country. Trust me, figuring out the different continents will make your life much easier when trying to make countries. To make the various different continents, you first need to craft Continent itself. Once you have this, below is how you can make the seven continents:

ContientElements
AntarcticaContinent + Ice
AustraliaContinent + Surf
North AmericaAmerica + Continent
South AmericaNorth America + Pangaea
AfricaContinent + Swamp
AsiaContinent + Mountain
EuropeContinent + Fjord

How to make different Countries in Infinite Craft

Country recipe in Infinite Craft.
Countries and Cities are two essential elements to unlock more destinations. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Unlocking Continent and Country will make getting all possible countries much easier in Infinite Craft, but there also plenty of niche elements you need to discover as well. Thankfully, most of these recipe components have already been found.

Below are some of the most popular countries to make in Infinite Craft and how to craft each.

CountryElements
ArgentinaMessi + Country
AustraliaAustralia (Continent) + Country
BelgiumBrussels + Country
BrazilContinent + South America
Cape VerdeAfrica + Atlantic Ocean
CambodiaCountry + Angkor Wat
ChinaGreat Wall of China + Water
DenmarkBacon + Europe
Dominican RepublicDom + Republic
EgyptPlant + Pyramid
EstoniaBaltic + Country
FinlandWin + Eurovision
FranceCountry + Europe
GermanyOktoberfest + Country
GreeceEurope + Fire
IcelandFjord + Volcano
IranCaspian Sea + Country
IrelandPotato + Country
ItalyPizza + Country
JapanIsland + Sushi
Lebanon Cedar + Country
MexicoDesert + North America
MicronesiaCountry + Micro
NetherlandsCountry + Windmill
New ZealandRugby + Island
NepalAsia + Mount Everest
North KoreaNuclear + Country
NorwayFjord + Country
PeruCountry + Machu Picchu
SerbiaCountry + Volleyball
SingaporeLion + City
South AfricaCape Town + Africa
South KoreaCountry + South
SpainCatholic Church + Inquisition
SwedenCool + Europe
SwitzerlandCountry + Mountain
ThailandAsia + Beach
TurkeyCountry + Istanbul
UkraineCountry + Sunflower
United Kingdom Europe + Tea
United States of AmericaEarth + Railroad
VietnamCannabis + War
ZambiaAfrica + Victoria Falls


Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports.