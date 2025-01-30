Studio that booted Dr Disrespect shuts its doors before its game ever even released

The studio founded and initially supported by Guy “Dr. Disrespect” Beahm, Midnight Society, is closing down. It had one game in development, DEADROP, which will seemingly never see the light of day, while Dr Disrespect himself enjoys new success on his platforms.

Midnight Society announced its closure in a Jan. 30 post on X, but provided few details on the actual reasons and circumstances behind this decision. It has been active for over three years and employed 55 developers, working to create DEADROP, an extraction shooter, which will end up lost in time and memory. Additional context regarding the shutdown came from Midnight Society’s level designer Brad Boice, who said that employees at the studio got a two-day notice and that the studio had run out of funding. The studio already went through a round of layoffs in September last year which should’ve been a strong indicator that something was very wrong.

Deadrop was the studio’s only game and was heavily promoted by Dr. Disrespect, who even managed to sneak NFTs in there. Image via Midnight Society

And, while the studio is sinking, its former captain is nowhere in sight. In fact, he’s way over on the other side on a nice, sunny, shining island raking in the money from his recently re-monetized YouTube channel. Oddly enough, Dr Disrespect got his channel re-monetized on the same day Midnight Society announced its closure. If you’re out of the loop, the streamer was booted from the studio after allegations came out suggesting he groomed a minor and had inappropriate conversations with them. This led to a considerable fallout for him, though it appears he has made somewhat of a comeback while those who wished to alienate themselves from such behavior suffer the consequences.

Dot Esports has reached out to Midnight Society for a comment. We’ll update this article once we have additional information for this developing story.

