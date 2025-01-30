Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Elvahn Ruins in The Veilguard.
Image by BioWare
Category:
General

EA reportedly laid off ‘a few dozen’ Bioware devs in restructuring with further layoffs possible

EA is yet to officially confirm these layoffs.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Jan 30, 2025 01:32 pm

Though it only confirmed that Bioware was undergoing a “restructuring,” with many developers moved to other teams and ventures, EA has reportedly laid off a sizeable part of the studio. New reports and developer posts indicate that “at least a few dozen” staff were cut from Bioware.

Recommended Videos

According to a Jan. 30 report from Insider Gaming, sources from Bioware said that dozens have lost their jobs at the studio, and that fears are growing that more layoffs are to come in the following weeks and months. “One current employee said they ‘expect it to happen,'” the report reads, while others allegedly spoke of an incoming “wave” of layoffs. This comes after EA announced it would be restructuring and downsizing Bioware to a level appropriate for developing Mass Effect 5 in its current stage. The company never confirmed that layoffs were part of that procedure, and it is unclear why it would leave that part out.

Dragon Age The Veilguard Elven Gods
Dragon Age: The Veilguard massively underperformed and failed financially. Image via Bioware

We also saw confirmations from senior developers who wrote on various social media, announcing that they no longer work at Bioware and are looking for work. These include The Veilguard‘s lead writer, Trick Weekes, who has been with Bioware for over 20 years, and narrative editor, Ryan Cormier. Several other senior devs, such as former Bioware producer Jennifer Cheverie Cott, another company veteran, and senior product manager Lina Anderson were also let go. Some were indeed moved to other projects, though it’s unclear how many of them had that opportunity.

The primary reason for this restructuring and layoffs is the massive underperformance of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which reportedly missed its projections by almost 50 percent. Following the disastrous launch of Anthem, and the disappointing Mass Effect: Andromeda, Bioware was betting a lot on The Veilguard‘s success, which simply did not materialize.

Now, it seems their last, best hope for returning BioWare to its once-vaunted status is Mass Effect 5, leading EA to change up the structure of the studio (eliminating some labor cost along the way). If that, too, misses the mark, the future isn’t promising for one of the most influential studios in video game history.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.