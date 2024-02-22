In Infinite Craft, you can utilize your four principal elements to build almost anything imaginable, even most countries found on the map. Ranging from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, there are plenty of countries to craft.

Infinite Craft is the latest project out of developer Neal Agarwal that allows players to craft almost anything from four basic building blocks: Earth, Water, Wind, and Fire. Whether you’re trying to just make your country or collect them all, here’s how you can craft different countries.

How to make different Continents in Infinite Craft

Continents are an easy way to get more country combinations. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Before you start making countries, it is especially important to craft two items: continents and Country. Trust me, figuring out the different continents will make your life much easier when trying to make countries. To make the various different continents, you first need to craft Continent itself. Once you have this, below is how you can make the seven continents:

Contient Elements Antarctica Continent + Ice Australia Continent + Surf North America America + Continent South America North America + Pangaea Africa Continent + Swamp Asia Continent + Mountain Europe Continent + Fjord

How to make different Countries in Infinite Craft

Countries and Cities are two essential elements to unlock more destinations. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Unlocking Continent and Country will make getting all possible countries much easier in Infinite Craft, but there also plenty of niche elements you need to discover as well. Thankfully, most of these recipe components have already been found.

Below are some of the most popular countries to make in Infinite Craft and how to craft each.

Country Elements Argentina Messi + Country Australia Australia (Continent) + Country Belgium Brussels + Country Brazil Continent + South America Cape Verde Africa + Atlantic Ocean Cambodia Country + Angkor Wat China Great Wall of China + Water Denmark Bacon + Europe Dominican Republic Dom + Republic Egypt Plant + Pyramid Estonia Baltic + Country Finland Win + Eurovision France Country + Europe Germany Oktoberfest + Country Greece Europe + Fire Iceland Fjord + Volcano Iran Caspian Sea + Country Ireland Potato + Country Italy Pizza + Country Japan Island + Sushi Lebanon Cedar + Country Mexico Desert + North America Micronesia Country + Micro Netherlands Country + Windmill New Zealand Rugby + Island Nepal Asia + Mount Everest North Korea Nuclear + Country Norway Fjord + Country Peru Country + Machu Picchu Serbia Country + Volleyball Singapore Lion + City South Africa Cape Town + Africa South Korea Country + South Spain Catholic Church + Inquisition Sweden Cool + Europe Switzerland Country + Mountain Thailand Asia + Beach Turkey Country + Istanbul Ukraine Country + Sunflower United Kingdom Europe + Tea United States of America Earth + Railroad Vietnam Cannabis + War Zambia Africa + Victoria Falls



