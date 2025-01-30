Complete gift guide for all friends in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch and Steam. You’ll want to know how to befriend all your Sanrio companions with the perfect gift to increase your hearts.
Table of contents
How to give gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Giving gifts is relatively straightforward. You’ll need to approach the character and select the gift icon in the lower right-hand corner (X on Nintendo Switch). You can give up to three gifts per day, which resets daily with your timezone. However, if you manage to get a Friendship Blossom, you can gift an extra three presents that day by gifting the Blossom first. Friendship Blossoms are a legendary daily login reward, so make sure to claim them in the phone menu under Daily Rewards.
All friendship gifts in HKIA
While each Island resident has preferred gifts, you’ll be glad to know there are no unacceptable gifts. So, you can’t decrease your friendship hearts by gifting an item that doesn’t have hearts. There are three levels of ideal gifts: Three heart, two heart, and one heart. You’ll want to focus on the three heart gifts to maximize your efforts.
|Character
|1 Heart
|2 Heart
|3 Heart
|Badtz-maru
|Any Pizza, Coconut, Fish, Surprising and Pineapple Lava Soda,
Pineapple, Banana Ice Cream, Banana Soda,
Chocolate Pineapple Pudding, Castle Crab, Coastal Clamfish,
Beignets with Pineapple Dip, Scruffy Shortleg, Sunslime,
Tropical Sunfish, Water Balloon, Tropical Music Box,
Summer Sole, Peppermint Tetra.
|Pineapple Pizza
|Ultimate Joke Pizza
|Big Challenges
|The Future of Everything, Glitchy Book, Volcanic Rare Critters.
|Meditations on Resilience
|The Greatest Challenge
|Chococat
|Any Music Box, Hot Cocoa, Mocha, The Greatest Challenge,
Aquatic Music Box, Blank Book, Chocolate Balls, Chocolate Chai,
any Ice Cream, Chocolate Pineapple Pudding, Chocolate Coin,
Chocolate Shake, Sweet Dreams Stories.
|Ancient Inventions
|Interactive History of Chocolate
|Cinnamoroll
|Chocolate Coin, Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Balls, Cinnamon
Bread, Cinna Ice Cream, Confusing Coffee, Cinnamon Bread,
Candluenut Coffee, Frappe, Interactive History of Chocolate,
Pink Latte, Purple Latte, Sakura Frappe, Candied Banana Coffee,
Boulder Bits Ice Cream, Toasted Almond Coffee, Magma Pudding.
|Chai, Hot Cocoa,
Molten Frappe, Mocha
|Chocolate Chai
|Hangyodon
|Wollypog, Sewaeed Skipper, Spirit Betta, Starfish, Summer Sole,
Aquatic Material, Armored Bass, Crustocean, Aquatic Music Box,
Aquatic Souvenir Doll, Fabric, Dreamy Material, Jeweled Goby,
Rocky Material, Rainbow Ribbiter, Slugnautica, Peppermint Tetra,
Inky Ballooper.
|Aquatic Material,
Amethyst Snipe,
Briney Clamfish,
Electric Tang,
Halfmoon Herring,
Opal Flutterfin,
Midnight Pike,
Masked Wrasslers,
Royal Lance,
Ruby Dreamscale,
Sunset Guppy
|Mermaid Figure
|Hello Kitty
|Any Dessert, Mountain Soundtrack, Alfredo Pizza, Calming Crystal,
Hot Cocoa, Cappuccino, Coral Milk, Confusing Coffee, Cream Soda,
Spinip Alfredo Pizza, Milk Bread.
|Strawberry Shortcake,
Beignets with Pineapple Dip,
Fruity Cheesecake,
Fruit Tart,
Candied Banana Coffee
Mama’s Apple Pie
|Red Bow Apple Pie
|Keroppi
|Any Critter, Woodblock, Woolox, Bush Friend, Swampy Soda,
Swampy Music Box, Lotus Blossom.
|Any Swamp Critter
|Critter Totem
|Kuromi
|Joke Soda, Pumpkin, Pudding, Spooky Cake, Jack-O-Lantern,
Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Pudding, Pumpkin, Pumpkin Spice Soda,
Spicy Pumpkin Latte.
|Jack-O-Lanterns,
Spooky Cake
|Pumpkin Spice Soda
|My Melody
|Starry Skies Latte, Strawberry Almond Galette, Pink Clouds
Ice Cream, Quattro Formaggi Pizza, Sweet Cloud,
Strawberry, Strawberry Shortcake.
|Pink Latte,
Almond Pound Cake,
Pink Cloud,
Sweet Dreams Stories
|Pink Clouds Ice Cream
|My Sweet Piano
|Basic Plush, Quattro Formaggi Pizza, Sweet Cloud, Critter Totem,
Yellow Candle, Souvenir Dolls, Woodblock.
|Any Lamb Plush,
Pink Cloud Tree,
Blue Cloud Tree
|Colorful Lamb Plush
|Pekkle
|Mountain Soundtrack, Mama’s Pudding, Hot Coca, Twinklebug,
Cavern Clamfish, Calming Crystal.
|Stacked Stones,
Rocky Music Box
|Mountain Soundtrack
|Pochacco
|Pochacco Energy Pop, Spinip Alfredo Pizza, Everything Pizza,
Tofu Bread, Veggie Bread, Tofu Pudding, Purple Pudding,
Purple Latte, Tofu, Tofu Pizza.
|Everything Pizza,
Veggie Crepe
|Pochacco Energy Pop
|Pompompurin
|Starry Skies Shake, Spinip Alfredo Pizza, Sweet Cloud,
Magma Pudding, Dessert Pizza, Pudding, Milk Bread,
Cappuccino, Stacked Stones, Calming Crystal.
|Cheese Ice Cream,
Mama’s Pudding
|Mama’s Pudding
|Retsuko
|Pineapple Lava Soda, Toasted Marshmallow Cloud, Swampy Music
Box, Surprising Soda, Toasted Almond Coffee, Toasty Pizza,
Toasted Almond.
|Sounds of Steel,
Microphone,
Volcanic Soundtrack
|Volcanic Guitar
|Tophat
|Candied Banana Coffee, Glitchy Book, Red Bow Apple Pie, Spinip
Alfredo Pizza, Starry Skies Shake.
|Computer
|The Future of Everything
|Tuxedosam
|The Future of Everything, Pineapple Lava Soda, Candied Banana
Coffee, Ultimate Joke Pizza, Pineapple Pizza, Pineapple Stack
Cake, Banana Soda, Tropical Soda.
|Tropical Material,
Beignets with Pineapple
Dip, Tropical Gift
|Designer Island Doll
|Usahana
|Colorpillar, any Plush Pal, any Boba, Rainbow Beam, Colorful Lamb
Plush.
|Any Dango,
Any Mochi
|N/A
|Wish Me Mell
|Woolox, Surprising Soda, Pineapple Lava Soda, Toasted Marshmallow
Cloud, Rare Critters, Rare Fish.
|Any Flower Candle
|Any Rare Candle
All friendship rewards in HKIA
You’ll receive a reward for each level of friendship with every character on the island. The rewards are varied with furniture, clothing, color palettes, quests, and more. You’ll find all the rewards for each friendship below in ascending order, from level one to level 20.
- Badtz-maru
- 1: New Friends
- 2: Magnet
- 3: Fishing Tutorial quest
- 4: Stamina Apple Slice
- 5: Fish Whisperer ability unlocked
- 6: Badtz-maru Avatar palette
- 7: Fish Whisperer ability upgrade
- 8: Pirate Themed Chair
- 9: Gamer ability upgrade
- 10: Good Friends
- 11: Fish Noir quest
- 12: Fish Whisperer ability upgrade
- 13: Pirate Themed Lamp
- 14: Surprising Soda recipe
- 15: Close Friends
- 16: Pirate Themed Table
- 17: Fish Whisperer ability upgrade
- 18: Pirate Themed Bed
- 19: Badtz-maru Comic 1st Issue
- 20: Best Friends
- Big Challenges
- 1: New Friends
- 2: Meditations on Resilience crafting recipe
- 3: Big Challenges Side Table
- 4: Big Challenges Lamp
- 5: Big Challenges Armchair
- 6: Big Challenges Potted Plant
- 7: Friendship Never Fades quest
- 8: Big Challenges Coffee Table
- 9: Big Challenges Mirror
- 10: Good Friends
- 11: Stamina Apple Slice
- 12: Big Challenges Dining Chair
- 13: Big Challenges Dining Table
- 14: Big Challenges Ottoman
- 15: Close Friends
- 16: Big Challenges Dresser
- 17: Big Challenges Bookcase
- 18: Big Challenges Sofa
- 19: Vacuum ability
- 20: Best Friends
- Chococat
- 1: New Friends
- 2: Blank Book crafting recipe
- 3: Tropical Bench
- 4: Mechanism crafting recipe
- 5: Master Crafter ability upgrade
- 6: Ancient Inventions crafting recipe
- 7: Reboot The Robots quest
- 8: Good Friends
- 9: Stamina Apple Slice
- 10: Tour Guide ability
- 11: Chococat Avatar palette
- 12: Close Friends
- 13: Computer Crafting recipe
- 14: Chococat Avatar palette
- 15: Best Friends
- Cinnamoroll
- 1: New Friends
- 2: Kawaii Mirror
- 3: Cinnamoroll Avatar palette
- 4: Kawaii Floor Lamp
- 5: Avatar Palette
- 6: Kawaii Nightstand
- 7: Cinnamoroll Avatar palette
- 8: Stamina Apple Slice
- 9: Cinnamoroll Avatar palette
- 10: Good Friends
- 11: Hot Cocoa Crafting recipe
- 12: Cinnamoroll Avatar palette
- 13: Pumpkin Spice Soda recipe
- 14: Suspicious Sounds quest
- 15: Close Friends
- 16: Boulder Bites Ice Cream recipe
- 17: Cinnamoroll Avatar palette
- 18: Soar ability
- 19: Soar ability upgrade
- 20: Best Friends
- Hangyodon
- 1: New Friends
- 2: Hangyodon Avatar palette
- 3: Giftbox crafting recipe
- 4: Espresso Machine upgrade
- 5: Speed Swimmer ability
- 6: Comic Relief quest
- 7: Aquatic Gift crafting recipe
- 8: Good Friends
- 9: Speed Swimmer ability upgrade
- 10: Fish Friend ability
- 11: Espresso Machine Repair quest
- 12: Close Friends
- 13: Speed Swimmer ability upgrade
- 14: Chocolate Chai recipe
- 15: Best Friends
- Hello Kitty
- 1: New Friends
- 2: Sous Chef companion ability
- 3: Journey to Chef-hood quest
- 4: Side Table
- 5: Sous Chef ability upgrade
- 6: Bookcase
- 7: Hello Kitty avatar palette
- 8: Freshly-Baked with Love quest
- 9: The Incredible Hello Kitty book
- 10: Good Friends
- 11: Reef Revival quest
- 12: Everyone’s Friend companion ability
- 13: Sous Chef ability upgrade
- 14: Hello Kitty avatar palette
- 15: Oven Station upgrade
- 16: Cinnamon Roll recipe
- 17: Baker’s Assistant quest
- 18: Sofa
- 19: Almond Poundcake recipe
- 20: Close Friends
- 21: Sous Chef ability upgrade
- 22: Red Bow Apple Pie recipe
- 23: Stamina Apple Slice
- 24: Bed
- 25: Best Friends
- Keroppi
- 1: New Friends
- 2: Open the Nature Preserve quest
- 3: Keroppi avatar palette
- 4: Wood Block crafting recipe
- 5: Stamina Apple Slice
- 6: Critter Calmer ability
- 7: Keroppi avatar palette
- 8: Good Friends
- 9: Critter Friend ability
- 10: Critter Totem crafting recipe
- 11: Critter Calmer ability upgrade
- 12: Close Friends
- 13: Critter Calmer ability upgrade
- 14: Keroppi avatar palette
- 15: Best Friends
- Kuromi
- 1: New Friends
- 2: Kuromi avatar palette
- 3: Spooky Standing Lamp
- 4: Re-Haunt The Spooky Swamp quest
- 5: Spooky Mirror
- 6: Deep Diving snorkeling ability quest
- 7: Spooky Armchair
- 8: Potion Hunt: The Opening quest
- 9: Spooky Bookcase
- 10: Good Friends
- 11: Spooky Dining Table
- 12: Stamina Apple Slice
- 13: Witchcraft ability
- 14: Pineapple Lava Soda recipe
- 15: Close Friends
- 16: Super Balloon ability
- 17: Kuromi avatar ability
- 18: Witchcraft ability upgrade
- 19: Spooky Bed
- 20: Best Friends
- My Melody
- 1: New Friends
- 2: My Melody avatar palette
- 3: Meet the Island Beings quest
- 4: Big Smile ability
- 5: Tropical Souvenir Doll crafting recipe
- 6: Stamina Apple Slice
- 7: Big Smile ability upgrade
- 8: Crystal Vay-Cay quest
- 9: Handy Helper ability
- 10: Good Friends
- 11: Revive the Oasis quest
- 12: Big Smile ability upgrade
- 13: Mermaid Figure crafting recipe
- 14: Flower Power quest
- 15: Close Friends
- 16: Designer Island Doll crafting recipe
- 17: Big Smile ability upgrade
- 18: My Melody avatar palette
- 19: Coastal Sofa
- 20: Best Friends
- My Sweet Piano
- 1: New Friends
- 2: Cottage Stool crafting recipe
- 3: Cottage Ottoman crafting recipe
- 4: Cottage Dining Chair crafting recipe
- 5: Cottage Bookcase crafting recipe
- 6: Lamb Plush crafting recipe
- 7: Cottage Side Table crafting recipe
- 8: Cottage Dining Table crafting recipe
- 9: Cottage Armchair crafting recipe
- 10: Good Friends
- 11: Cottage Sofa crafting recipe
- 12: Cottage Desk crafting recipe
- 13: Master Interior Designer companion ability
- 14: Cottage Flooring crafting recipe
- 15: Close Friends
- 16: Master Interior Designer ability upgrade
- 17: Cottage Dresser crafting recipe
- 18: Cottage Fireplace crafting recipe
- 19: Master Interior Designer ability upgrade
- 20: Best Friends
- Pekkle
- 1: New Friends
- 2: Pekkle avatar palette
- 3: Stamina Apple Slice
- 4: Pekkle Avatar palette
- 5: Bring Back the Swing quest
- 6: Soda Machine upgrade
- 7: Speed Walker ability
- 8: Good Friends
- 9: Pekkle avatar palette
- 10: Heavy Metal Hoedown quest
- 11: Speed Walker ability upgrade
- 12: Close Friends
- 13: Dance All Night ability
- 14: Pekkle avatar palette
- 15: Best Friends
- Pochacco
- 1: New Friends
- 2: Magnet
- 3: Pochacco avatar palette
- 4: A Zipline Adventure Quest
- 5: Stamina Apple Slice
- 6: Spooky Candelabra
- 7: Pochacco avatar palette
- 8: Speed Climber ability
- 9: Spooky Dining Chair
- 10: Good Friends
- 11: Pochacco Energy Pop quest
- 12: Stamina Apple Slice
- 13: Speed Climber ability upgrade
- 14: Relay ability
- 15: Close Friends
- 16: Everything Pizza recipe
- 17: Pochacco avatar palette
- 18: Speed Climber ability
- 19: Spooky Side Table
- 20: Best Friends
- Pompompurin
- 1: New Friends
- 2: Pompompurin avatar palette
- 3: Rustic Nightstand
- 4: Dessert-ed Boat quest
- 5: Pudding Pants ability
- 6: Rustic Standing Lamp
- 7: Ice Cream Social quest
- 8: Pompompurin avatar quest
- 9: Pudding Pants ability upgrade
- 10: Good Friends
- 11: Stamina Apple Slice
- 12: Slow and Steady ability
- 13: Dessert Boat
- 14: Chocolate Pineapple Pudding recipe
- 15: Best Friends
- Retsuko
- 1: New Friends
- 2: Retsuko avatar palette
- 3: Stamina Apple Slice
- 4: Retsuko avatar palette
- 5: Tropical Side Table
- 6: Retsuko avatar palette
- 7: Enraging Ruins quest
- 8: Mountain Soundtrack crafting recipe
- 9: Pizza Oven Station Upgrade
- 10: Good Friends
- 11: Fire Up the Volcano quest
- 12: Tropical Plant Vase
- 13: Ultimate Joke Pizza cooking recipe
- 14: Retsuko avatar palette
- 15: Close Friends
- 16: Adrenaline ability
- 17: Swimming Lessons quest
- 18: Adrenaline ability upgrade
- 19: Hot Stuff ability
- 20: Best Friends
- Tophat
- 1: New Friends
- 2: Glitchy Book crafting recipe
- 3: Interactive History of Chocolate crafting recipe
- 4: Volcano Guitar crafting recipe
- 5: Good Friends
- 6: Tophat avatar palette
- 7: Stamina Apple Slice
- 8: Close Friends
- 9: Pickup Glitch ability
- 10: Best Friends
- Ushana
- 1: New Friends
- 2: Ushana avatar palette
- 3: A Whole New Menu quest
- 4: Chef’s Kiss companion ability
- 5: Ushana avatar palette
- 6: Dango recipe
- 7: Imagination Cafe quest
- 8: Chef’s Kiss ability upgrade
- 9: Usahana Flower hat
- 10: Close Friends/ Tea Time quest
- 11: Imagination Cafe Flooring
- 12: Chef’s Kiss ability upgrade
- 13: Imagination Cafe Original Wallpaper
- 14: Renovation Imagination quest
- 15: Best Friends
- Wish Me Mell
- 1: New Friends
- 2: White Candle crafting recipe
- 3: Mystery Seed Capsule
- 4: Blue Candle crafting recipe
- 5: Mystery Seed Capsule
- 6: Green Thumbs quest
- 7: Mystery Seed Capsule
- 8: Mulch Be Well quest
- 9: Pink Candle crafting recipe
- 10: Dig it Up quest
- 11: Gardener Companion ability
- 12: Care Packages quest
- 13: Precision Play ability
- 14: Wish Me Mell avatar palette
- 15: Close Friends
- 16: Flower Crown crafting recipe
- 17: Master Gardener ability upgrade
- 18: Meadow avatar palette
- 19: Decorative Miniature Egg House crafting recipe
- 20: Best Friends
Published: Jan 30, 2025 03:54 pm