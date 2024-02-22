In Infinite Craft, you can utilize your four principal elements to build almost anything imaginable, even most countries found on the map. Ranging from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, there are plenty of countries to craft.
Infinite Craft is the latest project out of developer Neal Agarwal that allows players to craft almost anything from four basic building blocks: Earth, Water, Wind, and Fire. Whether you’re trying to just make your country or collect them all, here’s how you can craft different countries.
How to make different Continents in Infinite Craft
Before you start making countries, it is especially important to craft two items: continents and Country. Trust me, figuring out the different continents will make your life much easier when trying to make countries. To make the various different continents, you first need to craft Continent itself. Once you have this, below is how you can make the seven continents:
|Contient
|Elements
|Antarctica
|Continent + Ice
|Australia
|Continent + Surf
|North America
|America + Continent
|South America
|North America + Pangaea
|Africa
|Continent + Swamp
|Asia
|Continent + Mountain
|Europe
|Continent + Fjord
How to make different Countries in Infinite Craft
Unlocking Continent and Country will make getting all possible countries much easier in Infinite Craft, but there also plenty of niche elements you need to discover as well. Thankfully, most of these recipe components have already been found.
Below are some of the most popular countries to make in Infinite Craft and how to craft each.
|Country
|Elements
|Argentina
|Messi + Country
|Australia
|Australia (Continent) + Country
|Belgium
|Brussels + Country
|Brazil
|Continent + South America
|Cape Verde
|Africa + Atlantic Ocean
|Cambodia
|Country + Angkor Wat
|China
|Great Wall of China + Water
|Denmark
|Bacon + Europe
|Dominican Republic
|Dom + Republic
|Egypt
|Plant + Pyramid
|Estonia
|Baltic + Country
|Finland
|Win + Eurovision
|France
|Country + Europe
|Germany
|Oktoberfest + Country
|Greece
|Europe + Fire
|Iceland
|Fjord + Volcano
|Iran
|Caspian Sea + Country
|Ireland
|Potato + Country
|Italy
|Pizza + Country
|Japan
|Island + Sushi
|Lebanon
|Cedar + Country
|Mexico
|Desert + North America
|Micronesia
|Country + Micro
|Netherlands
|Country + Windmill
|New Zealand
|Rugby + Island
|Nepal
|Asia + Mount Everest
|North Korea
|Nuclear + Country
|Norway
|Fjord + Country
|Peru
|Country + Machu Picchu
|Serbia
|Country + Volleyball
|Singapore
|Lion + City
|South Africa
|Cape Town + Africa
|South Korea
|Country + South
|Spain
|Catholic Church + Inquisition
|Sweden
|Cool + Europe
|Switzerland
|Country + Mountain
|Thailand
|Asia + Beach
|Turkey
|Country + Istanbul
|Ukraine
|Country + Sunflower
|United Kingdom
|Europe + Tea
|United States of America
|Earth + Railroad
|Vietnam
|Cannabis + War
|Zambia
|Africa + Victoria Falls