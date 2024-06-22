Dr Disrespect 2024 Twitch ban allegations, explained

One of streaming’s biggest mysteries is 2020’s permanent Twitch ban served to high-profile content creator Dr Disrespect. For four years, the reasoning for the ban has beem kept from the public and despite some suggesting they knew the truth, no one has been willing to spill the beans.

Things had remained relatively quiet since the steamer and Twitch reached a settlement in 2022 but speculation has reached fever pitch in June 2024 after an ex-employee at Twitch alleged that an unnamed streamer was sexting with a minor via Twitch DMs. Since then, there’s been a frenzy online as fans, creators, and journalists weigh in on the situation—with some believing the allegations are referencing Dr Disrespect’s ban.

Here’s what we know about the June 2024 allegations against an unnamed streamer, and speculation surrounding Dr Disrespect.

New Twitch ban allegations surface as some claim Dr Disrespect is the the subject

Reasoning for Doc’s permanent Twitch ban might now be public. Screenshot via Dr Disrespect

On June 21, former Twitch employee Cody Conners alleged that a streamer, who went unnamed, had received a ban on the platform after being caught inappropriately messaging an underage viewer. According to Conners, this interaction occurred on the Twitch whisper messaging platform.

The messages, Conners alleges, were sexual in nature, and plans were reportedly made for the streamer to meet up at a later TwitchCon event with the minor. These messages were apparently available “in plain text” for “the powers that be” to see.

As mentioned above, no names were ever shared, but insiders and X users alike with made a connection to Dr Disrespect and his original permanent ban way back in 2020. Continued discourse about the streamer’s involvement prompted a response from Dr Disrespect in a Jake Lucky X/Twitter thread where the streamer spoke out, saying “I get it, it’s a hot topic, but this has been settled, no wrongdoing was acknowledged and they paid out the whole contract.”

No evidence has been publicly revealed so far apart from the limited info we know about the ban four years ago, but the discussion is rife among the streaming community with Dr Disrespect’s original ban right back in the spotlight.

When was Dr Disrespect banned from Twitch?

Dr Disrespect was permanently banned from Twitch in late June 2020. After a minor ban a year prior, the Doc was suddenly off the platform with very little reasoning shared.

“As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” a Twitch statement said. “These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.” Otherwise, no one knew why the Doc was ousted from the platform.

The permanent ban came shortly after the Doc signed a new contract with the platform. A year on from the ban, the streamer mentioned he was taking legal action against the platform, and in 2022, Dr Disrespect announced the legal dispute was over. “I have resolved my legal dispute with Twitch. No party admits to any wrongdoing,” Doc said on March 11, 2022.

Regardless of the reasoning behind the ban and whether the June 2024 allegations are true, Dr Disrespect has continuously ruled out a return to Twitch and has remained a streamer on YouTube since a month or so after the Twich ban began.

As the new allegations unfold, we’ll keep this piece updated with all the latest in the Dr Disrespect streamer drama.

