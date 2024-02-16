How to make Baconator in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is a simple yet thoroughly entertaining online browser game that—as the name suggests—lets you craft a huge array of items by simply combining various ingredients that will unlock as you experiment with different items.

One of the items you can create in Infinite Craft is the infamous Baconator burger from the fast food restaurant Wendy’s, so let’s take a look at the steps to take to do so.

Baconator burger recipe in Infinite Craft

The Baconator ingredients

To create the Baconator, you only need two ingredients: Bacon and Volcano. Bacon is a no-brainer, but it seems like going the Volcano route would make the burger a tad overdone. Nevertheless, these are the two items that you will need.

How to craft Volcano in Infinite Craft

Combine Fire with Fire to get Volcano. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Volcano element of the Baconator is the easiest part of the recipe; all you need to do is combine Fire with Fire. You begin the game with the four elements—Fire, Water, Earth, and Wind—so simply click and drag the Fire element into the center of the map and then do the same again. When you have put two of the Fire elements together, you should get the Volcano.

How to craft Bacon in Infinite Craft

Seven combinations are needed before you can craft Bacon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The process of crafting Bacon is a bit lengthier, since there are seven steps you’ll need to get it.

First, craft Steam by combining Water and Fire. When you have Steam, combine it with Earth to get Mud. Put the Mud aside for a moment and then combine Earth and Wind to make Dust. Once you have Dust, put it with Fire to get Ash. Next, combine the Ash with Water to get a Puddle. Bring back the Mud and put it with the Puddle to get a Pig. Last but not least, combine the Pig with Fire and you will have crafted Bacon.

To make it a little simpler to read, check out the steps again below.

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Earth = Mud

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Fire = Ash

Ash + Water = Puddle

Puddle + Mud = Pig

Pig + Fire = Bacon

How to get a Baconator in Infinite Craft

To get a Baconator in Infinite Craft, combine Bacon with Volcano, and there you have your Baconator burger. Wendy would be proud.

Make sure to check out our guide to the various recipes you can use to concoct random and sometimes ridiculous items (like Peter Griffin from Family Guy) in Infinite Craft.