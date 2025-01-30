Complete gift guide for all friends in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch and Steam. You’ll want to know how to befriend all your Sanrio companions with the perfect gift to increase your hearts.

Recommended Videos

How to give gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Giving gifts is important for growing friendships. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Giving gifts is relatively straightforward. You’ll need to approach the character and select the gift icon in the lower right-hand corner (X on Nintendo Switch). You can give up to three gifts per day, which resets daily with your timezone. However, if you manage to get a Friendship Blossom, you can gift an extra three presents that day by gifting the Blossom first. Friendship Blossoms are a legendary daily login reward, so make sure to claim them in the phone menu under Daily Rewards.

All friendship gifts in HKIA

While each Island resident has preferred gifts, you’ll be glad to know there are no unacceptable gifts. So, you can’t decrease your friendship hearts by gifting an item that doesn’t have hearts. There are three levels of ideal gifts: Three heart, two heart, and one heart. You’ll want to focus on the three heart gifts to maximize your efforts.

Character 1 Heart 2 Heart 3 Heart Badtz-maru Any Pizza, Coconut, Fish, Surprising and Pineapple Lava Soda,

Pineapple, Banana Ice Cream, Banana Soda,

Chocolate Pineapple Pudding, Castle Crab, Coastal Clamfish,

Beignets with Pineapple Dip, Scruffy Shortleg, Sunslime,

Tropical Sunfish, Water Balloon, Tropical Music Box,

Summer Sole, Peppermint Tetra.

Pineapple Pizza Ultimate Joke Pizza Big Challenges The Future of Everything, Glitchy Book, Volcanic Rare Critters. Meditations on Resilience The Greatest Challenge Chococat Any Music Box, Hot Cocoa, Mocha, The Greatest Challenge,

Aquatic Music Box, Blank Book, Chocolate Balls, Chocolate Chai,

any Ice Cream, Chocolate Pineapple Pudding, Chocolate Coin,

Chocolate Shake, Sweet Dreams Stories. Ancient Inventions Interactive History of Chocolate Cinnamoroll Chocolate Coin, Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Balls, Cinnamon

Bread, Cinna Ice Cream, Confusing Coffee, Cinnamon Bread,

Candluenut Coffee, Frappe, Interactive History of Chocolate,

Pink Latte, Purple Latte, Sakura Frappe, Candied Banana Coffee,

Boulder Bits Ice Cream, Toasted Almond Coffee, Magma Pudding. Chai, Hot Cocoa,

Molten Frappe, Mocha Chocolate Chai Hangyodon Wollypog, Sewaeed Skipper, Spirit Betta, Starfish, Summer Sole,

Aquatic Material, Armored Bass, Crustocean, Aquatic Music Box,

Aquatic Souvenir Doll, Fabric, Dreamy Material, Jeweled Goby,

Rocky Material, Rainbow Ribbiter, Slugnautica, Peppermint Tetra,

Inky Ballooper. Aquatic Material,

Amethyst Snipe,

Briney Clamfish,

Electric Tang,

Halfmoon Herring,

Opal Flutterfin,

Midnight Pike,

Masked Wrasslers,

Royal Lance,

Ruby Dreamscale,

Sunset Guppy Mermaid Figure Hello Kitty Any Dessert, Mountain Soundtrack, Alfredo Pizza, Calming Crystal,

Hot Cocoa, Cappuccino, Coral Milk, Confusing Coffee, Cream Soda,

Spinip Alfredo Pizza, Milk Bread. Strawberry Shortcake,

Beignets with Pineapple Dip,

Fruity Cheesecake,

Fruit Tart,

Candied Banana Coffee

Mama’s Apple Pie Red Bow Apple Pie Keroppi Any Critter, Woodblock, Woolox, Bush Friend, Swampy Soda,

Swampy Music Box, Lotus Blossom. Any Swamp Critter Critter Totem Kuromi Joke Soda, Pumpkin, Pudding, Spooky Cake, Jack-O-Lantern,

Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Pudding, Pumpkin, Pumpkin Spice Soda,

Spicy Pumpkin Latte. Jack-O-Lanterns,

Spooky Cake Pumpkin Spice Soda My Melody Starry Skies Latte, Strawberry Almond Galette, Pink Clouds

Ice Cream, Quattro Formaggi Pizza, Sweet Cloud,

Strawberry, Strawberry Shortcake. Pink Latte,

Almond Pound Cake,

Pink Cloud,

Sweet Dreams Stories Pink Clouds Ice Cream My Sweet Piano Basic Plush, Quattro Formaggi Pizza, Sweet Cloud, Critter Totem,

Yellow Candle, Souvenir Dolls, Woodblock. Any Lamb Plush,

Pink Cloud Tree,

Blue Cloud Tree Colorful Lamb Plush Pekkle Mountain Soundtrack, Mama’s Pudding, Hot Coca, Twinklebug,

Cavern Clamfish, Calming Crystal. Stacked Stones,

Rocky Music Box Mountain Soundtrack Pochacco Pochacco Energy Pop, Spinip Alfredo Pizza, Everything Pizza,

Tofu Bread, Veggie Bread, Tofu Pudding, Purple Pudding,

Purple Latte, Tofu, Tofu Pizza. Everything Pizza,

Veggie Crepe Pochacco Energy Pop Pompompurin Starry Skies Shake, Spinip Alfredo Pizza, Sweet Cloud,

Magma Pudding, Dessert Pizza, Pudding, Milk Bread,

Cappuccino, Stacked Stones, Calming Crystal. Cheese Ice Cream,

Mama’s Pudding Mama’s Pudding Retsuko Pineapple Lava Soda, Toasted Marshmallow Cloud, Swampy Music

Box, Surprising Soda, Toasted Almond Coffee, Toasty Pizza,

Toasted Almond. Sounds of Steel,

Microphone,

Volcanic Soundtrack Volcanic Guitar Tophat Candied Banana Coffee, Glitchy Book, Red Bow Apple Pie, Spinip

Alfredo Pizza, Starry Skies Shake. Computer The Future of Everything Tuxedosam The Future of Everything, Pineapple Lava Soda, Candied Banana

Coffee, Ultimate Joke Pizza, Pineapple Pizza, Pineapple Stack

Cake, Banana Soda, Tropical Soda. Tropical Material,

Beignets with Pineapple

Dip, Tropical Gift Designer Island Doll Usahana Colorpillar, any Plush Pal, any Boba, Rainbow Beam, Colorful Lamb

Plush. Any Dango,

Any Mochi N/A Wish Me Mell Woolox, Surprising Soda, Pineapple Lava Soda, Toasted Marshmallow

Cloud, Rare Critters, Rare Fish. Any Flower Candle Any Rare Candle

All friendship rewards in HKIA

You’ll receive a reward for each level of friendship with every character on the island. The rewards are varied with furniture, clothing, color palettes, quests, and more. You’ll find all the rewards for each friendship below in ascending order, from level one to level 20.

Badtz-maru 1: New Friends 2: Magnet 3: Fishing Tutorial quest 4: Stamina Apple Slice 5: Fish Whisperer ability unlocked 6: Badtz-maru Avatar palette 7: Fish Whisperer ability upgrade 8: Pirate Themed Chair 9: Gamer ability upgrade 10: Good Friends 11: Fish Noir quest 12: Fish Whisperer ability upgrade 13: Pirate Themed Lamp 14: Surprising Soda recipe 15: Close Friends 16: Pirate Themed Table 17: Fish Whisperer ability upgrade 18: Pirate Themed Bed 19: Badtz-maru Comic 1st Issue 20: Best Friends

Big Challenges 1: New Friends 2: Meditations on Resilience crafting recipe 3: Big Challenges Side Table 4: Big Challenges Lamp 5: Big Challenges Armchair 6: Big Challenges Potted Plant 7: Friendship Never Fades quest 8: Big Challenges Coffee Table 9: Big Challenges Mirror 10: Good Friends 11: Stamina Apple Slice 12: Big Challenges Dining Chair 13: Big Challenges Dining Table 14: Big Challenges Ottoman 15: Close Friends 16: Big Challenges Dresser 17: Big Challenges Bookcase 18: Big Challenges Sofa 19: Vacuum ability 20: Best Friends

Chococat 1: New Friends 2: Blank Book crafting recipe 3: Tropical Bench 4: Mechanism crafting recipe 5: Master Crafter ability upgrade 6: Ancient Inventions crafting recipe 7: Reboot The Robots quest 8: Good Friends 9: Stamina Apple Slice 10: Tour Guide ability 11: Chococat Avatar palette 12: Close Friends 13: Computer Crafting recipe 14: Chococat Avatar palette 15: Best Friends

Cinnamoroll 1: New Friends 2: Kawaii Mirror 3: Cinnamoroll Avatar palette 4: Kawaii Floor Lamp 5: Avatar Palette 6: Kawaii Nightstand 7: Cinnamoroll Avatar palette 8: Stamina Apple Slice 9: Cinnamoroll Avatar palette 10: Good Friends 11: Hot Cocoa Crafting recipe 12: Cinnamoroll Avatar palette 13: Pumpkin Spice Soda recipe 14: Suspicious Sounds quest 15: Close Friends 16: Boulder Bites Ice Cream recipe 17: Cinnamoroll Avatar palette 18: Soar ability 19: Soar ability upgrade 20: Best Friends

Hangyodon 1: New Friends 2: Hangyodon Avatar palette 3: Giftbox crafting recipe 4: Espresso Machine upgrade 5: Speed Swimmer ability 6: Comic Relief quest 7: Aquatic Gift crafting recipe 8: Good Friends 9: Speed Swimmer ability upgrade 10: Fish Friend ability 11: Espresso Machine Repair quest 12: Close Friends 13: Speed Swimmer ability upgrade 14: Chocolate Chai recipe 15: Best Friends

Hello Kitty 1: New Friends 2: Sous Chef companion ability 3: Journey to Chef-hood quest 4: Side Table 5: Sous Chef ability upgrade 6: Bookcase 7: Hello Kitty avatar palette 8: Freshly-Baked with Love quest 9: The Incredible Hello Kitty book 10: Good Friends 11: Reef Revival quest 12: Everyone’s Friend companion ability 13: Sous Chef ability upgrade 14: Hello Kitty avatar palette 15: Oven Station upgrade 16: Cinnamon Roll recipe 17: Baker’s Assistant quest 18: Sofa 19: Almond Poundcake recipe 20: Close Friends 21: Sous Chef ability upgrade 22: Red Bow Apple Pie recipe 23: Stamina Apple Slice 24: Bed 25: Best Friends

Keroppi 1: New Friends 2: Open the Nature Preserve quest 3: Keroppi avatar palette 4: Wood Block crafting recipe 5: Stamina Apple Slice 6: Critter Calmer ability 7: Keroppi avatar palette 8: Good Friends 9: Critter Friend ability 10: Critter Totem crafting recipe 11: Critter Calmer ability upgrade 12: Close Friends 13: Critter Calmer ability upgrade 14: Keroppi avatar palette 15: Best Friends

Kuromi 1: New Friends 2: Kuromi avatar palette 3: Spooky Standing Lamp 4: Re-Haunt The Spooky Swamp quest 5: Spooky Mirror 6: Deep Diving snorkeling ability quest 7: Spooky Armchair 8: Potion Hunt: The Opening quest 9: Spooky Bookcase 10: Good Friends 11: Spooky Dining Table 12: Stamina Apple Slice 13: Witchcraft ability 14: Pineapple Lava Soda recipe 15: Close Friends 16: Super Balloon ability 17: Kuromi avatar ability 18: Witchcraft ability upgrade 19: Spooky Bed 20: Best Friends

My Melody 1: New Friends 2: My Melody avatar palette 3: Meet the Island Beings quest 4: Big Smile ability 5: Tropical Souvenir Doll crafting recipe 6: Stamina Apple Slice 7: Big Smile ability upgrade 8: Crystal Vay-Cay quest 9: Handy Helper ability 10: Good Friends 11: Revive the Oasis quest 12: Big Smile ability upgrade 13: Mermaid Figure crafting recipe 14: Flower Power quest 15: Close Friends 16: Designer Island Doll crafting recipe 17: Big Smile ability upgrade 18: My Melody avatar palette 19: Coastal Sofa 20: Best Friends

My Sweet Piano 1: New Friends 2: Cottage Stool crafting recipe 3: Cottage Ottoman crafting recipe 4: Cottage Dining Chair crafting recipe 5: Cottage Bookcase crafting recipe 6: Lamb Plush crafting recipe 7: Cottage Side Table crafting recipe 8: Cottage Dining Table crafting recipe 9: Cottage Armchair crafting recipe 10: Good Friends 11: Cottage Sofa crafting recipe 12: Cottage Desk crafting recipe 13: Master Interior Designer companion ability 14: Cottage Flooring crafting recipe 15: Close Friends 16: Master Interior Designer ability upgrade 17: Cottage Dresser crafting recipe 18: Cottage Fireplace crafting recipe 19: Master Interior Designer ability upgrade 20: Best Friends

Pekkle 1: New Friends 2: Pekkle avatar palette 3: Stamina Apple Slice 4: Pekkle Avatar palette 5: Bring Back the Swing quest 6: Soda Machine upgrade 7: Speed Walker ability 8: Good Friends 9: Pekkle avatar palette 10: Heavy Metal Hoedown quest 11: Speed Walker ability upgrade 12: Close Friends 13: Dance All Night ability 14: Pekkle avatar palette 15: Best Friends

Pochacco 1: New Friends 2: Magnet 3: Pochacco avatar palette 4: A Zipline Adventure Quest 5: Stamina Apple Slice 6: Spooky Candelabra 7: Pochacco avatar palette 8: Speed Climber ability 9: Spooky Dining Chair 10: Good Friends 11: Pochacco Energy Pop quest 12: Stamina Apple Slice 13: Speed Climber ability upgrade 14: Relay ability 15: Close Friends 16: Everything Pizza recipe 17: Pochacco avatar palette 18: Speed Climber ability 19: Spooky Side Table 20: Best Friends

Pompompurin 1: New Friends 2: Pompompurin avatar palette 3: Rustic Nightstand 4: Dessert-ed Boat quest 5: Pudding Pants ability 6: Rustic Standing Lamp 7: Ice Cream Social quest 8: Pompompurin avatar quest 9: Pudding Pants ability upgrade 10: Good Friends 11: Stamina Apple Slice 12: Slow and Steady ability 13: Dessert Boat 14: Chocolate Pineapple Pudding recipe 15: Best Friends

Retsuko 1: New Friends 2: Retsuko avatar palette 3: Stamina Apple Slice 4: Retsuko avatar palette 5: Tropical Side Table 6: Retsuko avatar palette 7: Enraging Ruins quest 8: Mountain Soundtrack crafting recipe 9: Pizza Oven Station Upgrade 10: Good Friends 11: Fire Up the Volcano quest 12: Tropical Plant Vase 13: Ultimate Joke Pizza cooking recipe 14: Retsuko avatar palette 15: Close Friends 16: Adrenaline ability 17: Swimming Lessons quest 18: Adrenaline ability upgrade 19: Hot Stuff ability 20: Best Friends

Tophat 1: New Friends 2: Glitchy Book crafting recipe 3: Interactive History of Chocolate crafting recipe 4: Volcano Guitar crafting recipe 5: Good Friends 6: Tophat avatar palette 7: Stamina Apple Slice 8: Close Friends 9: Pickup Glitch ability 10: Best Friends

Ushana 1: New Friends 2: Ushana avatar palette 3: A Whole New Menu quest 4: Chef’s Kiss companion ability 5: Ushana avatar palette 6: Dango recipe 7: Imagination Cafe quest 8: Chef’s Kiss ability upgrade 9: Usahana Flower hat 10: Close Friends/ Tea Time quest 11: Imagination Cafe Flooring 12: Chef’s Kiss ability upgrade 13: Imagination Cafe Original Wallpaper 14: Renovation Imagination quest 15: Best Friends

Wish Me Mell 1: New Friends 2: White Candle crafting recipe 3: Mystery Seed Capsule 4: Blue Candle crafting recipe 5: Mystery Seed Capsule 6: Green Thumbs quest 7: Mystery Seed Capsule 8: Mulch Be Well quest 9: Pink Candle crafting recipe 10: Dig it Up quest 11: Gardener Companion ability 12: Care Packages quest 13: Precision Play ability 14: Wish Me Mell avatar palette 15: Close Friends 16: Flower Crown crafting recipe 17: Master Gardener ability upgrade 18: Meadow avatar palette 19: Decorative Miniature Egg House crafting recipe 20: Best Friends



Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy